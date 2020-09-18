11:07am, 18 September 2020

Connacht Rugby have revealed their new home, away and European jerseys for the 2020/21 season. The new jersey is made with BLK’s improved Exotek fabric throughout the main body. Exotek was created exclusively for BLK to enhance athlete performance while maximizing player manoeuvrability.

The new home jersey features a blend of greens on the torso and main body, with a solid black shoulder and sleeve with fluro green trim. The jersey also features a unique silicon gel logo application and fluro green Connacht branding on the lower back. The new home jersey will be used for the first time when the Connacht Eagles take on Munster ‘A’ on the 19th of September in a behind closed doors pre-season fixture at The Sportsground. The new Away jersey will be worn the following week in the return fixture at Thomond Park.

The 2020/21 Away jersey brings a clean and classic look with a solid black base, featuring gold trim and detailing. The jersey also features a unique silicon gel logo application and gold Connacht branding on the lower back.

The new European jersey is a striking mix of electric green, solid black and vibrant purple. The jersey also features a unique silicon gel logo application and black Connacht branding on the lower back.

Our new principal partner, Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, will also feature across the front of the shirts for the very first time.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new jerseys, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby Brian Mahony said:

“This year’s range is the strongest we have had and the feedback from the players has been fantastic. BLK have introduced some great garments this year, continuing to innovate the range. There is something there for everyone – from those who are looking for something subtle and smart, to those looking to make more of a statement. Our team have worked closely with BLK to deliver an exceptional product line for our supporters”.

Commenting on the new Connacht Rugby jersey range, Bruce Wood, Head of Brand Ireland at BLK Sport, said: “Delighted to be launching all three kits together. All three are strong, distinctive and different. We’ve worked hard with Connacht Rugby management to deliver a range the players and supporters will be excited about. We look forward to seeing the kits on-field both in the Guinness PRO 14 and in the Heineken Champions Cup tournaments”.