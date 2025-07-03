Accusations levelled as rugby split over shock Owen Farrell Lions call-up

In a decision that has thrown the proverbial cat among the pigeons, Owen Farrell has been drafted into the British & Irish Lions squad by father and head coach Andy Farrell.

The news comes following Elliot Daly’s tour-ending injury against the Queensland Reds and fans waking up to the announcement might have feared they’d stumbled into a family soap opera rather than a professional selection process.

Rather than turn to Wales’ Blair Murray or Scotland’s Tom Jordan, Farrell Snr opted to bring in his 33-year-old son, sparking a fierce reaction online.

Andy Farrell, when quizzed if Owen had a shot at the Test side, said: “If he didn’t have a chance [to feature in Tests], then what’s the point?”

Critics were quick to cry foul.

Rugby transfer guru Neil Fissler wrote: “Nepotism at its finest. Owen Farrell has had a superb career, one that we can only dream of, but wouldn’t be on his way to Australia if his dad wasn’t the coach.”

One fan added: “Farrell selecting his son without any club form, any international form and any requirement to bolster the 10/12 axis is a ridiculous decision. It’s insulting to Tom Jordan, Blair Murray and others and will only serve to piss off a lot of those already on tour.”

A further comparison came from one supporter who argued: “Gatland calling up the Geography Six back in ’17 is nothing compared to Farrell calling up his son, who hasn’t played at this level for two years, been poor at best for his club and replacing a player in a position he doesn’t even play!”

Another unhappy fan opined: “No international rugby for two years, poor at Racing all season and happy for him to leave. Doesn’t have the same positional flexibility as others. Jordan and others must feel robbed.”

Defenders of the move also made their voices heard.

Jared Wright posted: “Just throwing it out there, the outrage about Owen Farrell’s call-up is exactly why he stepped away from international rugby. Regardless of his form, he is not only the most experienced Lions player in the squad but also the most capped international too. A Test match animal.”

Will Owen enthused: “HYPED. The man is a Lions legend at this point. He’s been out of action with Racing for a while but there’s nobody I trust to turn it on for test rugby like Owen Farrell. Was he the obvious selection to me? Maybe not. Am I his dad? Definitely not. Do I love this pick? Absolutely.”

One fan observed: “I don’t get the issue with Owen Farrell being called up to the Lions squad. He’s a natural born competitor, winner and leader. The Lions could do a hell of a lot worse.”

