New Zealand Rugby have confirmed that Eden Park will host the second Bledisloe Cup clash between the All Blacks and the Wallabies next weekend.

The confirmation comes after the New Zealand Government announced that Auckland will move back to Alert Level 1 on Wednesday, allowing for crowds to return en masse to sporting events.

NZR had put Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on standby as a back-up option to host the second test if spectators were not allowed to attend next Sunday’s test.

However, Monday’s announcement means fans in Auckland will be able to attend matches at Eden Park freely, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern noting that face masks won’t be required under the eased restrictions.

NZR general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said the test gives Aucklanders an opportunity to watch live rugby after the city lost the hosting rights to the North vs South clash.

The highly-anticipated Blues vs Crusaders match was also cancelled in August in what would have been the final match of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The opening Bledisloe Cup test is scheduled to be held in Wellington this Sunday.

Read the New Zealand Rugby full press release below:

Crowds will return to Eden Park for Test match rugby next weekend with confirmation of the second Bledisloe Cup match to go ahead on Sunday 18 October.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has welcomed the Government announcement today that Auckland will move to Alert Level 1 this week which will allow fans at the Test.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said it was great news to confirm the fixture in Auckland.

“Auckland fans missed out on both the North v South match last month and the Blues v Crusaders match so this is positive news that they will be able to enjoy Test match rugby.

“With only two opportunities to watch the All Blacks play in New Zealand this year, and both matches being on Sunday afternoons, we are sure fans will enjoy both occasions.

“There is a real buzz growing in Wellington and around the country as the home Bledisloe Cup series is about to get underway. Just under 28,000 tickets have sold for Sunday so we encourage fans to make sure they get in quick,” said Lendrum.