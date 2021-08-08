'Big Dean Greyling energy': Jasper Wiese goes out of control

11:38pm, 08 August 2021

New Springboks Number 8 Jasper Wiese brought raw energy to the pack in place of Kwagga Smith, but at times in the third test against the Lions it threatened to derail his side’s series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wiese was involved in some bone crunching hits early, flying around the park looking to make a statement. The Leicester Tiger put a bellringer on Liam Williams returning a kick from the back after the Welshman made a half-break.

Although he brought some dominant hits to his side’s defence, his unrestrained activity almost cost his side on the stroke of halftime when he flew into a ruck after the whistle to put a no arms kidney shot on Welsh prop Wyn Jones.

Siya Kolisi on what drives this Springboks team

After protests from the Lions, the officials reviewed the incident but decided against penalising the Springboks and ended the half much to the dismay of many watching. It was a bizarre call when the missile clean out has been cracked down on recently.

Less than a third of voters agreed with the officials in an unofficial poll online, with the overwhelming majority at 70.4 percent voting for at least a penalty, while many thought a yellow card was suitable.

Jasper’s out of control clean out on the defenceless Lion with his back turned did not impress fans on either side, with Springboks fans calling for a substitution after the reckless behaviour. Wiese also dropped a number of high balls in the backfield that had Springboks fans on edge, who labelled him a ‘walking penalty’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old loose forward was also compared to former Springbok prop Dean Greyling who famously flew off his feet at the ruck to poleaxe Richie McCaw in the face with an elbow in 2012 against the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wiese ended up conceding three penalties in the game, including one in the 63rd minute for a push in the back on Finn Russell after the Scotland flyhalf had released his pass.

The Lions reserve 10 then calmly slotted the 45-metre shot at goal to even proceedings at 13-all. It would be his last involvement as Kwagga Smith was inserted into the game.

Although his contribution on the night wasn’t all bad, as his defence added an edge while another slice of TMO luck fell his way. A dropped high ball by Wiese set-up the break for Cheslin Kolbe to score the critical try to get the Springboks back into the match.

His involvement in the aerial challenge was ruled by the TMO not to have knocked the ball on after it had bounced off his upper arm forward into Lions lock Maro Itoje.

Jasper Wiese was one of six loose forwards named in the Springboks 42-man squad for The Rugby Championship campaign beginning this weekend against Argentina, while Rynhardt Elstadt was named as an extra utility option.

With the omission of Pieter-Steph du Toit to injury, Wiese could continue to see more action in the Springboks but may not start due to the return of Duane Vermeulen who was named in the squad.

Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, and Dan du Preez were the other four loose forwards named.