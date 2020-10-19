7:28am, 19 October 2020

Leicester Tigers have announced that Welford Road will be rebranded as part a new sponsorship agreement announced on Monday. The decision to rename the stadium marks a first for the club, who have played at Welford Road since 1892.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stadium is now set to be rebranded as Mattioli Woods Welford Road as part of a new five-year deal with long-standing official partner Mattioli Woods, which was announced by the club on Monday.

A club statement outlined that the decision to rebrand the stadium had not been taking lightly.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to see the club lose further millions in revenue over the coming months,” the statement read.

“The decision to rebrand the stadium is one that Tigers has not taken lightly owing to the significance Welford Road has in the hearts of supporters around the world.

“The decision to keep the ‘Welford Road’ name alongside the partnership is one that Mattioli Woods and the club felt was important, retaining the traditions of the club. This ‘club-first’ mentality echoes the shared values both organisations have in a move that can ensure Tigers remain at the heart of the city’s community.”

Andrea Pinchen, chief executive officer at Leicester Tigers, said: “Welford Road is an icon of world rugby as the home of Leicester Tigers and a venue that has helped to put Leicester on the sporting map.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In these uncertain times, the club has had to look at new ways to provide value for supporters and partners in a way that can generate revenue and ensure that there is a club for fans to come back to.”