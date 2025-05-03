'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

Leinster’s quest for a fifth European title will have to wait another year after the club was knocked out in dramatic fashion at home by the Northampton Saints.

After three straight final losses in the Champions Cup, Leinster were tipped over 37-34 by the Saints at the semi-final stage, ending what was a dominant campaign where they looked like title favourites.

Star All Black recruit Jordie Barrett was subbed into the game in the 49th minute and did what he could in his cameo, but the decision to bench him for the key semi-final has left question marks over the decision.

Barrett was nothing short of world class in the quarter-final against Glasgow, producing an all-time performance in the 52-0 win.

Leinster decided to start Irish pair Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose against Northampton, both accomplished stars in their own right.

But neither were able to produce the level of production that Barrett had, while on a defence Leinster slipped to a miserly 71 per cent tackle completion.

The decision to bench Barrett was labelled ‘the most complacent and misplaced selection you will ever see’ on X by Will Slattery of The Left Wing podcast.

Jordie Barrett probably Leinster's Man of the Match in 31 mins Not starting him would have been absurd even if Leinster had won With that loss, it's the most complacent and misplaced selection decision you will ever see — Will Slattery (@slatterywill) May 3, 2025

Leinster probably should have played their best player — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) May 3, 2025

Leinster brought in a World Cup winning coach, Bleyendaal, Snyman, Barrett, Slimani and lose to a team without several stars and coming 7th in a weak Premiership. So this is a bad performance and a result that will shape a lot of opinions about this game-plan and this project. — Simon Hick (@hicksimon) May 3, 2025

Id have zero sympathy for a side that doesn’t take its kicks in a 3 point game whether its arrogance or incompetence. Prendergast and Barrett on the park, 5 mins to play, 3 points down and 2 penalties in the 22. Game management and lack of leadership was the losing of it pic.twitter.com/KKBIk08Ric — Jim Demps (@jim_demps) May 3, 2025

Hindsight is 20-20 but even before Leinster’s shock loss the decision was widely criticised with the Off The Ball panel questioning the call.

“In a team full of stacked players, he is arguably the best player,” OTB Breakfast host Colm Boohig said of Barrett.

“What are they doing like?! What is this about, they’re trying to win the competition,” Gil Gelroy responded.

“Last year, this is a group that managed not to win anything, in the previous year it was a group that managed not to win anything, and they can’t have that happen again.

“And I’m not saying that the URC is in the same stratosphere as winning the European Cup, but not winning the URC this year will be bad for them.

“But the fact that he [Barrett] started the quarter-final and Henshaw and Ringrose were both fit, would suggest that there isn’t a clause saying that you can’t do that.”

“I wouldn’t have a problem with the selection of Henshaw and Ringrose if Barrett hadn’t been as good as he’s been,” Boohig siad.

“This is the Champions Cup, and this is the one that is reportedly going to cause them trouble.

“How big is the step down to Robbie Henshaw?” asked Gilroy.

“Jordie Barrett is a better option than Robbie Henshaw,” Boohig stated.