British & Irish Lions 2025

Accusations levelled as rugby split over shock Owen Farrell Lions call-up

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell, right, and his son Owen Farrell before the Lions 1888 Cup match between the British & Irish Lions and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

In a decision that has thrown the proverbial cat among the pigeons, Owen Farrell has been drafted into the British & Irish Lions squad by father and head coach Andy Farrell.



The news comes following Elliot Daly’s tour-ending injury against the Queensland Reds and fans waking up to the announcement might have feared they’d stumbled into a family soap opera rather than a professional selection process.

Rather than turn to Wales’ Blair Murray or Scotland’s Tom Jordan, Farrell Snr opted to bring in his 33-year-old son, sparking a fierce reaction online.





Andy Farrell, when quizzed if Owen had a shot at the Test side, said: “If he didn’t have a chance [to feature in Tests], then what’s the point?”

Critics were quick to cry foul.

Rugby transfer guru Neil Fissler wrote: “Nepotism at its finest. Owen Farrell has had a superb career, one that we can only dream of, but wouldn’t be on his way to Australia if his dad wasn’t the coach.”

One fan added: “Farrell selecting his son without any club form, any international form and any requirement to bolster the 10/12 axis is a ridiculous decision. It’s insulting to Tom Jordan, Blair Murray and others and will only serve to piss off a lot of those already on tour.”

A further comparison came from one supporter who argued: “Gatland calling up the Geography Six back in ’17 is nothing compared to Farrell calling up his son, who hasn’t played at this level for two years, been poor at best for his club and replacing a player in a position he doesn’t even play!”



Another unhappy fan opined: “No international rugby for two years, poor at Racing all season and happy for him to leave. Doesn’t have the same positional flexibility as others. Jordan and others must feel robbed.”

Defenders of the move also made their voices heard.

Jared Wright posted: “Just throwing it out there, the outrage about Owen Farrell’s call-up is exactly why he stepped away from international rugby. Regardless of his form, he is not only the most experienced Lions player in the squad but also the most capped international too. A Test match animal.”

Will Owen enthused: “HYPED. The man is a Lions legend at this point. He’s been out of action with Racing for a while but there’s nobody I trust to turn it on for test rugby like Owen Farrell. Was he the obvious selection to me? Maybe not. Am I his dad? Definitely not. Do I love this pick? Absolutely.”

One fan observed: “I don’t get the issue with Owen Farrell being called up to the Lions squad. He’s a natural born competitor, winner and leader. The Lions could do a hell of a lot worse.”



Comments

36 Comments
F
Flankly 5 days ago

Andy Farrell’s job is to win the Test Series, and as many other tour games as possible, while enhancing the Lions general reputation and brand. He should be left to do that, as long as he isn’t doing anything egregious.


In this case let’s note that he has 10,000 times more data than fans and commentators do, along with detailed game plans, analyses of strengths and trends in Australian rugby, and on-tour discoveries of Lions potentials and challenges. Furthermore he will want to keep many of his cards close to his chest, so we can’t expect him to explain everything, much less defend it in public.


It is the job of his coaching team to guard against unprofessional actions, including nepotism-based selections, and if they are not doing that then there is an obvious problem. But aside from that we should let the coaching team make whatever decisions will maximize the best outcome for the Lions, regardless of how crazy they may sound.

j
jl 5 days ago

Obviously Owen lacks the experience, hasn’t been in previous Lions tours hasn’t had many caps for his country and can only play in one position. Look at the facts he is one of the most experienced Lions one of the most capped players for his country and can play 10 or 12 … agree with Andy Farrell belittling criticism is nonsense . Suggestions on who else should have been called up . that has all this are welcome !

J
JJ 6 days ago

Farrell has actually played very well for Racing92 when he’s been fit and their record without him was shocking. I thought he should have been on the tour. just this week, Gavin Henson said Farrell should be the starting 10 for the Lions. To flip the argument on it’s head, if he wasn’t the coaches son, everyone would be happy that he is joining the squad.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

With golden soil and wealth for toil…

T
Tomsellars 6 days ago

With this announcement I think everyone is thinking he’s going to be straight into the starting 15 at 12…he was brought in to replace Daly who wasn’t guaranteed to be starting 15 in the test series (even though he has been playing well…)

to have him on the bench to perhaps come on at 12 if things aren’t going the lions way with perhaps Marcus Smith then coming on at 15 would be very interesting especially with the wingers the lions have at there disposal!

D
DP 7 days ago

So who was supposedly next in line? and please don’t say Prendergast because you cannot compare the two just yet.

S
SL 7 days ago

Farrell is a quality test match player. He knows Lions tours. I can see the reasoning. But, he has not played for some time, he was not in good form when he last played, he is limited in positions he can play, he has lost any pace he had in the first place. There are genuine back three players available who should have been called up.

J
J Marc 7 days ago

It's well deserved after an amazing season at Racing….

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

Yep, that must be why they went to such lengths to keep him in Paris…

I
IkeaBoy 7 days ago

I’d say it’s his 3 previous tours, 100+ test caps and ability to play 10/12 that’s got him there.


Steyn won the last series for the boks having not played test rugby for 5 years.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Morné Steyn?

G
GH 7 days ago

It is clearly his astounding year in Paris that made him unavoidable 😎The Lions are now invincible. Wouldn’t he be english the pope would make him a saint immediately. Daddy’s sure of it. More seriously Mom said to Dad “if you don’t want to sleep on the couch for years to come you know what to do”.

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

Nah, his daddy got him there! He doesn’t get anywhere near that squad with any other national coach.

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 20 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

It’s to get game time for all in this series

QT was excellent and he surely gets a start or bench in test 3

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 20 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

They were not accurate enough in height or distance and either there was no chaser or they didn’t contest well


So quite a few issues

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 22 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

I think the tackle percentage was 93%? But I get you

A few galling defensive holes - which led to tries

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 24 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Kolbe at 31…hold my beer

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 26 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Rieko was top for line breaks for both sides and second for both sides metres run

No missed tackles


Facts matter

98 Go to comments
L
LW 42 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Razor said “he told us he could play both sides” i think this is about to turn into “this is the all blacks we need performance” and a way to slowly dump an 80 test player. Why they couldn't rip the bandaid off and just leave him out of the squad is beyond me. Maybe sponsorship pressure

6 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 44 minutes ago
Galthie backs yet more youth to topple All Blacks, dropping two 50-cap veterans

Using the opportunity to build depth wisely.


Imagine having a no consequence tour against NZ, to get some practice, against a full strength NZ team. It’s amazing he’s getting away with it.


😇

1 Go to comments
L
LW 45 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Sevu was in great form actually

6 Go to comments
L
LW 1 hour ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Good team apart from ioane

98 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Its really hard to work out where his allegiances lie.


He talks like an Englishman with a sneer in the background, but in that convo he was all about how Ireland were going to smash England and revelling in the prospect!


Then more recently he’s into trashing Leinster and the IRFU whenever he can… Go figure.

301 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

Well despite respect having nothing to do with it, rather player safety from over playing, you Kiwis should know that the second test team is a lot better than last week. Two international centres. Two excellent wings and a classy fast full back who’s not scared of high balls. A decent international 9 and a C team 10. The forwards are much more aligned for mobility and hand skills including the ruck. Bench is massive.

So yeah you might win, you might not.

But don’t think it’s a bad team.

13 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

I totally get the fact that test rugby, the RC cannot be compared to club rugby, although some teams come close to test level - the Leinster/Toulouse CC final was outstanding, as well this year’s Top14 final.

Just like you can hardly compare how harsh the CC and the Top14 are next to SuperRugby or the Japanese league, stacked with Springboks.


But still, even with travel, we’re talking about 13 games in 5 months, meaning 2,6/month, with bigger breaks in between.


If you’re fearing the ABs are too tired in November and the end of their Autumn tour is exhausting, then it’s exactly where most of the French players are when asked to go on tour.


So it’s not the SH always putting at disposal their best players for Autumn tours, it’s the calendar allowing them to do so.

Reverse the tour and have the NH tour in the SH during the Autumn tests! You’ll see the availability question will be solved.

The NH teams will be rusty for their first games of the season, but it’s the same for SH teams in the current tests, isn’t it?


The year after, have development teams from the SH come to the NH for the Summer Tour. That way everyone builds depth and there’s no disrespect.


And just alternate.

13 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
All Blacks will thrash France on Saturday

Gosh this article is going to age poorly.

75 Go to comments
t
takata 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Of course it’s a French development team and it surely doesn’t help for attracting heavy media coverage; but as it’s what they do for more than 20 years, everybody involved should already know that. Why would it be suddenly such an outrage in New Zealand and has not been every single year since… forever?

301 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Yeah, I guess he has. But I’m not feeling inspired by the selections or in key positions. The backline seems like constant fiddling moving current people around. Jordan at 14 then 15. Now Ioane. 13 and 14. Nothing happening at 10 other than shifting between BB and DMac. What happens if Jordie is out at 12?


The backline and selections in the backline seems a mess.

98 Go to comments
t
takata 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Please, tell me who exactly are all those millionaires owning the Top 14?


And, by the way, can you tell me who are also those that ever transformed a single French club into their cash cow?


It’s probably an old cliché comming from, some time ago in early pro time, the revival of both Ile-de-France clubs by private investors like J. Lorenzetti at Racing 92, or the rise of Toulon’s “Gallacticos” under Mourad Boudjellal, ending with the very noisy late Altrad investments into Montpellier-Hérault. Even if a few major titles were collected by those clubs, and that it would indeniably have helped to rise the fame of the whole Top 14, the global return on private investments simply didn’t ever pay back what they put in.


Another look into the last decade will show you that French clubs are not millionaires pet-projects either. From this season top 6, amongst Stade Toulousain (1st), Union Bordeaux-Bègles (2nd), Rugby Club Toulonnais (3rd), l’Aviron Bayonnais (4th), Clermont-Auvergne (5th) and Castres Olympique (6th), only the last two are backed by historical corporate entities: Michelin (tires) for Clermont and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre (pharma) for Castres.


That’s long term sponsorship from those city main industries and, with Stade Toulousain since 1907, Clermont and Castres (one of the lowest budget in Top 14), are also the oldest members of the French rugby club elite. This certainly prove some healthy stability in their management. They are in fact as far away from marketing “products” that they are from Paris.


But in Top 14, as reflected by their national team selection, club power is certainly measured by their success. The most successful of them all, Stade Toulousain, reached a 2023-2024 budget comparable with the lower end of a French elite football club (those not named PSG) and half of it’s income (€30 millions) was comming from merchandising sales only. Last monday, UBB sold out, in a matter of few hours, its 20K season ticket (out of their 32K seats stadium) and La Rochelle’s stadium was also sold out faster than I can type it for every single game of last season; and so on.


Now, take only those three clubs providing 90% of the national team and paying 100% of their wages. Tell them that the share of the limited game time allowed to their top players, will rise from 25% to 40% for the national team, without any further compensation for the club than allowing them to spend more in recruitment (of probably lesser quality substitutes).


See how it goes now with their board and Presidents, even if probably all of them are turning real profits.

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

You realize you are accusing Razor of breaking his word before he has actually done so.


Wait for the third test before accusing him of being misleading.


Of the HEALTHY players in the 33 squad, only Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Noah Hotham, ALB and Ruben Love have yet to be selected.


Luke Jacobson and Tyrel Lomax are still injured. No need to risk either veteran as you know what you get with both of them.


All of them could easily play in test 3 off the bench.

98 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Springboks' dominance of the world rankings comes under increased threat

Well I guess RugbyPass can worry about World Rankings which matters little to Rassie and the Boks. We know we are the best, we don't need random numbers to verify that

4 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

You frequently attempt to!

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

He has named a squad with 4 players with only 1 cap each and a fifth player is making his test debut.


No other AB coach has ever selected a squad with 5 rookies with almost no experience.


Hardly conservative or boring.

98 Go to comments
