11:24am, 22 April 2021

Leicester Tigers have released another player mid-season, confirming that hooker Jake Kerr will leave his contract early.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March Tigers recruited Nic Dolly from Coventry after the up and coming hooker made waves in the RFU Championship, possibly paving the way for Kerr’s exit. Kerr is one over thirty players to leave Welford Road since the start of 2020 as head coach Steve Borthwick does a spring clean of personnel at the club who have struggled for form in recent years.

Kerr joined Tigers in the summer of 2017 while studying at Loughborough University and made his senior debut during the 2017/18 season. The 24-year-old has made 46 appearances for Tigers and earned a Test cap for Scotland in the 2019 Six Nations.

Mike Brown and Maggie Alphonsi guest on The Offload:

Speaking about the departure of Kerr, Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, thank him for his contribution to Leicester Tigers.”

“Jake progressed from National League player to international front-rower while at the club and has given a great deal to Tigers, on and off the pitch, during his time in Leicester.

“These decisions are not made lightly and we are fortunate to have strength in depth at hooker in our senior squad, including promising youngsters in the position, who have allowed us to come to this agreement in allowing Jake the early release.

“We wish Jake well in his next chapter.”

ADVERTISEMENT