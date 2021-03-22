9:35am, 22 March 2021

Sean Maitland has been left out of the Scotland squad for Friday’s Six Nations meeting with France. The Saracens player started last Saturday’s defeat of Italy at fullback but was replaced after 55 minutes, and has not been included in Gregor Townsend’s updated squad for Friday’s game in Paris.

Glasgow’s Adam Hastings is available however and returns to the squad following a three-match suspension, having been red-cared in a Pro14 defeat to Leinster.

Townsend’s options were boosted after English Premiership clubs agreed to release their players for the rearranged fixture, which falls outside of the original Six Nations fixture window.

Exeter Chiefs lock Jonny Gray misses out with injury while there is no place for Fraser Brown, who returned from injury to play for Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

Scotland squad update ??????? Gregor Townsend has named a 29-man squad to prepare for Friday night's final #GuinnessSixNations match against France in Paris. pic.twitter.com/8OTvUkytsu — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 22, 2021

A Scotland win this weekend would move them above Ireland in the Six Nations table and secure a second-place finish.

France meanwhile can win the championship having ended Wales’ Grand Slam hopes last Saturday.

Les Bleus will land a first Six Nations title since 2010 should they beat the Scots by 21 points or more while also securing a bonus-point.

