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Investec Champions Cup

'My advice to Henry': Lawrence Dallaglio hands Pollock 'be mindful' warning

Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints reacts during the Gallagher PREM match between Saracens and Northampton Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Lawrence Dallaglio, one of the first English players to get a high-profile agent, has warned Henry Pollock that not even God could boost your earning potential if you are not delivering on the rugby pitch.

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Pollock, the Northampton Saints and England back-rower, has signed up with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to be part of the Matchroom Sports Agency, which aims to cash in on the 21-year-old’s current profile as the most recognisable face of English rugby.

Thirty years ago, Dallaglio was a groundbreaker joining one of the highest profile agencies, James Grant Media, co-founded by Russ Lindsay and DJ Peter Powell and its clients included well-known personalities such as Davina McCall, Louis Tomlinson, Tess Daly, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. Dallaglio’s own career took him from the back pages to tabloid front page headlines with various off-the-field problems which attracted attention and raised the game’s profile.

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Hearn is bullish about the impact Pollock will make, but Dallaglio, a Premier Sports pundit, told RugbyPass: “You can have Almighty God representing you, but if you are not playing well and winning matches, then it doesn’t matter who is in your promotional team. It’s just not going to work, and that is my advice to Henry. I have been mildly amused by all this stuff about Henry, and I am a big fan of his and what he is doing in the game. The reality is that he is where he is because he is a very good rugby player, not because of anything else. There will be plenty of people who want to knock you down and what he has to focus on is winning games of rugby. Everything else will take care of itself.

“When I signed with Peter Powell and Russ Lindsay (at James Grant), I tried not to talk about it, and I was very wary that I was one of the few players with an agent. I told them I didn’t need wrapping in cotton wool, and we don’t need anyone to tell us when we have played well and haven’t because the scoreline does that. I said that I would focus on the scoreline and they could focus on anything else they thought might be of benefit, and that was the way the relationship started and why we were together for so long.”

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Northampton
49 - 41
Full-time
Castres
All Stats and Data

Hearn is talking up the impact Pollock is going to have on rugby, but the youngster will have to do something truly remarkable to earn the right to stand alongside All Black legend Jonah Lomu, who took the sport to a whole new international level. “Jonah Lomu singlehandedly changed the face of rugby and when Mariah Carey was asking for his autograph and photo you knew the game had changed,” added Dallaglio.

“Eddie Hearn looks like he is a good guy, and I do know his father, Barry, and anything these guys get involved in tends to be successful. Let’s not forget they are in the showbiz part of sport, which is about taking sport and making it showbusiness and there is no doubt that rugby struggles a little bit with that idea. The most important thing is that if Henry keeps on doing what he is doing, then there is no doubt that people like Eddie and Matchroom will have an impact on the game. However, I do remember a certain Frank Warren getting involved in the game with Bedford, dipped his toe in the water and didn’t like what he saw and stuck with what he did know.

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“If you have a speed dial over to Saudi Arabia and you want to inject a lot of money into rugby, then we need to let the superstars of the game develop naturally and organically, guys like Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert. For some reason in England, we like to knock our stars down a bit and have a go at them. I am a big fan of Pollock and he scores tries that other back-row forwards can only dream about, and if I were in his camp, I would tell him to keep on doing what he is doing and just be mindful that you have to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat.

“That doesn’t mean you cannot celebrate a win or enjoy yourself with your team mates. I single-handedly wound up my opponents and the crowd, and I know how Henry feels, although it wasn’t all across social media as it is today. He is a breath of fresh air, and I cannot wait to see him in action on Friday night against Castres.”

The Catres players gave Pollock some rough treatment when they met at the quarter-final of the Investec Champions Cup last season, with Saints triumphing 51-16 and the blond-haired back-rower grabbing a couple of tries and delivering a basketball celebration which further wound up the French players. Dallaglio expects another home win in this last 16 tie, which offers the possibility of a quarter-final against Bath.

He said: “Castres are a slightly better side these days and beat Saracens (32-24), and maybe they have a less volatile way of playing. They are an archetypal French team who have won 10 and lost 10 games in the Top 14 this season. I love watching Saints and while the loss of Alex Mitchell and Alex Coles means they are not firing on all cylinders, I still feel they will have too much for Castres, even though Saints are huffing and puffing a bit.

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“There is the chance of a Northampton v Bath quarter-final and an English team in the last four. Those two clubs represent the best chance of an English side lifting the Investec Champions Cup, and Saints have grown in stature in the competition, while Bath were my tip to win it last season but let me down a bit. Having won the Gallagher PREM and the European Challenge Cup last season, you feel they have the hunger and right attitude to go on and win it. It is going to take a hell of a team to beat the French monopoly at the moment and Bordeaux are still the team to beat in the competition and have been averaging nearly 50 points a game in their last five home games.“

Knock-out Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup rugby is live on Premier Sports this Easter weekend with quarter final places at stake. Lawrence Dallaglio is part of the 36-strong Premier Sports team bringing every minute of the drama from the biggest international club rugby games live across the UK and Ireland. Visit premiersports.com to join in from just £11.99 a month @PremSports.tv

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Comments

2 Comments
T
TC 8 days ago

‘The Catres players gave Pollock some’ - Again, do you have anyone proof reading over there?

S
SteveD 6 days ago

Who gives a sh*t? Mind you, they didn’t spell the new rugby god’s name right. It should be ‘Bollock’ IMHO.

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Comments on RugbyPass

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GP 48 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

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J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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