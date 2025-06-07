Leinster end semi-final hoodoo by breezing past URC champs Glasgow
Leinster will host next week’s United Rugby Championship final at Croke Park after dishing out a 37-19 beating to last year’s winners Glasgow Warriors.
The Irish province, who had endured three straight URC semi-final defeats, regained their mojo to set up a Dublin decider against the Bulls or Sharks.
Dan Sheehan started and finished the first half’s try-scoring to give Leinster a 25-5 lead as Jamie Osborne and Tom Clarkson also crossed at a rain-hit Aviva Stadium.
Osborne and Ciaran Frawley made it six tries to one before closing scores from Jamie Dobie and Sione Tuipulotu added to George Horne’s fourth-minute effort.
The hosts hit the ground running with Jamison Gibson-Park pulling the trigger for Sheehan to raid over in the second minute.
Glasgow swiftly cut the gap to 7-5 when Kyle Rowe’s inviting kick infield was dotted down by Horne.
Crossing from James Lowe denied Leinster a second try before Sam Prendergast slotted over a 21st-minute penalty.
A Gibson-Park forward pass ruled out an Osborne score but the young centre duly scored out wide from a slick Lowe offload.
Leinster turned a scrum penalty into five more points when Clarkson rumbled over and Sheehan’s maul try came on the stroke of half-time.
Despite Tom Jordan switching to fly-half for the Warriors, Leinster, aided by Ryan Baird’s player-of-the-match performance, remained in full control.
Following a penalty miss from Prendergast, who had a disappointing day with the boot, Gibson-Park clinically played in Osborne in the 53rd minute to make it 32-5.
Replacement Frawley followed him over the line just four minutes later, with Lowe’s initial aerial take igniting a sweeping move.
Sprung from the Scots’ bench, Dobie raced over in the 71st minute and Tuipulotu displayed his dancing feet with a superb solo try from the edge of Leinster’s 22.
Leinster certainly deserve it as they have for many years now. One of the best provincial sides in the world with consistent brilliance right up until the last playoffs in the last few years. I’m a Jaarpie that wants the bulls to win but won’t be too aggrieved if Leinster get some silverware this year just to reflect their incredible contribution.