Investec Champions Cup

'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

Jordie Barrett of Leinster looks dejected as Northampton Saints players celebrate victory at the final whistle during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leinster’s quest for a fifth European title will have to wait another year after the club was knocked out in dramatic fashion at home by the Northampton Saints.

After three straight final losses in the Champions Cup, Leinster were tipped over 37-34 by the Saints at the semi-final stage, ending what was a dominant campaign where they looked like title favourites.

Star All Black recruit Jordie Barrett was subbed into the game in the 49th minute and did what he could in his cameo, but the decision to bench him for the key semi-final has left question marks over the decision.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Barrett was nothing short of world class in the quarter-final against Glasgow, producing an all-time performance in the 52-0 win.

Leinster decided to start Irish pair Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose against Northampton, both accomplished stars in their own right.

But neither were able to produce the level of production that Barrett had, while on a defence Leinster slipped to a miserly 71 per cent tackle completion.

The decision to bench Barrett was labelled ‘the most complacent and misplaced selection you will ever see’ on X by Will Slattery of The Left Wing podcast.

Hindsight is 20-20 but even before Leinster’s shock loss the decision was widely criticised with the Off The Ball panel questioning the call.

“In a team full of stacked players, he is arguably the best player,” OTB Breakfast host Colm Boohig said of Barrett.

“What are they doing like?! What is this about, they’re trying to win the competition,” Gil Gelroy responded.

“Last year, this is a group that managed not to win anything, in the previous year it was a group that managed not to win anything, and they can’t have that happen again.

“And I’m not saying that the URC is in the same stratosphere as winning the European Cup, but not winning the URC this year will be bad for them.

“But the fact that he [Barrett] started the quarter-final and Henshaw and Ringrose were both fit, would suggest that there isn’t a clause saying that you can’t do that.”

“I wouldn’t have a problem with the selection of Henshaw and Ringrose if Barrett hadn’t been as good as he’s been,” Boohig siad.

“This is the Champions Cup, and this is the one that is reportedly going to cause them trouble.

“How big is the step down to Robbie Henshaw?” asked Gilroy.

“Jordie Barrett is a better option than Robbie Henshaw,” Boohig stated.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

88 Comments
L
LW 6 days ago

So funny irish pundits, for years now used to slagging off kiwi players and claiming the Irish are the world's best, when finally there is chance for direct comparison are now rubbishing the irish superstars. Hilarious

R
RedWarriors 5 days ago

Irish pundits have not slagged off Kiwi players either now or ‘for years’. I am going to call a Kiwi out (you) and state that you made that up and are a liar.

You Kiwis have not forgiven Ireland for beating you in 2022. You have a serious arrogance and ego problem.

W
WI 6 days ago

I Lost some coin on this game.

E
EW 7 days ago

Good, that means he can return to NZ now?

r
rs 7 days ago

As a Saffa supporting Leinster I do feel NH played well and possibly deserved the win. However, had Leinster kicked for poles — either of the two opportunities they were given, the result could have been different. Don't think Barret would have made such a huge difference. Have my doubts about Prendergast —— he still has a long way to go. Remarked to my wife it felt quite quite strange sitting on the edge of our seats hoping Leinster would pull it off. Possibly ‘cos the Sullivan's origins are from Limerick. Hopefully Irish rugby will continue to flourish.

J
JC 6 days ago

He has been brilliant since his arrival at Leinster but like the rest of the players when he came on yesterday, he was off it. He kept ploughing it up the middle head down without looking to offload or pass either side. He should have started but was poor in his decision making when he came on.

P
PR 7 days ago

The way to beat leinster was shown last week by the scarlets even though it was leinster 2nds they play the same way get at them early don't let them get into there stride or they will blitz you also do something a bit different which both teams did they didn't know what was happening panic set in it was great

T
Tommy B. 7 days ago

Good job Northampton had their entire first choice back 3 out.🤣😂

M
MT 7 days ago

Selection: start your strongest team. Your opposition is in a semi final, they will come out firing. Match that, or surpass it. Get the advantage stay ahead, then bring your finishers on to get the result DIDN'T happen yesterday. Shame, I was supporting Leinster and the URC yesterday.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

And we appreciate your support. As a URC team I will always support the URC teams. Yesterday was Edinburgh in Challenge cup. Last year was Sharks in that final.


I agree with the summation. There was a sense that NH and their excellent attack coaches had something planned. Leinster needed an experienced onfield general yesterday. Barrett is smart enough to have enough influence to stop a first half try. That was all Leinster needed.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

Another point. The wrapping in cotton wool didn’t work two years ago in the champions cup. Why did Cullen do it again. The players looked stale.

Better to have given that team the first half against Scarlets. That would have been very useful as Scarlets threw plenty of curve balls.

L
LW 6 days ago

Entitlement and arrogance pretty simple. The norm for irish rugby these days

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

Touch of arrogance in the thinking perhaps…

T
Toaster 7 days ago

Maybe Leinster aren’t “quite as good” as we think?

I mean they should’ve won at home with that squad

Saints played great but when you are having to rely on an another kiwi …

T
Tommy B. 7 days ago

They weren’t ‘relying on’ Barrett. It’s just being used as a stick to beat Cullen with. Barrett was anonymous when he came on. Not his fault, but there’s nothing to suggest the result would definitely have been different if he’d started.

You’re talking about starting Ringrose and Henshaw. Centres that got Ireland to number 1 in the world, not a couple of mugs.

J
JW 7 days ago

They were the best side weren’t they?

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

Don’t be like that. It was an incredible win for Northampton. Save the childish anti-Leinster/Irish bias for a more appropriate site. This is a rugby site.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

Firstly, massive congrats to Northampton on a brilliant victory. A coaching and execution masterclass. This was a NH victory rather than a Leinster loss. Its important to state that.


The Leinster defense were not seriously tested this year in a big match.

NH showed that there were holes to be exploited if the rush defence could be minimized. It looked like NH got through every hole they planned to…and more.

They still needed Leinster to compound errors. That happenned with Northamptons quick fire double try in the first half which Leinster never recovered from. Leinster were passive uncertain after that and Northampton kicked back from the restart and scored directly from a handling error. That was a key try.


If Barrett was eligible to play he should have started. There is value to bringing a highly intelligent player on after halftime, but no value if the match has been almost lost in the first half and it has turned into a slug fest where individuals can’t affect it as much.


Leinster had to level with the three pointer. They would have won extra time if it came to that. And thats with full respect to Northampton but they would not have prevailed in the last twenty. The entire second half was damage limitation to win.


I remember Leinster were 12 points ahead of Connaught in the URC. They refused a 3 pointer, Connaught turned them over went down and scored. Then they had another penalty only 5 points ahead. Leinster were considering a kick to corner and Barrett grabbed the ball and pointed to the sticks.


Leinster and Ireland do not have the onfield nous. And that was another reason why a general like Barrett was needed for this battle.


The decision not to play him feels like it ha sundermined his brilliant stint with Leinster. The man deserved a chance to help Leinster win. He has gone above the call to help Leinster and teach players. He is one of the outstanding centres in the world and he doesnt play? Henshaw has been passed it for two years, and I’m Irish.


Leinster don’t have that much quality matches. So they need to do their own targetted stress testing in training. They didn’t do that. Otherwise how could Northampton uncover such a treasure trove by analysing Leinsters weaknesses?


I am gutted for Leinster. Any talk of choking is nonsense. They kept coming back in that match and almost won at the death. Coaching and on field decision making. I don’t blame Nienaber.

T
TM44 7 days ago

Choke

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

Leinster got their team selection all wrong, resting players last week, wrong bench selections. Real arrogance believing Saints were nothing more than a “speed bump” en route to Cardiff.


On field, they were arrogant as hell kicking to touch late on instead of levelling the game and resetting.


It’s pretty clear what their mindset is in that club and it came back to bite them, big time! And that was vs a saints team missing its first choice back three…

M
MT 7 days ago

Jordie should have played from the beginning. However, a number of Leinster front line players are past their best. Furlong isn’t near what he was, Mccarthy to many mistakes, Lowe is waining and Prendergast is developing, but not there yet. And a few more as well. Slimani, not the answer either. Hopefully, they can win URC and salvage their season.


Send Henshaw back to Connacht

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

Pendergast better start developing quickly if he wants to stay at this level. He was woeful. Kicking long down the middle of the field with no chasers in sight over and over again gave the Saint’s back three an armchair ride. And the three first half tries by Lowe’s opposite number surely says something to the BIL selectors. If her defends like that against the Wallabies it is going to be a massacre. He has become a show pony who finishes well and dramatically and has a big left boot - but those two attributes don’t win knockout matches when you let your direct opponent through for three tries in 30 minutes.

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

Foreigner-itus much 😂😂😂😂😂😂

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

URC is a blend of 6 nationalities supplying teams. Foreign has nothing to do with it. You work and support alongside people and you build connections: Its what people do.

Y
YeowNotEven 7 days ago

Ireland need their players to get playoff experience I guess.

Or they thought unleashing Jordie against tired defense would tip the balance late.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

There is logic to it. But in the worst case scenario where Leinster are two scores down and the match is a slog, its not a good idea, his impact is reduced.

Prendergast needed an experienced ear in the first half maelstrom. Barrett also creates more room for Ringrose. The patterns were set after the first half and Barretts potential influence thus reduced.

U
Utiku Old Boy 7 days ago

Jordie has been lighting it up for Leinster. Whatever their selection decision-making process included, it seems to not have included winning the NEXT GAME. Reminds me of Ireland telling SA they would “see them in the final”.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

Etzebeth has withdrawn that allegation completely. He admitted he misunderstood. Neither Ireland nor Leinster are arrogant. If you want to talk about arrogance we can have a year long chapter on NZ and SA each.

You are free to accuse Ireland of arrogance. But please do not do so with comments that a person has since withdrawn.

J
JW 7 days ago

All their backline have to be fair, he couldn’t even get a start on the wing or fullback because of how good they’ve been.


Perhaps if Leinster weren’t pressured to manage him he would have had more minutes under his belt and they would have been more comfortable to use him, to treat him as the #1.

Search