Leicester loan six to Nottingham and sign an ex-Gloucester forward

Steve Borthwick has agreed to loan a half-dozen players to Championship club Nottingham for the entire 2021/22 season as well as announcing a short-term deal to bring ex-Ospreys back-rower Gareth Evans to Leicester on a short-term deal. The 29-year-old spent eight seasons at Gloucester before a switch to the Welsh region in 2019, but he is now a free agent

Evans has linked up with Tigers, who have appointed Ellis Genge as their new skipper, to provide some cover for the early stages of the new campaign which begins with a Gallagher Premiership home game on September 18 versus Exeter. “Gareth is a hard-working forward, who is keen to be a part of what we are building at Tigers and committed to contributing to that,” explained Borthwick on the Leicester club website.

“He is an experienced player, who will add vital depth to our back row stocks ahead of the new season. With Jasper Wiese and Marco van Staden on international duty, the addition of Gareth for the opening months of the new campaign provides us with depth as well healthy competition for places in our matchday squad.”

Evans added: “It’s an incredible opportunity for me to join a club with a history like Leicester. I’m very excited, really looking forward to getting stuck in and hoping to contribute as much as I can. Steve has been great in the discussions we have had, giving me a very clear set of instructions of what he wants from me which makes it nice and easy for me to fit in with the group.”

Meanwhile, Joe Browning, Lewis Chessum, Jacob Cusick, Sam Edwards, Tim Hoyt and Archie Vanes have joined Nottingham for the upcoming Championship season after beginning their pre-season programme under Borthwick at Oval Park. They are the first Tigers to agree on a loan deal with Nottingham after the clubs announced the launch of a formal performance partnership.

“This is a great opportunity for these young men to not only get valuable game time in the upcoming season but also exposure to senior rugby which is vital to their development,” reckoned Borthwick. “The partnership with Nottingham is something we are excited about at Leicester Tigers for its many elements, especially opportunities like this for our players to be a part of their programme.”

Other Leicester players heading on loan to the English second tier are senior squad players Sam Aspland-Robinson (Coventry) and Harry Simmons (Jersey Reds).

