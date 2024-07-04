Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Munster left smiling despite Alex Nankivell ban for URC semi-final red

By Josh Raisey
Alex Nankivell of Munster is shown a red card by referee Andrea Piardi during the United Rugby Championship semi-final match between Munster and Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Alex Nankivell has been banned for three weeks for his red card in Munster’s United Rugby Championship semi-final loss to Glasgow Warriors last month.

The 27-year-old was shown red by referee Andrea Piardi for a dangerous entry into a ruck on 74 minutes of the 17-10 loss to the eventual URC champions at Thomond Park.

After a hearing for the red card, the judicial officer determined that the incident met the threshold for a sending off, and warranted a six-week ban.

Due to the player’s good disciplinary record, the ban was halved, meaning the Kiwi will miss pre-season fixtures against Bath and Gloucester, as well as the opening match of the URC season against Connacht.

However, should Nankivell complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, the sanction will be reduced by one week, meaning he could return without missing any competitive rugby, which will be a boost for the province.

A URC statement reads: “After an act of foul play by Munster player No.12 (Alex Nankivell), referee Andrea Piardi showed the player a red card in the 74th minute of the game under Law 9.20a – A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul.

“In the player’s responses to the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process (Advocate Sibonile Khoza), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card.

“Mr. Khoza found that the incident met the red card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six weeks. The player received three weeks (50%) mitigation due to his apology and good record which results in a three game suspension.”

