22 - 17
FT
47 - 17
FT
24 - 35
FT
24 - 46
FT
49 - 17
FT
19 - 15
FT
The Rugby Championship

Michael Cheika: Gravitational shift on cards when All Blacks host Springboks

Rieko Ioane leads the All Blacks' haka before Friday's clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: PA

Veteran international coach Michael Cheika has labelled the upcoming Rugby Championship games between New Zealand and South Africa “pivotal” for the All Blacks.

Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks have had the upper hand in the rivalry since 2023’s Rugby World Cup warm-up clash at Twickenham, having now carved out a four-game win streak with the ensuing Rugby World Cup final and last year’s two-Test Rugby Championship series.

With last year’s results, the All Blacks surrendered the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2010, having maintained it throughout the entirety of South Africa’s reign as world champions until then.

Results show the scales of power tipping further in the Springboks’ favour, so Cheika says now is the time for the men in black to make their statement.

“I feel like it’s a really pivotal series for New Zealand against South Africa, those two matches in the championship,” Cheika told Martin Devlin on DSPN.

“They’re at home, South Africa have had the domination on everyone over these last few years. I think it’s a real opportunity for New Zealand, on home soil, to take them on; take them on in two ways.

“Not just in the New Zealand way of playing footy, because that’s a very different style to the South African way, but also a little bit in their own way, take them on in the physicality stakes.

“Because that platform, that will give them the confidence, perhaps then to go on and say right, off the back of this – and I think there’s a longer series next year, and then you’ll come back around them in the 2027 World Cup – to say ‘we’ve got their number’.

“So, I think it’s going to be an important series for them both. The two matches this year, and also the bigger series they’ll be playing next year.”

Pocket rockets who lit up Junior Boks’ WC triumph show stars are aligned in SA game

The emphasis on speed and agility at scrum-half and in the back three showed the cohesion between U20s and the Springboks.

While the first of the four-game winning run saw the Boks dismantle the Kiwis to the tune of 35-7, the biggest margin of victory ever claimed over the All Blacks, the three games since have each been nail-biters, and none have been played on New Zealand soil.

Along with the confidence, momentum and silverware at stake, there is a 31-year undefeated run at Eden Park on the line in game one.

Cheika, enjoying a brief window of fandom while in between jobs, said the series will be immense, also speaking on the origins of his respect for his Trans-Tasman neighbours.

“It’s going to be huge. I love watching New Zealand play, I hate playing against them just quietly.

“As much as I’ve had a battle with them over the years, on and off the field, I’ve got a huge respect for the way they play the game and always have. From when I started watching rugby later in school, and got a chance to play against them in ’88, that long ago. They came and played against our club team, the first game of the tour.”

J
Jmann 6 days ago

NZ will win 2-0 against SA in the RC. At least one game will be a blow out.

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

Click bait

B
B 6 days ago

For mine, it starts with how well the selected AB’s squad front up vs Los Pumas which will set the tone of their TRC chances and the Freedom Cup…

F
FL 7 days ago

Both tests were tight in SA last year and it was only the ABs inability to close out in the final quarter that prevented them from winning at least 1 of the games, especially the first one with the lead they had. They'll be better this year for sure. This might be the best Rugby Championship in several years.

J
JW 7 days ago

With last year’s results, the All Blacks surrendered the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2010, having maintained it throughout the entirety of South Africa’s reign as world champions until then.

And only the second time in history. Congratulations to SA on both come from behind wins. Its new life that has no doubt sparked the interest in having three tests series again, like the Bledisloe, and culminated in a new era of bilateral Rugby Championship rugby tours. Lets hope the recent change to hosting both games works in NZs favour this year!

take them on in the physicality stakes.

As we always try to do.

J
JF 7 days ago

All blacks battled to beat second string French side… boks can field two sides that are unbeatable.. Let’s see what happens AR Eden Park

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

No team is undefeatable. Not between these 2 teams.

J
JB 7 days ago

Like the Bok side that lost to Argentina last year?

R
RK 7 days ago

It will be interesting to see I think the Boks will come out tops against this All Black team who lack depth in almost every position except lock right now

L
Locke 6 days ago

Strange comment.

I’ve been following AB rugby for 30 years and have never seen so much depth in the forward pack, the exception being no.6 where we still don’t have a decent standout.

The backline does have it’s missing competents, like 10s who are really 15s, no test-proven centres and a weird lack of wings (for an AB side), but no team is perfect.

B
BH 6 days ago

The World Champs should come out on top in both games. They’re the best team by far.


But I LOL at “lack depth in almost every position”. They don’t lack depth in most positions, they lack combinations and settled and consistent selections week-to-week. The only places they’re really lacking beyond 2 decent players are first-five and wing.


Depth list (disregarding injuries):


Hooker - Taylor, Taukei’aho, Aumua, McAlister

Props - Lomax, Tosi, Newell, Bower, De Groot, Norris

Lock - Scooter, Vaa’i, Holland, Tuipolotu

Loosies - Savea, Sititi, Lakai, Kirifi, Jacobson, Blackadder, Papali’i, Lio-Willie

Halfback - Roigard, Ratima, Hotham, Christie, Fakatava

First-five - Beauden and DMac

Centres - Jordie, Tupaea, Ioane, ALB, Tavatavanawai, Havili, Proctor

Wing - Reece, Ioane, Narawa, Clarke

Fullback - Jordan, Love


The forward pack is world class and their scrum smashed the mighty French scrum to pieces in 3 games.

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

I wouldn't say the AB's lack depth. It's more wrong combinations and lack of cohesion. Also lack of experience. There is always a lot of good players in NZ. So depth is not a problem.

J
JW 7 days ago

Hey, we have four international halfbacks, with a 5th still eligible until he departs for England next year, and a 6th taylormade to replace him at any point.

G
GL 7 days ago

Abs have plenty of front row, half back, 10 and 12 depth as well. Could have wing depth if Razor selects well

R
RC 8 days ago

Boks will finish bottom of the log this year with 1 loss to Aussie, 2 to NZ (by 13+) and 1 to argie.


Mark my words.

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

And pigs can fly

C
CD 7 days ago

Hey siri.

Set Reminder for in 10 weeks to come back and have a laugh.

R
RK 7 days ago

I think the AB might lose one in Argentina and the Boks will win at least one in NZ, NZ really lack depth and and can only play one way very one dimensional team at the moment

J
Jacque 8 days ago

IN WORLD DO YOU LIVE BUD🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

C
Cantab 8 days ago

Much as I would love to see your prediction come true I suspect that SA will be too strong for Aussie, will edge Argie but lose twice in close contests to the ABs. SA to be 2nd on the log just behind NZ.

D
DP 8 days ago

Cheika hasn’t been paying much attention to how the Boks play the game. He’s relying on old tropes of one dimensional forward play against the so called free flowing NZ. Things have changed. One win out of two for the Boks in Nz would be great and I can see this happening.

J
JW 7 days ago

He’s actually suggesting the ABs flip it on SA and dominate them with their set piece power game.


If you’re trying to say “bring it on then”, good on you, NZ won most of the games with free flowing rugby instead, so SA can do the same to them if they get it right too.

C
CE 8 days ago

Agreed. One win from two. I can’t see the Boks winning both.

B
BA 8 days ago

I can see Boks winning both, form in next 2 games for both sides will give us a indication, in fairness to Cheika Boks did not win LY tests against ABs with the nu style groove it was classic hits and you would expect both teams will be playing that same somg before any funky stuff gets a jam

K
Karlos G 8 days ago

Agree about the wingers situation, happy with Reiko out there for now, defensively He's sound but would love to see Caleb Tangitau and Leroy Carter given a crack especially Carter.Think Billy Proctor needs several more games to see if He's got the goods

S
SM 8 days ago

He's a hater talking about how NZ play the game, we don't care the Springboks play to win not to entertain

S
SK 8 days ago

NZ start as favourites to win both tests and I would expect them to do just that against an ageing Bok team however it will be tight and the Boks may be able to get it done at Eden Park. What is clear is that NZ will have to be at their absolute best

B
BH 6 days ago

The World Champions should always be favourites in any game they play, no matter who, where or when they play for the 4 year period until the next World Cup. That’s the way it is for World Champion teams.


The Boks are not getting old - they just recruited a whole bunch of Under 20’s World Champions into their squad and left out players like Mapimpi and De Klerk. That sounds like you’re getting your excuses in early.


Yes NZ will have to be at their absolute best but they have the talent and coaching to do it. A series split of 1-1 would be a success for NZ, a 0-2 series loss would be unfortunate but not surprising given how bloody good SA are, and a 2-0 series win would be totally unexpected but absolutely wonderful for NZ going forward to the 2027 World Cup.

P
PB 7 days ago

Lol, they said the same prior to the 2023 WC! Ageing Boks are like a good red wine, they just keep getting better.

I will rather have ageing players like Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, and Kolisi, with a wealth if winning experience, to balance the enthusiasm of youth.

If you are relying on the age factor, prepare for some more heartbreak 💔

J
Jacque 8 days ago

“Ageing”

C
Cantab 8 days ago

I agree with you. NZ v SA games are usually tight affairs and it is high time NZ came out on top again after the recent frustrating losses to SA over the last couple of seasons.

N
Nickers 8 days ago

I don’t think NZ start as favourites at all. They will be tight games for sure, especially if the weather is not conducive to running rugby, but the ABs have not solved many problems that plagued them last year, and due to injuries will once again be going in with new combinations - that shouldn’t be an excuse but they will use it.

m
midnight mangler 8 days ago

Last year the adjective on everyone’s lips was the “ageing” Bok team. And yet, they got it done. Experience matters. And Erasmus is quietly going about his business plugging key “ageing” positions with promising young players. Maybe I’m wrong - time will tell - but the pace of transformation of the team with youth while balancing experience looks like it’s being well managed.


The thing people forget is that the depth in many positions allows you to manage rotate the workload of “ageing” stars in a way you can’t if you are forced to flog the same players, which prolongs their careers. But there are promising young players at 9 and 10, a raft of quality locks to rotate plus the emergence of the younger Ruan Nortje, the new 8 in Cobus Wiese & other strong flank options in Cameron Hanekom and Elrich Louw (unfortunately injured) and a raft of front rowers. The wing positions are healthy. The only positions where I feel depth is too thin is at centre, with Damien de Allende overplayed. Even at hooker there is now the emergence of Marnus van de Merwe, whereas before there was too much reliance on Mbonambi and Marx. So I think the ageing tag is possibly true for people who don’t watch the URC and see the proliferation of talent there.


That’s not to say the All Blacks can’t beat the Boks. At home they will always be favourites. But while they have a younger squad they have less depth and have a number of injuries in key positions. If they beat the Boks - and they may well do - it won’t be because of the age of the Boks squad. It will be because they played better.

C
CO 8 days ago

Would be interesting to see what Cheika things of the ongoing Allblacks funk with the mediocre winge selections. Small and relatively slow Reece and Ioane the only winger with some genuine size, height and acceleration but really needed in the midfield after all the investment.

J
JW 7 days ago

Rieko doesn’t have acceleration.

L
Longshanks 8 days ago

Reece being slow is a myth based on last years where he got gassed by Bielle-Barre, as most wingers are. He’s not as fast as some to be sure but fast enough. His defence is solid and he gets himself involved. Not sure why we need Ioane in midfield since he still doesn’t know how to distribute to his outsides. There are a number of better players than him at centre but not many better wings.

B
BA 8 days ago

Caleb Clarke would be heavier and faster than 90% of international wingers

Y
YeowNotEven 8 days ago

Xavier Tito- Harris looked pretty sharp for AK last night, and there was a Fijian dude on the wing for Waikato I would have liked to have seen get some more ball.

Wing is the one position where the coaches really should just play the guys who are in form, nevermind the ‘time served showing faith they’ll come right’ nonsense.

S
SadersMan 8 days ago

ARGENTINA!!!!!

B
BA 8 days ago

No doubt I’m looking forward to that enough for now everyone saying Pumas lost to England is because they had heaps on ice and some of those new dudes they went alright, Pumas will be up for this at home we must!crush!them! destroy their hopes and dreams for comp in 2 games !😂

H
Hellhound 52 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

R
RW 56 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

J
J Marc 59 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

T
Tom 1 hour ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Squads & Team Sheets | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

