British & Irish Lions 2025

Luke Cowan-Dickie on the internal Lions reaction to Owen Farrell bombshell

By PA
Owen Farrell of England celebrates with Luke Cowan-Dickie after a turnover during the Guinness Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on March 13, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Luke Cowan-Dickie declared “you don’t lose class” as he welcomed Owen Farrell’s bombshell call-up by the British and Irish Lions.

Farrell will arrive in Sydney on Friday after being summoned by the Lions as a replacement for Elliot Daly, who has returned home because of a fractured forearm just as he was playing his way into the Test team.

Andy Farrell’s decision to turn to his 33-year-old son is controversial given his last England appearance was almost two years ago and he was limited to just 17 games for Racing 92 last season because of groin surgery and concussion.

However, England’s record points scorer and captain from 2018 to 2023 brings with him vast experience, including from three previous Lions tours, and he is the only player in the squad who was involved in the triumphant tour to Australia in 2013.

Cowan-Dickie believes his CV makes him a valuable addition as the Lions continue their build-up to the first Test against the Wallabies on July 19.

“You don’t lose class. Faz is a class player, so I’m well happy,” said Cowan-Dickie, who starts Saturday’s match against the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney.

“When it was announced internally, the reaction was good. Faz is a well-known player. He’s played quality rugby over many years.

“One thing about Faz is the standards he sets on the training field. He’s got bit of an aura about him on training fields, which makes you want to try and train to perfection.

“I know it’s quite hard to perfect training every single day, but he definitely makes standards higher.

“He’s a good team man. Even though he might not be involved one week he stays the same in training and the standards he wants to set.”

Farrell has not played since he was concussed against Lyon on May 4 and he must get up to speed as quickly as possible if he is to make an impact on the playing field Down Under.

Tadhg Beirne, who has been named captain against the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium, played with Farrell during the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa.

“Owen brings some serious quality. We’re looking forward to him coming into the squad and getting to hang out with him,” Beirne said.

“Any type of leadership is only going to enhance the squad. Playing with him four years ago, I’ve seen all those leadership qualities that he brings.

“There’s the quality of his talent as well, which will do nothing but boost the squad.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 18 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

It’s to get game time for all in this series

QT was excellent and he surely gets a start or bench in test 3

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 19 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

They were not accurate enough in height or distance and either there was no chaser or they didn’t contest well


So quite a few issues

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 20 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

I think the tackle percentage was 93%? But I get you

A few galling defensive holes - which led to tries

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 22 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Kolbe at 31…hold my beer

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 24 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Rieko was top for line breaks for both sides and second for both sides metres run

No missed tackles


Facts matter

98 Go to comments
L
LW 41 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Razor said “he told us he could play both sides” i think this is about to turn into “this is the all blacks we need performance” and a way to slowly dump an 80 test player. Why they couldn't rip the bandaid off and just leave him out of the squad is beyond me. Maybe sponsorship pressure

6 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 43 minutes ago
Galthie backs yet more youth to topple All Blacks, dropping two 50-cap veterans

Using the opportunity to build depth wisely.


Imagine having a no consequence tour against NZ, to get some practice, against a full strength NZ team. It’s amazing he’s getting away with it.


😇

1 Go to comments
L
LW 44 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Sevu was in great form actually

6 Go to comments
L
LW 1 hour ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Good team apart from ioane

98 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Its really hard to work out where his allegiances lie.


He talks like an Englishman with a sneer in the background, but in that convo he was all about how Ireland were going to smash England and revelling in the prospect!


Then more recently he’s into trashing Leinster and the IRFU whenever he can… Go figure.

301 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

Well despite respect having nothing to do with it, rather player safety from over playing, you Kiwis should know that the second test team is a lot better than last week. Two international centres. Two excellent wings and a classy fast full back who’s not scared of high balls. A decent international 9 and a C team 10. The forwards are much more aligned for mobility and hand skills including the ruck. Bench is massive.

So yeah you might win, you might not.

But don’t think it’s a bad team.

13 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

I totally get the fact that test rugby, the RC cannot be compared to club rugby, although some teams come close to test level - the Leinster/Toulouse CC final was outstanding, as well this year’s Top14 final.

Just like you can hardly compare how harsh the CC and the Top14 are next to SuperRugby or the Japanese league, stacked with Springboks.


But still, even with travel, we’re talking about 13 games in 5 months, meaning 2,6/month, with bigger breaks in between.


If you’re fearing the ABs are too tired in November and the end of their Autumn tour is exhausting, then it’s exactly where most of the French players are when asked to go on tour.


So it’s not the SH always putting at disposal their best players for Autumn tours, it’s the calendar allowing them to do so.

Reverse the tour and have the NH tour in the SH during the Autumn tests! You’ll see the availability question will be solved.

The NH teams will be rusty for their first games of the season, but it’s the same for SH teams in the current tests, isn’t it?


The year after, have development teams from the SH come to the NH for the Summer Tour. That way everyone builds depth and there’s no disrespect.


And just alternate.

13 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
All Blacks will thrash France on Saturday

Gosh this article is going to age poorly.

75 Go to comments
t
takata 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Of course it’s a French development team and it surely doesn’t help for attracting heavy media coverage; but as it’s what they do for more than 20 years, everybody involved should already know that. Why would it be suddenly such an outrage in New Zealand and has not been every single year since… forever?

301 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Yeah, I guess he has. But I’m not feeling inspired by the selections or in key positions. The backline seems like constant fiddling moving current people around. Jordan at 14 then 15. Now Ioane. 13 and 14. Nothing happening at 10 other than shifting between BB and DMac. What happens if Jordie is out at 12?


The backline and selections in the backline seems a mess.

98 Go to comments
t
takata 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Please, tell me who exactly are all those millionaires owning the Top 14?


And, by the way, can you tell me who are also those that ever transformed a single French club into their cash cow?


It’s probably an old cliché comming from, some time ago in early pro time, the revival of both Ile-de-France clubs by private investors like J. Lorenzetti at Racing 92, or the rise of Toulon’s “Gallacticos” under Mourad Boudjellal, ending with the very noisy late Altrad investments into Montpellier-Hérault. Even if a few major titles were collected by those clubs, and that it would indeniably have helped to rise the fame of the whole Top 14, the global return on private investments simply didn’t ever pay back what they put in.


Another look into the last decade will show you that French clubs are not millionaires pet-projects either. From this season top 6, amongst Stade Toulousain (1st), Union Bordeaux-Bègles (2nd), Rugby Club Toulonnais (3rd), l’Aviron Bayonnais (4th), Clermont-Auvergne (5th) and Castres Olympique (6th), only the last two are backed by historical corporate entities: Michelin (tires) for Clermont and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre (pharma) for Castres.


That’s long term sponsorship from those city main industries and, with Stade Toulousain since 1907, Clermont and Castres (one of the lowest budget in Top 14), are also the oldest members of the French rugby club elite. This certainly prove some healthy stability in their management. They are in fact as far away from marketing “products” that they are from Paris.


But in Top 14, as reflected by their national team selection, club power is certainly measured by their success. The most successful of them all, Stade Toulousain, reached a 2023-2024 budget comparable with the lower end of a French elite football club (those not named PSG) and half of it’s income (€30 millions) was comming from merchandising sales only. Last monday, UBB sold out, in a matter of few hours, its 20K season ticket (out of their 32K seats stadium) and La Rochelle’s stadium was also sold out faster than I can type it for every single game of last season; and so on.


Now, take only those three clubs providing 90% of the national team and paying 100% of their wages. Tell them that the share of the limited game time allowed to their top players, will rise from 25% to 40% for the national team, without any further compensation for the club than allowing them to spend more in recruitment (of probably lesser quality substitutes).


See how it goes now with their board and Presidents, even if probably all of them are turning real profits.

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

You realize you are accusing Razor of breaking his word before he has actually done so.


Wait for the third test before accusing him of being misleading.


Of the HEALTHY players in the 33 squad, only Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Noah Hotham, ALB and Ruben Love have yet to be selected.


Luke Jacobson and Tyrel Lomax are still injured. No need to risk either veteran as you know what you get with both of them.


All of them could easily play in test 3 off the bench.

98 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Springboks' dominance of the world rankings comes under increased threat

Well I guess RugbyPass can worry about World Rankings which matters little to Rassie and the Boks. We know we are the best, we don't need random numbers to verify that

4 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

You frequently attempt to!

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

He has named a squad with 4 players with only 1 cap each and a fifth player is making his test debut.


No other AB coach has ever selected a squad with 5 rookies with almost no experience.


Hardly conservative or boring.

98 Go to comments
