British & Irish Lions 2025British & Irish LionsAndy FarrellElliot DalyOwen Farrell

Lions officially call up Owen Farrell to replace Elliot Daly

By PA
(Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Owen Farrell is to join the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia after receiving a shock call-up to replace the injured Elliot Daly.

The Lions are reeling from the news that Daly, one of their form players Down Under, will miss the rest of the tour after sustaining a fractured forearm in Wednesday’s 52-12 victory over Queensland Reds.

Rather than replacing the versatile England star with a similar alternative such as Wales’ Blair Murray or Scotland’s Tom Jordan, head coach Andy Farrell has turned to his 33-year-old son to fill the gap in his squad.

It is a controversial decision given Farrell’s most recent Test appearance was in the bronze medal match at the 2023 World Cup, while his ill-fated 2024-25 season with French club Racing 92 was undermined by injuries and indifferent form.

“It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s tour is over,” Andy Farrell said.

“He’s a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three tours.

“Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group.”

Farrell will arrive into Sydney on Friday, bringing with him the experience accumulated during 112 caps for England, whom he captained from 2018 to 2023.

He will be embarking on his fourth Lions tour having made six Test appearances across the 2013, 2017 and 2021 expeditions and will bring leadership, experience and organisation.

Saturday’s clash with New South Wales Waratahs has come too soon and the third match in Australia will see Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne take charge.

Blair Kinghorn and Hugo Keenan will make their Lions debuts on the left wing and at full-back respectively.

Kinghorn joined up with the Lions for the first time on Monday having helped Toulouse win the Top 14 final on Saturday while Keenan was forced to withdraw from the team to face the Reds because of illness.

In a sad twist of fate, Daly was parachuted in at full-back from outside the matchday 23 at Suncorp Stadium and subsequently broke his arm, ending his tour.

Henry Pollock is given his second start Down Under, this time at blindside flanker, while his Northampton team-mates Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith form the half-backs.

Comments

44 Comments
t
tf 7 days ago

Gutted for Daly. Had probably been the stand out back so far. Looked pretty nailed on for the 23 at least.


Daly is supposed to be great around the squad as well. Really liked by everybody.


This is what I think Faz Jr is there for. He may be a love/hate marmite player for fans. But every other Lion, English or Saracens player has said great things. Allright Cipriani, but the other 99.9%.


Its very late to be making a break to the test team once he actually gets there anyway. He will probably only get a run on the Wed between tests.

I
IkeaBoy 7 days ago

Very tough on Daly. He did look very good.

L
LE 7 days ago

Polar opposite of the pollock selection

Pollock: bags of form very little experience

Faz: bags of experience but very little form


Guess even if he doesn’t play much Owen will bring something to camp and drive standards

I
IkeaBoy 7 days ago

Not the worst thing in the world to have another #10 to stick a poker up the other 2/3 who haven’t looked massively impressive so far.

W
Willardi 7 days ago

This will go a long way to upsetting the equilibrium. Pods develop on tour and so where does he fit in? Nobody wants the chief’s son at their table for breakfast. Big mistake as he won’t be able

To resist selecting him. Besides all that he never had a lead role on previous Lions tours. Bigger/ Russell/Sexton all far superior players. If he had been born in Ireland Scotland Wales or France he would have only had 30 caps or so. Very good club player - average Test flyhalf or centre.

I
IkeaBoy 7 days ago

He’s already played 18 times for the Lions.

f
fl 7 days ago

farrell shouldn’t have been picked but everything you’ve said is wrong


but i think his dad will resist selecting him too frequently. like he’ll get a game off the bench, but he definitely won’t be in the test side, and he might not even start any of the midweek fixtures. he’ll be in the squad for his leadership.

M
MT 7 days ago

And yet Sexton said if Owen Farrell was Irish he would be called their greatest ever player.


Sean O’Brien also said after the 2017 tour that Farrell and Sexton lead the coaching after the first test.


I don’t like that Owen Farrell has been called up for the tour, but what you have said is nonsense.

H
HT 7 days ago

I could understand this selction if he was a versitile player like Daly, but he’s not. He has not shown any form this year and the way the Lions are playing just now does not suit his kind of play. There are plenty stand-offs and centres in the group that are far better than he ever was or could be. So where does he fit in?


Given the number of other in-form “utility” players on tour just now, this is quite frankly a backward step with the possibility of upsetting what seems to be a nicely gelling team. In many respects his is an outsider to this group of players - even his English team mates haven’t developed a playing rapport with his this year! Great lad on tour he maybe, but his Lions reputation as a player is forged from being at the heart of previous Gatland tours that were unimaginatve and tedious, quite the opposite of what this pack of Lions have demonstrated so far.


Call him up as a consultant by all means, but as a player, no.

B
BA 7 days ago

Thought they might have gone Jordan?( another kiwi 💪🏽💪🏽😂) but guess just maybe possibly Scotland being like “ hey we have 3 hard games coming up 2 which are kind of important “ or nah

H
HT 7 days ago

Yes the games are important to Scotland, but I think they’d love another Scot on Lions duty. The benefits are huge for players like Jordan and/or Graham to develop further.

J
Jon 7 days ago

I don’t understand the logic here and will wait to hear the reasoning..but we need to put faith in the decision that has been made by the coaches. I am sure this wasn’t just Andy’s decision. In Faz we trust!

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Reason = My boy

A
AA 7 days ago

Surely this is most unfair on Itoje and the other “leaders” to say Owen will bring leadership. Are they lacking and we haven’t been told .

He hasn’t played for 9 weeks and has come back tail between legs because he couldn’t hack it in france. Too slow was Racings appraisal .

What Fin Smith and Marcus think probably is undrinkable.

The lions are playing a fast game so just where does Owen come in

It just feels most uncomfortable to me .

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Very unfair. This is just a boy and pops excursion now. Cute.

J
J V 7 days ago

Agreed ! I think Owen Farrel still has some good rugby in him, but he probably isn’t fit to play at such high level right now, and I don’t see where he would fit in this Lions team. At 10 Finn and Fin are marvelous so far, and at 12 Tuipulotu and Aki are also excellent. He probably comes as a utility back that’ll be the 3rd choice for both of those positions… Still can’t help to think there might have been a better choice, I don’t know URC & Premiership so well but I’m sure there are talented fullbacks over there that could have been called to replace Daly.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
