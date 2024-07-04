Munster left smiling despite Alex Nankivell ban for URC semi-final red

Alex Nankivell has been banned for three weeks for his red card in Munster’s United Rugby Championship semi-final loss to Glasgow Warriors last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old was shown red by referee Andrea Piardi for a dangerous entry into a ruck on 74 minutes of the 17-10 loss to the eventual URC champions at Thomond Park.

After a hearing for the red card, the judicial officer determined that the incident met the threshold for a sending off, and warranted a six-week ban.

Brodie Retallick opens up on Walk the Talk | Trailer | RPTV All Blacks and lineout king Brodie Retallick opens up to Jim Hamilton in the latest episode of Walk the Talk. Full episode coming soon, exclusively to RugbyPass TV Coming Soon Brodie Retallick opens up on Walk the Talk | Trailer | RPTV All Blacks and lineout king Brodie Retallick opens up to Jim Hamilton in the latest episode of Walk the Talk. Full episode coming soon, exclusively to RugbyPass TV Coming Soon

Due to the player’s good disciplinary record, the ban was halved, meaning the Kiwi will miss pre-season fixtures against Bath and Gloucester, as well as the opening match of the URC season against Connacht.

However, should Nankivell complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, the sanction will be reduced by one week, meaning he could return without missing any competitive rugby, which will be a boost for the province.

South Africa Ireland All Stats and Data

A URC statement reads: “After an act of foul play by Munster player No.12 (Alex Nankivell), referee Andrea Piardi showed the player a red card in the 74th minute of the game under Law 9.20a – A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul.

“In the player’s responses to the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process (Advocate Sibonile Khoza), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Khoza found that the incident met the red card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six weeks. The player received three weeks (50%) mitigation due to his apology and good record which results in a three game suspension.”