12:28pm, 03 October 2020

Ben Healy’s last-minute penalty saw 14-man Munster snatch a dramatic 30-27 Guinness PRO14 victory at Scarlets. Leigh Halfpenny kicked nine penalties to break Scarlets’ record for most penalties in a match, surpassing the previous mark of eight set by Stephen Jones and Byron Hayward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfpenny’s efforts appeared to have condemned Munster to defeat, particularly when Peter O’Mahony was red carded in the 68th minute after picking up two yellows.

However, the flanker’s dismissal proved the catalyst for a remarkable reversal of fortunes.

James Hook on which Welsh players will make the Lions and more…

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Farrell and Kevin O’Byrne scored tries for the Irish outfit, with JJ Hanrahan adding a penalty and conversion. Healy also added two conversion and two penalties.

With respective scrum-halves Gareth Davies and Craig Casey intent on kicking the ball at every available opportunity, the opening 15 minutes were easily forgotten with neither side threatening the try-line.

Scarlets got on the board when Halfpenny made no mistake with two straightforward penalties in quick succession to give his side a 6-0 lead.

Munster suffered a further blow when their skipper O’Mahony was sin-binned for charging into a ruck and taking a man out off the ball, and in the flanker’s absence Halfpenny kicked another penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Mahony was still absent when Munster picked up the first try of the game – a strong run from Andrew Conway paving the way for a try for O’Donoghue.

Hanrahan converted before a fourth penalty from Halfpenny gave Scarlets a 12-7 interval lead.

After the restart an error from Hanrahan gifted the Welsh region a platform. The outside half sent a touchline kick into the dead ball area for Scarlets to capitalise with another Halfpenny penalty.

Hanrahan atoned for his error by kicking a penalty but Halfpenny again responded with three further penalties as Scarlets became increasingly dominant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just replacement Munster flyhalf Ben Healy kicking a 54m, 82nd-minute winner is all. #SCAvMUN Credit @PRO14Official pic.twitter.com/1fRgqaqrV9 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 3, 2020

Munster rallied to score their second try when Farrell finished off a period of pressure to force his way over but there was a sting in the tale as O’Mahony was sent off for again charging into the ruck as Farrell placed the ball over the line.

Halfpenny kicked the resulting and record-breaking penalty from half-way before Healy responded with one to keep Munster in it.

Remarkably they then scored another 10 points, with O’Byrne finishing off a driving line-out which Healy converted before the replacement outside-half held his nerve to fire over the match-winner.