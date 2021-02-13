Flying wing Jonny May has the internet salivating once again after a phenomenal finish extended England’s lead over Italy at Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

May went airborne to jump over the attempted tackle of an Italian defender, who was left clutching at thin air, only for the Gloucester man to successfully dot the ball down without putting a foot in touch.

Although heavy favorites to win, the quality of the England winger’s finish simply couldn’t be ignored.

“As good as you’ll ever see” wrote Alex Spink.

“Jonny May is a ludicrous finisher,” wrote Will Macpherson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aiiiiiiirrrrrr Jonny May, hell of a finish!!!,” wrote former England centre Mike Tindall.

“What a try from Jonny May! [Clapping hands] He’s pretty quick for a Number 8,” joked Luke Smith, referring to May’s penchant for slotting into England’s back row on occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Amazingly good finish from Jonny “the chicken noises” May. Video footage from play time with his friends from this week below!,” wrote Andy Goode.

Memories of the Calcutta Cup debacle came rushing back as England conceded two early penalties before leaking a try after only 144 seconds, with Montanna Ioane capitalising on some sluggish defending to race in.

They had been caught cold by Italy’s tempo with Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly at fault, but Farrell settled nerves with a penalty as the setback made way for a spell of red rose dominance.

A short-range free-kick saw the ball retained in the pack and eventually the Azzurri cracked before the succession of pick and goes, with Jonny Hill touching down.

Additional reporting PA

Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now