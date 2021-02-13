10:21am, 13 February 2021

Flying wing Jonny May has the internet salivating once again after a phenomenal finish extended England’s lead over Italy at Twickenham.

May went airborne to jump over the attempted tackle of an Italian defender, who was left clutching at thin air, only for the Gloucester man to successfully dot the ball down without putting a foot in touch.

Great finish from Jonny May. Much like Garbisi earlier, great heads up rugby from Ford to call the switch too.#ENGvITA pic.twitter.com/1Dght6PIY4 — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) February 13, 2021

Although heavy favorites to win, the quality of the England winger’s finish simply couldn’t be ignored.

“As good as you’ll ever see” wrote Alex Spink.

Sensational finish from Jonny May. Watch it. As good as you will ever see. — Alex Spink (@alexspinkmirror) February 13, 2021

“Jonny May is a ludicrous finisher,” wrote Will Macpherson.

Jonny May is a ludicrous finisher — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 13, 2021

“Aiiiiiiirrrrrr Jonny May, hell of a finish!!!,” wrote former England centre Mike Tindall.

Aiiiiiiirrrrrr Jonny May, he’ll of a finish!!! pic.twitter.com/j3SPl1m1Me — mike tindall (@miketindall13) February 13, 2021

“What a try from Jonny May! [Clapping hands] He’s pretty quick for a Number 8,” joked Luke Smith, referring to May’s penchant for slotting into England’s back row on occasion.

What a try from Jonny May! ? He's pretty quick for a Number 8 ? #ENGvITA #GuinnessSixNations — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) February 13, 2021

“Amazingly good finish from Jonny “the chicken noises” May. Video footage from play time with his friends from this week below!,” wrote Andy Goode.

Amazingly good finish from Jonny “the chicken noises” May. Video footage from play time with his friends from this week below! #ENGvITA @SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/4AuOMAIcJs — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) February 13, 2021

Memories of the Calcutta Cup debacle came rushing back as England conceded two early penalties before leaking a try after only 144 seconds, with Montanna Ioane capitalising on some sluggish defending to race in.

They had been caught cold by Italy’s tempo with Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly at fault, but Farrell settled nerves with a penalty as the setback made way for a spell of red rose dominance.

A short-range free-kick saw the ball retained in the pack and eventually the Azzurri cracked before the succession of pick and goes, with Jonny Hill touching down.

