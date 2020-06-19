6:39pm, 19 June 2020

Prized Western Force recruit Kyle Godwin hopes his early move back to Australia can help reignite his Wallabies career.

Godwin was touted as a future superstar during his first stint at the Force, but injuries continually dogged him at the most inopportune moments.

In 2013, Godwin missed the chance to earn selection on the Wallabies’ spring tour after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction.

Force recruits Kyle Godwin and Greg Holmes

A year later, a knee injury ruled Godwin out of contention for Australia’s 3-0 whitewash of France and the Rugby Championship.

Godwin eventually made his belated Wallabies debut in 2016 – in a 25-23 win over France – but he has been unable to add to that tally since then.

The 27-year-old has spent the past two years playing for Irish club Connacht and he planned to link up with the Waratahs for the 2021 Super Rugby season.

But his move to the Force for this year’s new domestic rugby competition in Australia means he is now eligible for an earlier-than-expected Wallabies recall.

“My dream of playing for the Wallabies definitely hasn’t died for me,” said Godwin, who played for the Force between 2012-16.

“I think it’s at the back of every player’s mind in Australia to play for your country. It’s the pinnacle of your sport, so it will definitely be in the back of my mind.

“But my first focus is trying to nail a spot for the Western Force.”

Godwin still plans to move to the Waratahs next year.

But first he wants to help the Force buck the odds by making the finals of Australia’s new competition.

“We’re going out there to win it, just like any other team. I think we do have the cattle to do that,” Godwin said.

“You can see the Force have been very successful in the NRC in the last few years. Hopefully we can bring some of that with us, and the flair of Global Rapid Rugby.

“It will be a step up from NRC and the boys are aware of that, but we’re looking forward to taking a few scalps and pushing our case to make the finals.”

Godwin is currently serving a 14-day isolation period in a Perth hotel, but he will be able to join his new Force teammates at training next week.