London Irish have announced that Sekope Kepu has left the club, citing personal reasons. The prop, who started in Saturday’s 32-26 win over Gloucester, had been at the club since May 2019.

But his time with the Exiles is now up, with the club confirming the news via a short statement.

“London Irish can confirm Sekope Kepu has left the club due to personal reasons,” the statement read.

“Kepu outlined the nature of his predicament to Director of Rugby, Declan Kidney, over recent weeks and this weekend confirmed that he felt he had no option but to return to New Zealand citing personal family health reasons – which will remain private – for his decision.”

Declan Kidney said: “Whilst we are desperately disappointed, in these unprecedented times, we understand the human element of Sekope’s situation.

“We wish Sekope and his family well – and thank him for his contribution to the club.”

The club added that they will be making no further comment.

The Australia international joined London Irish during the 2019/20 season, making the move from Super Rugby’s NSW Waratahs.

He made his international Test debut in 2008 and represented the Wallabies over 100 times.

