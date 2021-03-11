10:12am, 11 March 2021

Leicester Tigers have issued a three-line statement confirming that back Tom Hardwick will ‘no longer’ be involved in the club.

A centre, Hardwick has not featured this season for the Welford Road side. A club statement reads: “Leicester Tigers can confirm Tom Hardwick is no longer a member of the club.

“Hardwick has made 32 senior appearances for Tigers since his senior debut in 2017.

“The 21-year-old departs with immediate effect and will play no further part in the 2020/21 season.”

Hardwick is a former England U20s star and graduate of Leicester Tigers academy. He made over 30 appearances for Tigers and had received a contract extension in February, 2020, saying: “This club is my home, I am really happy here and happy to have agreed this new deal.

“I want to be a part of getting Tigers back on top and having success in Leicester.”

Nerves. Of. Steel. ? Away from home, tied 11-11, clock in the red… 20-year-old Tom Hardwick steps up and wins it for @LeicesterTigers!#ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/FmdVPLQQMo — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) November 24, 2019

The centre who can play flyhalf is the son of former England international Rob Hardwick.

This week Leicester confirmed three news signings and seven contract extensions. Eli Snyman, Marco Van Staden and Francois Van Wyk have all signed ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.