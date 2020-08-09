5:02am, 09 August 2020

Leicester Tigers’ new wing signing Kobus Van Wyk has been cited for alleged foul play during his final game of Super Rugby for the Hurricanes over the weekend.

The 6’3, 98kg winger picked up and dumped Chiefs halfback Brad Webber, which received a yellow card from referee James Doleman in the 36th minute.

Van Wyk is alleged to have contravened 9.18: A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground, during the match between the Hurricanes and Chiefs at Sky Stadium in Wellington on 8 August 2020.

Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the Red Card threshold for foul play.

A SANZAAR statement reads: “The Case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Monday 10 August, 7pm(NZST) via video-conference.

“All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

“For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.”

Later in the game Van Wyk scored from a cross-kick, extending the Canes lead to 22-13.

Leicester announced the signing of the winger last month. The 28-year-old was a member of the South Africa Under-20s squad at the 2012 Junior Rugby World Cup and featured throughout their Cup-winning campaign in front of their home crowd.

In 2014 he joined the Stormers ahead of the Super Rugby season and made more than 30 appearances there during the next two seasons. He also spent five months in France during 2016 as a medical joker for Bordeaux.

He returned to South Africa ahead of the 2017 Super Rugby season to join the Sharks and made another 30 appearances over the next two seasons as well as representing the Durban-based club in the Currie Cup competition.

Earlier this year, he joined the Hurricanes in Wellington, and will link-up with the Tigers squad following the completion of the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.