Autumn Nations Series

Joe Marler has sold England down the river – Andy Goode

England's head coach Steve Borthwick (C) speaks with his players during the England captain's run training session at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in south-west London, on November 1, 2024, on the eve of their Autumn Nations Series International rugby union match against New Zealand. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Marler’s haka comments have been an unwelcome sideshow and the main event needed no help to achieve top billing.

This is England v New Zealand at Twickenham, a fixture that is taking place at Twickenham for just the third time in the last decade and one which England have only won once on home soil in the past 22 years.

Anyone in their right mind knows that Marler’s remarks were offensive to an entire nation and culture, he’s written the All Blacks’ team talk for them and hasn’t helped his teammates one bit after he left camp for personal reasons earlier in the week.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real

Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real

Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Jamie George may have described it as “classic Joe” and made it clear that he disagrees with him but I think the England captain and head coach Steve Borthwick should have gone further, expressing their disappointment at being sold down the river.

Jamie George
Jamie George (R) talks to Joe Marler during the England training session held at Pennyhill Park on August 21, 2023 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It has understandably caused a major storm in New Zealand and Marler wasn’t even going to be involved in the game on Saturday so it has taken all the attention away from those that deserve the focus to be on them.

This is as settled an England side as we’ve seen for some time, with very little debate at all about any of the selection calls, and it’s as good a chance as they’ve ever had to beat the All Blacks on their own turf.

They have beaten them five times at Twickenham over the years but they’ve all been shocks in truth. In 1983 England emerged victorious after winning no games and finishing bottom in that year’s Five Nations, while New Zealand were massive favourites in 1993.

You could argue England were favourites in 2002 as they were sweeping all before them and on their way to lifting the World Cup but they certainly weren’t in 2012 when the All Blacks were reigning world champions, featured the likes of Richie McCaw, Kieran Read, Conrad Smith, Ma’a Nonu and Dan Carter and it was their first defeat in 22 Tests.

Fixture
Internationals
England
22 - 24
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

This time around, England may have lost both meetings in the summer narrowly and New Zealand may have had more time to establish their way of playing under Scott Robertson but the men in white will be bitterly disappointed if they lose.

If you say they’re expecting to win, then it might come across as arrogant and sound like you’re overstating things but that should obviously be the mentality behind closed doors if they have aspirations to become the team most of us think they can be.

There is a huge amount of talent and potential in this England side and they did finish third in the World Cup under Borthwick and pull off a statement win over Ireland back in March but they have lost three of four games since then.

Steve Borthwick <a href=
Henry Slade England” width=”1024″ height=”577″ /> England boss Steve Borthwick (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

This is Borthwick’s 25th Test in charge and he has a 54 per cent win ratio, which clearly isn’t good enough for an England head coach, so we’re at a stage now where he needs results as well as signs of progress.

He and his players will obviously know that and nobody wants to be constantly talked about as valiant losers or improving but not quite there. Winning is a habit and one that England need to get into at this stage in their evolution.

The All Blacks only won half their games in the recent Rugby Championship and don’t have the aura of teams gone by but there are some outstanding individuals in their ranks and some mouthwatering match-ups.

Ben Earl v Ardie Savea, Chandler Cunningham-South v Wallace Sititi and George Furbank v Will Jordan are a few of the best but Marcus Smith v Beauden Barrett has to be the headline attraction.

The visiting fly-half is without doubt a world-class player capable of game-breaking moments and with a very good body of work already under his belt but last month was his first Test in the All Black number 10 jersey for two years and I don’t think he’s had too many displays during the course of his international career that you would describe as a “complete performance” for a fly-half.

He is also 33 years of age now and the man he’s up against is eight years his junior, hungry and probably in need of a standout game where he completely runs the show and announces himself as a fly-half on the world stage.

Beauden Barrett All Blacks
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand looks on during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Sky Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

It’ll be interesting to see how the Barrett brothers play together as well as it’s the first time that Beauden and Jordie are lining up alongside one another at 10 and 12 in international rugby.

From an England point of view, I expect them to carry on with the blitz defence that they’ve worked hard on under Felix Jones and I think facing that style of defence has been a question mark over Beauden Barrett previously.

If you stand off him, he’ll make you look a fool and has the ability to rip you to shreds but he isn’t necessarily a fly-half who wants to take on the line when it’s coming at him hard and you keep him quiet by putting him under as much pressure as possible and hunting in packs.

New Zealand’s short kicking game is the best in the world at times and is an effective tool to negate the blitz so George Furbank and Ben Spencer, in particular, have a big job on to make sure every blade of grass is covered.

England need to focus on their own attack as much if not more than combatting the opposition’s though and get Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman into the game as much as they can.

Rieko Ioane is a wonderful player but I don’t think he’s the best defender at outside centre so England need to play to an edge and have structure in their attack to give them options at the line and with the ball out the back with everyone in motion.

Where England did come unstuck in the summer, and their skipper has spoken about it publicly this week, was at set piece. Ethan de Groot will be a big loss for the All Blacks but they are strong in that area nowadays.

England have to get at least parity at scrum time and then back themselves to play with confidence and a bit of freedom rather than getting into an arm-wrestle and relying on the kicking game because New Zealand with soak that up.

They also have one of the most lethal back threes in world rugby with Caleb Clarke and Mark Tele’a as well as Jordan, who has scored a phenomenal 35 tries in 37 Tests, and they’ll exploit any loose kicks.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
Manny Feyi-Waboso has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in years on the wing for England (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

If England have designs on being considered one of the best teams in the world then they have to beat the best, especially on their own patch, and New Zealand are in the top four along with South Africa, Ireland and France.

The statement win under Borthwick was without doubt the one over the Irish at Twickenham and this does have the potential to be another because of the history of the fixture but I think it’s one England should be winning at home given how the two sides look on paper and where they are in their respective evolutions.

It’s important for Borthwick given that aforementioned 54 per cent win ratio, it’s huge because it’s the first Test of the autumn and sets the tone but it also feels massive because at least three wins out of four is needed to constitute success this month.

If they don’t beat the All Blacks, not only will Joe Schmidt be licking his lips next week but it puts a lot of pressure on the game against the world champions in a couple of weeks’ time and that is one in which England will rightly be underdogs.

Now is the time for this England side to start putting a stake in the ground and winning big games and they won’t have it all their own way by any means but I expect them to get the job done with a four-point win.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

23 Comments
G
GD.Spear 2 days ago

Goodey, think you had an afternoon off here and some free time. Love the chat, like toying with the hornets nest. You want the all blacks at their best so get them fired up. Not an English fan or a kiwi. But love a bit of ungentlemanly warfare. Marler is unapologetically Marler! @MakeOllieMathisAnAB , AGREED! Get rid of the ten metre rule. English vs the Samoans league game the other day is what the fans need.

Up close and personal. #it'sacontactsport

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 days ago

The Samoan haka v England rugby league made me want to play.

That was up there with my favourites of all time.

The Fijian league team sing a song instead of doing a haka, that’s badass as well, recommend YouTubing that when you got a moment.

T
Teddy 3 days ago

Joe seems to be as much of a liability off the pitch as he is on it.

d
d 3 days ago

The article is right about England's rush defence being an effective deterrent to BB's chances of breaking the line. It is wrong about the AB's short kicking game being good; it is actually a weakness that makes the rush so effective.


Now against Argentina in the second match, we actually did see the ABs dismantle the Argies attack with chip kicks, which was new and exciting. However we also saw the ABs resort to ineffective box kicking in the second half, which I thought odd; was it the players reverting to Foster's training, or Robertson being Foster lite?


Either way, if they do the same thing against England, the match is as good as gone.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

England can't let this Haka business distract them. NZ and SA are good at being oblivious to outside distractions. Old English teams also. We will see.

M
MP 3 days ago

Stupid Joe! The All Blacks weren't bothered about beating England up until that point.

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 days ago

Not that fussed down here to be honest.

And for what it’s worth, Marler was right.

They need to get rid of the ten metre rule, kick out the photographers, and Make The Haka A Challenge Again.

As it is at the moment, the haka is sanitised corporate box ticking exercise for ‘The All Blacks Brand’.

Gross.

B
BH 3 days ago

Except Marler said that it should be "binned" which means removed altogether, in which case he is totally wrong.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

Agree. It's not as real as it used to be.

B
Bull Shark 3 days ago

Ouch.


Anyone in their right mind knows that Marler’s remarks were offensive to an entire nation and culture, he’s written the AB’s team talk for them and hasn’t helped his teammates one bit after he left camp for personal reasons earlier in the week.


I don't want to speak out of turn here - but I would be hugely surprised if anyone in the NZ training camp gives a flying f__k what Marler said. Maybe I'm wrong.


And I'm sure Kiwis are a lot more thick-skinned than AG is suggesting.


In SA - we flew Airbuses, set off fireworks, turned up the disco base and downed 2 litre jugs of brandy and coke during the haka and it wasn't even nearly as bad as AG is suggesting. So I'm sure it's fine.


This is Borthwick’s 25th Test in charge and he has a 54 per cent win ratio, which clearly isn’t good enough for an England head coach, so we’re at a stage now where he needs results as well as signs of progress.

Yup!


Now is the time for this England side to start putting a stake in the ground and winning big games and they won’t have it all their own way by any means but I expect them to get the job done with a four-point win.

Nope. ABS. 7.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

The intensity tomorrow will be off the scale. If NZ don't get their usual lead then its England.

R
RedWarrior 3 days ago

Once I heard the "Let's go Lions, Lets go!!" DJ in action I knew SA had that game in the bag. He's worth 10 Hakas.

J
Jen 3 days ago

I agree - don't reckon our ABs will care about Marler's chat. Every year someone starts the 'haka is boring/should be canned/is a waste of time' conversation. It's yawn worthy at this point.

A
Alex 3 days ago

Yeah I think we won't win. I actually think it's putting too much pressure on this young English team to expect that much if them considering the backroom disruptions and the quality of opposition.

Latest Features

LONG READ

The joy, spirit and obstacles of the rugby pilgrim

What is life like for those who traverse the rugby world as supporters, and is the game as accessible as it should be?

LONG READ

England need to face a few home truths if they are to relearn that winning habit

Twickenham played their part in a classic encounter but England contrived to play the part of gallant losers once again

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick needs to have faith in Marcus Smith'

England yet again fluffed their lines against the All Blacks when they had built a comfortable lead and questions are being asked

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 33 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
