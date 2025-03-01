Siya Kolisi's Sharks beaten by Lions in Jo'burg

Lions boosted their United Rugby Championship play-off prospects with a commanding 38-14 bonus-point win over Sharks in Johannesburg.

With five defeats in their previous six games, tries from PJ Botha, Francke Horn, Edwill van der Merwe, Richard Kriel, Jarod Cairns and Gianni Lombard, who converted three and Nico Steyn one, saw Lions cruise to victory.

Ethan Hooker and Siya Kolisi went over late on for the Sharks, both converted by Jaden Hendrikse, as they suffered just a second defeat in eight to dent their top-four ambitions.

