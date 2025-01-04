Leicester Tigers player ratings vs Exeter Chiefs | Gallagher Premiership

Leicester Tigers player ratings: Tigers secured a hard-fought 28-15 bonus-point victory over Exeter Chiefs at Welford Road in a game best described as an arm wrestle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how the players performed:

1. Nicky Smith – 6.5

Solid in the scrum throughout his 73 minutes. Made key tackles in the loose and ensured a strong platform against Exeter’s physical pack.

2. Julian Montoya – 6

Reliable at the lineout and ferocious at the breakdown. Subbed after 71 minutes following an industrious performance.

Champions Cup best SA XV not in SA teams | RPTV Robbie Fleck and Nick Mallett pick their best South African XV playing in the Champions Cup, but not in South African teams. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Champions Cup best SA XV not in SA teams | RPTV Robbie Fleck and Nick Mallett pick their best South African XV playing in the Champions Cup, but not in South African teams. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

3. Joe Heyes – 6

A bit of a mixed bag for Heyes who didn’t get it all his own way against Scott Sio. He did add a physicality to Leicester’s defensive work until his substitution at 65 minutes.

Leicester Exeter Chiefs All Stats and Data

4. Cameron Henderson – 8

An impressive shift. Scored Leicester’s second try in the 31st minute, charging over from close range. Faded a little in the second half.

5. Harry Wells – 6

A cart horse in the tight exchanges. Delivered a solid defensive display before making way in the 59th minute.

6. Hanro Liebenberg – 6

Contributed to a strong opening half with powerful carries and defensive work before shipping an injury that ended his afternoon early.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Tommy Reffell – 7.5

A menace at the breakdown, securing turnovers and slowing down Exeter’s ball. His tireless defensive effort helped nullify Exeter’s attacking opportunities.

8. Olly Cracknell – 8.5

Set the tone with a try in the 13th minute, driving over with the poise of a man determined to prove that brute force can also be an art form. His relentless carrying and unyielding defence marked him as a central figure in Leicester’s gritty performance.

9. Jack van Poortvliet – 7.5

Quick and decisive at the base. Provided the assist for Henderson’s try with sharp decision-making. Substituted at 65 minutes after a strong showing. A tidy performance from the England nine.

10. Handré Pollard – 8

Controlled the game with accurate tactical kicking and flawless goal-kicking, converting all four tries. A telling offload in the build-up to Henderson’s try too.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins – 7

Strolled over in the 67th minute after a flowing team move. Threatened every time he had the ball and worked hard defensively.

12. Solomone Kata – 8

A standout in attack, beating five defenders with a mix of power and agility. His ability to break tackles consistently kept Exeter’s defence on the back foot

13. Dan Kelly – 7

Broke the defensive line in the buildup to Hassell-Collins’ try. Defended solidly and offered a strong midfield presence alongside Kata.

14. Josh Bassett – 5.5

A turnover aside it was a somewhat subdued outing for Bassett, who struggled to make an impact in attack and remained quiet throughout. Defensively sound but lacked opportunities to shine.

15. Freddie Steward – 7

Relatively secure under the high ball and took a big contact from Will Rigg for his troubles. His well-timed pass helped set up Hassell-Collins’ try, showing his playmaking ability from fullback.

REPLACEMENTS

16. Charlie Clare – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

17. James Whitcombe – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

18. Dan Cole – 6.5

Brought calm and stability to the set-piece in his 15-minute cameo.

19. Jed Holloway – 6

Strong in the lineout and physical around the park after his 59th-minute introduction.

20. Matt Rogerson – 7.5

Made an impact at the breakdown and in defence, seamlessly stepping in for Liebenberg at halftime. A tackling machine.

21. Ben Youngs – 8

Scored Leicester’s fourth try in the 75th minute with a sharp snipe. Controlled the closing stages with his experience and game management.

22. Jamie Shillcock – 7

Brought composure and kept the team organised in the dying minutes.

23. Joseph Woodward – 7

Showed glimpses of his potential with strong carries and solid defensive work after coming on in the 59th minute.