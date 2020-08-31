8:38am, 31 August 2020

Leinster are hopeful that both James Ryan and Dan Leavy could be involved against Munster in Friday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium after taking the latest step in their remarkable recoveries from injury. Both Ryan and Leavy have been working their way back from injury and could now be in place to return to action ahead of schedule.

Earlier this month Ryan was ruled out for up to 12 weeks following a procedure on a shoulder injury sustained in training. At the time, there was concern Ryan may not recover in time to stake his claim for Ireland’s remaining Six Nations fixtures later this year.

However, the lock could now be back in action just four weeks after that initial timeframe was set.

There could also be a return on the cards for fellow Ireland international Dan Leavy.

The flanker has spent more than a year on the sidelines after sustaining serious knee ligament damage during Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final defeat of Ulster in March 2019.

Such was the extent of the injury that there was concerns surrounding the future of Leavy’s career.

Now, 17 months later, he is inching closer to being back in the mix for selection.

Leinster have confirmed that Ryan and Leavy, who were both involved in the extended squad for Saturday’s 28-10 defeat of Ulster, will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on their involvement in the semi-final meeting with Munster.

If the pair are passed fit, it will provide a major boost for a side who completed the regular Pro14 season with a perfect record of 15 wins from 15.

Meanwhile, prop Tadhg Furlong will also be reviewed ahead of the Munster game as he recovers from a back injury, while Fergus McFadden has started running as he steps up his rehabilitation from a calf injury.