It’s been a busy morning at Welford Road with Leicester Tigers confirming that five players have signed new contracts. The Tigers have announced that George Worth, Sam Aspland-Robinson, Tommy Reffell, Jordan Olowofela and Ben White have all agreed new deals to stay with the club.

The news represents a welcome boost for Leicester after a turbulent week.

Last week, Leicester Chief Executive Andrea Pinchen confirmed that England stars Manu Tuilagi and Kyle Eastmond, along with Telusa Veainu, Greg Bateman and Noel Reid, were all leaving the club after failing to agree new cut-price contracts.

But supporters have today received some much-welcome good news with the announcement of five contract extensions.

Worth has proven to be a hugely valuable member of the Tigers squad, and is equal with second-rower and fellow Tigers Academy graduate Harry Wells for most appearances (21) so far in the 2019/20 season.

The versatile back has made 57 senior appearances for the Tigers since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2016.

Born in Peterborough, Worth attended Wymondham College in Norfolk before joining the Tigers Academy and went on to represent England during the 2016 Under-20s Six Nations.

Tigers Director of Rugby Geordan Murphy said the club were delighted to secure Worth to a new contract.

“George is a reliable, hard-working player who team-mates want to have in their side,” Murphy said.

“He is a player we want representing our club and, equally so, a person we want as an ambassador for Leicester Tigers.

“There is no fuss with George, he gets stuck into whatever challenge is put in front of him and gets the job done.

“He’s in his fifth season of senior rugby at 23 years of age and that says it all really, given his leadership qualities and commitment to this club.”

Aspland-Robinson, who joined Tigers in the summer of 2018, has made 14 appearances since his club debut in January 2019.

Capable of playing anywhere in the outside-backs, the versatile and reliable Aspland-Robinson extends his current deal which he re-signed in January of this year.

“He’s hard-working, tough, committed to his team-mates and passionate about Leicester Tiger,” Murphy said.

“In a short space of time in Leicester, with limited opportunities, he has earned two contract extensions here. That alone should say enough about what we think of Sam and that we want him at our club.”

Flanker Reffell has recommitted his future to Tigers over returning to his home nation following interest from Welsh regions.

Since his debut towards the end of 2017, the openside has made 24 senior appearances for Tigers.

“He’s a tough and courageous young man who comes in every day with the intention to leave a better player than he arrived,” Murphy said.

“Tommy understands what it takes and, even at 21 years of age, is a leader in our group.

“There is no question that the appeal to return to Wales was there for him, with clubs across the Welsh regions chasing him, but we presented to Tommy what we believe is a big future at Tigers and he believes in what we are building and chose to recommit.”

Lock Olowofela has made 39 appearances since making his senior Leicester debut in 2017.

The 22-year-old, capable of playing at centre, full-back or on the wing, has scored six senior tries.

“Jordan has come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons and still has plenty of growth in his game,” Murphy continued.

“It’s exciting to think about what is still to come from him and we are pleased it will be with us at Leicester Tigers. Jordan understands Tigers, having come through the club, and is committed to what we are building.

“With this new deal, he has got an opportunity to go on with it now and become a consistent performer in the senior side here in Leicester.”

Scrum-half White has made 54 senior appearances for the club since October 2015, when he became the youngest player in the club’s Premiership history aged just 17 years and 151 days.

After establishing himself as a senior player during the 2018/19 season, White’s season ended with a run-out at Twickenham as part of an England XV against the Barbarians.

“We are confident Ben will continue to progress in the way he has over recent seasons and enjoy a long, successful career in green, red and white,” Murphy added.

“At 22, he has made more than 50 senior appearances and almost half of those in the starting side. His future is bright in Leicester and what is most exciting is that he still has plenty of growth in his game.

“Whitey and the young men he has risen through the ranks with at Leicester like George Worth, Jordan Olowefela and Tommy Reffell are the future and the onus is now on them to take the next step and become consistent members of the team, week to week.”

The struggling Tigers sat 11th in the Premiership table when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, having lost eight of their 13 league outings up to that point.