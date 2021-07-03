Close Notice
Maori All Blacks dispatch Manu Samoa to farewell Otere Black in style

By Alex McLeod
(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Maori All Blacks have secured a second successive victory over Manu Samoa as they dispatched the Island nation 38-21 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

In Otere Black’s farewell match for the side, who he has played 12 times for since 2015, ahead of his imminent departure to Japan, the Maori All Blacks ran in six tries (two of which were penalty tries) to three.

A brace to Chief flyer Jonah Lowe, as well as further scores to Ash Dixon and Sean Wainui, ensured the Samoan tries scored by Neria Fomai, Tomasi Alosio and Kalolo Tuiloma were cancelled out.

Ill-discipline didn’t help Manu Samoa’s case, as yellow cards to blindside flanker Sam Slade and reserve loose forward Gensis Mamea Lemalu meant the visitors only had a full cohort of players for 60 minutes of the game.

The result follows the Maori All Blacks’ 35-10 win over Manu Samoa in Wellington last week, with the latter side set to continue their mid-year test schedule against Tonga over the coming fortnight in back-to-back World Cup qualifying matches.

– MORE TO COME

Maori All Blacks 38 (Tries to Ash Dixon, Jonah Lowe, Sean Wainui, 2 penalty tries; conversion to Otere Black, conversion to Josh Ioane)

Manu Samoa 21 (Tries to Neria Fomai, Tomasi Alosio, Kalolo Tuiloma; 3 conversions to Henry Taefu; yellow cards to Sam Slade and Gensis Mamea Lemalu)

