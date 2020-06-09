8:20am, 09 June 2020

Multiple Premiership clubs have created schemes that will allow supporters to donate the remaining credits on their season tickets and unused individual match tickets to help their teams through the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was May 21 when Worcester unveiled their 2019/20 ticket reimbursement contingency plan which gave supporters three options – the ability to donate their refund amount to the club, the transfer of the rebate to an account enabling them to purchase tickets, food, drink and merchandise when Sixways reopens, or a straightforward refund of the existing credit.

Harlequins followed suit on June 4 regarding their e-cash system, allowing supporters to “kindly donate some/all of your remaining balance to support the club through the impact of Covid-19”. Supporters could also use existing credit to go towards 2020/21 season ticket membership renewal, or request a refund.

Gallagher Premiership officials have announced an August date for restarting the suspended 2019/20 season

Now three more Gallagher Premiership clubs have joined in with similar appeals, Leicester, Gloucester and Wasps allowing fans the option to donate the remainder of their 2019/20 season credit to them to help offset the financial losses caused by the pandemic.

Leicester have told their supporters if they choose to donate, “your investment will remain with the club and be used to support the rugby programme, including recruitment and retention of the playing squad under Geordan Murphy and new head coach Steve Borthwick, and in resourcing the successful academy set-up”.

Gloucester, meanwhile, explained to their supporters that if they chose to donate reminding credit, “your investment will remain with the club and will go towards our new training facility, full details of which will be revealed shortly. “Your contribution to this exciting project will be recognised in a special commemorative area within the new facility where all the names of those who donated will be displayed.

“Everyone who takes this option will receive an exclusive invitation to the opening of our new training facility (scheduled for next summer) when you will be able to see your name on display as well as being among the first to tour the new facilities.”

Wasps have suspended the launch of their 2020/21 season memberships sales “in light of the uncertainty surrounding live events due to coronavirus”. They too are accepting credit donations that will go “back to the club, to support Wasps through this very challenging time”.

Premiership clubs have come under huge financial pressures due to the stoppage of the season in March. The latest collective measures by the clubs have been an agreement to reduce the player salary cap for season 2021/22 and the reduction of the marquee player quota for 2022/23.