Investec Champions Cup

Leo Cullen defends his position after Leinster's Champions Cup exit

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Sam Prendergast of Leinster, centre, the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Head coach Leo Cullen has insisted he remains the right man to lead Leinster despite their latest Investec Champions Cup exit, a 37–34 loss semi-final loss to Northampton Saints that ended the province’s hopes of reaching a fourth successive final.

Cullen cut a subdued figure in the aftermath of a pulsating contest in Dublin, where a first-half hat-trick from Tommy Freeman and tries from Henry Pollock and James Ramm fired the Saints into the Cardiff final on May 24.

Freeman’s hat-trick — two of which came in the closing stages of the first half — helped the Premiership leaders into a 27–15 interval lead after a breathless opening forty minutes. Pollock’s solo effort and Ramm’s second-half score were further highlights in a performance brimming with ambition and clinical execution.

Leinster, who had kept clean sheets against Harlequins and Glasgow in the previous knockout rounds, responded through tries from Josh van der Flier (2), Tommy O’Brien, Caelan Doris and James Lowe, while Sam Prendergast landed three conversions and a penalty. But Cullen’s side couldn’t capitalise late on as Saints, reduced to 13 men in the dying minutes due to yellow cards for Josh Kemeny and Alex Coles, held firm under immense pressure.

When asked whether he thought he was the right man to lead Leinster back to European glory, Cullen was adamant he was.

“Yeah, I think I am. Yeah. I believe that I am, yes,” said Cullen. “I think we’ve worked hard to try and improve the group year-on-year and I think the group is very strong right now. As I said, that’s not something that’s just created last week, it’s year-on-year – and I think we’ve a stronger group now.

“We’ve lost three finals over the last three years, yeah, but I believe we’ve a stronger group now than we’ve had and that’s the way I will continue to approach the day-to-day in terms of preparing the short term, medium term, long term. So, yes. And I’m very committed to that as well.”

Northampton’s win sets up a final against either Toulouse or Bordeaux-Bègles, while Leinster are left to contemplate another near miss in Europe.

“In the dressing room it’s a pretty sombre place as you can imagine,” said Cullen. “You set off at the start of the season and you know the final is in Cardiff. Everything is building towards that. Everyone is imagining themselves, every team, I’m sure, is imagining themselves there in the final.

“There is so, so much work that goes into a team getting to a semi-final…when you lose it is pretty horrific and that is the feeling we are experiencing at the moment, because I think it was one of those games. You’d love to have another crack at it straight away. But unfortunately, you don’t get that opportunity and that’s sport.”

Leinster player ratings vs Northampton | 2025 Investec Champions Cup SF

Leinster player ratings: An error-strewn Leinster will be left to lick their wounds after exiting Europe with a 37-34 defeat at the hands of a game Northampton Saints.

Comments

48 Comments
Y
YeowNotEven 6 days ago

Bit simplistic to blame it on Jordie’s selection.

Four points more and it would have been the right move.

NH were just better on the day.

The word ‘arrogance’ has no meaning on this site anymore lol.

Let’s go for a different insult.

Let’s bring back ‘wimp’.

Leinster were wimps. There you go.

H
HU 7 days ago

Leinster are (now) clearly the best side in Ireland …. and (on paper at least) they are together with Toulouse one of the two best club sides in the world (as a Saffer I would love the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks contesting that, but we are not quite there yet) … and yes, they have been cruising through the URC and the Champions Cup this season, looking at times unbeatable ….

but when it gets down to real business, they seem to underperform or “be out of luck” (which is not really “luck” but lacking winner mentality) - just like the Irish with their QF-curse

so I guess, the question arises, whether Leo Cullen is the right (head) coach radiating winner mentality

M
Mark 7 days ago

Leinster didn’t lose this game, Saints from minute 1, went out and won it.

Their fwd pack were immense and their backline, orchestrated by finn smith were sublime.

The arrogance that Brian o driscoll elluded to in a post match summing up, is clearly on display in some of the comments on here!!.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

What are you on about? He is a Leinster man he is going to discuss their shortcomings. A Northhampton win wasn’t an inevitability. For NH to win they needed to play their best match and create a situation where Leinster made errors. Thats what happenned. The Leinster errors were not inevitable. NH succeeded in winning, but Leinster will feel they should have been able to pull the match out of the fire. Thats not arrogance FFS. Change the record.

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

So Doris kicks to touch instead of taking 3 to level at the death, get possession back and go again to win. No arrogance in Irish rugby, none whatsoever!


https://www.rte.ie/sport/rugby/2025/0502/1510772-preview-leinster-primed-to-deal-with-saints-speedbump/


Absolutely no arrogance at all in Irish rugby…

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

From the same article:


With so much going in Leinster’s favour, it’s worth looking at what could go wrong.

The 2000 winners know they have to take the URC leaders down the straight and see how they react to pressure.

The look on Doris’ face when the referee blew the final whistle in last year’s semi-final told its own story. Leinster were glad there wasn’t another five minutes left.


One swallow doesn’t make a summer. You’re cherry picking for anything to try and prove whatever your latest hateful theory is about Irish players and people. Its disgusting. Blocked.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

Coaching failings were not starting the best team. Not stress testing the defense properly when it was not being tested by other teams.


The attacks on Cullen as arrogant from some here are preposterous. Leinsters record of wins show they take every match very seriously. But for a team to win the double, whether that’s Leinster, Toulouse or whomever you need to plan a squad capable of doing that and you need to plan a season with winning trophies in mind. Every title competitor in elite professional rugby does this. Anyone who says otherwise is either clueless or the type of non-supporter who thinks rugby is about flinging dirt against the reputation of competitors. They should take their egos to another activity in my opinion. They should try and be more honest and humble.

T
TM44 7 days ago

Cullen is so arrogant

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

Cap counts: start+bench international(B&I lions)


Leinster squad 717(13)+309(3) = 1028(16)


Saints squad 76+7 = 83

S
Samuel Pate Bootneck 7 days ago

Sam Prendergast is the main culprit for this loss in my opinion. On the field he saunters about like a headless chicken, is as slow as a week in the jail when he even attempts to run. In defence he is woeful and looks scared. Cannot and won't even attempt to tackle.Never in any sense of the imagination is he a top class standoff. A British and Irish Lions pick is pure nonsense . On tour he will be found wanting and would be targeted and therefore a liability.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

It was a coaching failure. NH identified numerous holes in the Leinster defense if the rush defense can be lessenned. Leinster should have plugged these holes before the match. They new they were not tested in the earlier rounds, they knew holes might exist that were not yet exposed. Barrett is a huge aid to Prendergast. He should have started.

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

“You set off at the start of the season and you know the final is in Cardiff. Everything is building towards that. Everyone is imagining themselves, every team, I’m sure, is imagining themselves there in the final.”

No Leo - that is not how every teams thinks at the start of the season. Only the insufferably arrogant ones. Every coach I’ve played under or coached with has a firm “one game at a time” philosophy. Don’t imagine yourself winning anything. Play your role in the game in your head over and over again - that’s all.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

Leinster had a one match at a time philosophy quite clearly as they have lost so few this year. Ofcourse Leinster plan to win the CC. Just as Toulouse do. Just as NZ and SA do for the world cup. The latter two say it openly. Do you really expect Leinster or any of those others not to plan their route to a final? Ofcourse Cullen will mention that the planning was there in that interview as he is defending his job.


There is a fad on rugby social media to try and find arrogance. People have been doing it with Ireland and Irish teams since Ireland beat NZ in the 2022 series. You won’t find it. Give it up. If you want to take about arrogance and you have a year to spare we can start discussing NZ and SA.

B
Bob Salad II 7 days ago

From the outside looking in, the governance of Irish rugby looks increasingly muddled with the convoluted politics of selection and string-pulling by the IRFU appearing to hinder and not help Leinster let alone the other three provinces.


Fans of each should feel rightly aggrieved.

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

What substantiation have you for that claim?

A
Anna_9 7 days ago

hello

Y
YeowNotEven 7 days ago

Go taste test chainsaw blades, wart flaps.

A
Anna_9 7 days ago

hy

M
MK 7 days ago

Cullen: Everyone is imagining themselves there in the final.


Typical Irish arrogance: imagine yourselves first in the semi-final, and try to win it.


Looking past Northampton, man you are cocky and need to step down and let someone takeover your position that will talk more humbly

R
RedWarriors 7 days ago

Every challenging team from Leinster to Toulouse in the CC and from SA to NZ re World Cups plan to make a final and win. That’s what they are there for.

Cullen is being questioned about his job. Of course he is going to say his planning was adequate to carry out the double goals of URC and CC wins.


I am sick of non-rugby fans scrapping for any scrap to declare Irish people arrogant. Almost invariably, they come from NZ and SA the two most arrogance self absorbed rugby nations on the planet. Ireland or Leinster are not arrogant. Go find another lie.

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

Isn’t. that what they denied saying after the beat SA in the WC pool?

J
JW 7 days ago

Yeah that was my immediate thought, they said the same thing about the RWC Final.


Not a Cullen thing, much harder for them to overcome than that.

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 11 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 16 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 20 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 20 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 31 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 54 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
