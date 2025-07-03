Accusations levelled as rugby split over shock Owen Farrell Lions call-up
In a decision that has thrown the proverbial cat among the pigeons, Owen Farrell has been drafted into the British & Irish Lions squad by father and head coach Andy Farrell.
The news comes following Elliot Daly’s tour-ending injury against the Queensland Reds and fans waking up to the announcement might have feared they’d stumbled into a family soap opera rather than a professional selection process.
Rather than turn to Wales’ Blair Murray or Scotland’s Tom Jordan, Farrell Snr opted to bring in his 33-year-old son, sparking a fierce reaction online.
Andy Farrell, when quizzed if Owen had a shot at the Test side, said: “If he didn’t have a chance [to feature in Tests], then what’s the point?”
Critics were quick to cry foul.
Rugby transfer guru Neil Fissler wrote: “Nepotism at its finest. Owen Farrell has had a superb career, one that we can only dream of, but wouldn’t be on his way to Australia if his dad wasn’t the coach.”
One fan added: “Farrell selecting his son without any club form, any international form and any requirement to bolster the 10/12 axis is a ridiculous decision. It’s insulting to Tom Jordan, Blair Murray and others and will only serve to piss off a lot of those already on tour.”
A further comparison came from one supporter who argued: “Gatland calling up the Geography Six back in ’17 is nothing compared to Farrell calling up his son, who hasn’t played at this level for two years, been poor at best for his club and replacing a player in a position he doesn’t even play!”
Another unhappy fan opined: “No international rugby for two years, poor at Racing all season and happy for him to leave. Doesn’t have the same positional flexibility as others. Jordan and others must feel robbed.”
Defenders of the move also made their voices heard.
Jared Wright posted: “Just throwing it out there, the outrage about Owen Farrell’s call-up is exactly why he stepped away from international rugby. Regardless of his form, he is not only the most experienced Lions player in the squad but also the most capped international too. A Test match animal.”
Will Owen enthused: “HYPED. The man is a Lions legend at this point. He’s been out of action with Racing for a while but there’s nobody I trust to turn it on for test rugby like Owen Farrell. Was he the obvious selection to me? Maybe not. Am I his dad? Definitely not. Do I love this pick? Absolutely.”
One fan observed: “I don’t get the issue with Owen Farrell being called up to the Lions squad. He’s a natural born competitor, winner and leader. The Lions could do a hell of a lot worse.”
News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Andy Farrell’s job is to win the Test Series, and as many other tour games as possible, while enhancing the Lions general reputation and brand. He should be left to do that, as long as he isn’t doing anything egregious.
In this case let’s note that he has 10,000 times more data than fans and commentators do, along with detailed game plans, analyses of strengths and trends in Australian rugby, and on-tour discoveries of Lions potentials and challenges. Furthermore he will want to keep many of his cards close to his chest, so we can’t expect him to explain everything, much less defend it in public.
It is the job of his coaching team to guard against unprofessional actions, including nepotism-based selections, and if they are not doing that then there is an obvious problem. But aside from that we should let the coaching team make whatever decisions will maximize the best outcome for the Lions, regardless of how crazy they may sound.
Obviously Owen lacks the experience, hasn’t been in previous Lions tours hasn’t had many caps for his country and can only play in one position. Look at the facts he is one of the most experienced Lions one of the most capped players for his country and can play 10 or 12 … agree with Andy Farrell belittling criticism is nonsense . Suggestions on who else should have been called up . that has all this are welcome !
Farrell has actually played very well for Racing92 when he’s been fit and their record without him was shocking. I thought he should have been on the tour. just this week, Gavin Henson said Farrell should be the starting 10 for the Lions. To flip the argument on it’s head, if he wasn’t the coaches son, everyone would be happy that he is joining the squad.
With golden soil and wealth for toil…
With this announcement I think everyone is thinking he’s going to be straight into the starting 15 at 12…he was brought in to replace Daly who wasn’t guaranteed to be starting 15 in the test series (even though he has been playing well…)
to have him on the bench to perhaps come on at 12 if things aren’t going the lions way with perhaps Marcus Smith then coming on at 15 would be very interesting especially with the wingers the lions have at there disposal!
So who was supposedly next in line? and please don’t say Prendergast because you cannot compare the two just yet.
Farrell is a quality test match player. He knows Lions tours. I can see the reasoning. But, he has not played for some time, he was not in good form when he last played, he is limited in positions he can play, he has lost any pace he had in the first place. There are genuine back three players available who should have been called up.
It's well deserved after an amazing season at Racing….
Yep, that must be why they went to such lengths to keep him in Paris…
I’d say it’s his 3 previous tours, 100+ test caps and ability to play 10/12 that’s got him there.
Steyn won the last series for the boks having not played test rugby for 5 years.
Morné Steyn?
It is clearly his astounding year in Paris that made him unavoidable 😎The Lions are now invincible. Wouldn’t he be english the pope would make him a saint immediately. Daddy’s sure of it. More seriously Mom said to Dad “if you don’t want to sleep on the couch for years to come you know what to do”.
Nah, his daddy got him there! He doesn’t get anywhere near that squad with any other national coach.