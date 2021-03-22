Sean Maitland has been left out of the Scotland squad for Friday’s Six Nations meeting with France. The Saracens player started last Saturday’s defeat of Italy at fullback but was replaced after 55 minutes, and has not been included in Gregor Townsend’s updated squad for Friday’s game in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glasgow’s Adam Hastings is available however and returns to the squad following a three-match suspension, having been red-cared in a Pro14 defeat to Leinster.

Townsend’s options were boosted after English Premiership clubs agreed to release their players for the rearranged fixture, which falls outside of the original Six Nations fixture window.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Exeter Chiefs lock Jonny Gray misses out with injury while there is no place for Fraser Brown, who returned from injury to play for Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

A Scotland win this weekend would move them above Ireland in the Six Nations table and secure a second-place finish.

France meanwhile can win the championship having ended Wales’ Grand Slam hopes last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Les Bleus will land a first Six Nations title since 2010 should they beat the Scots by 21 points or more while also securing a bonus-point.

Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:

Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe Downward trend The Chiefs need to look hard at themselves as they try to work out what has gone so wrong at the club. Michael Pulman Mac in the box The game has evolved such that Damian McKenzie is no longer the threat he once was - but that could change. Ben Wylie League of his own Leicester Fainga’anuku is setting Super Rugby Aotearoa alight. But he’s ambivalent about how his career develops. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now