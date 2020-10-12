11:18am, 12 October 2020

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will have to plan without Jordan Larmour for the upcoming Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup fixtures after Leinster confirmed the 23-year-old is set to undergo a procedure on a dislocated shoulder. There is further bad news regarding Leinster pair Ryan Baird and Max Deegan.

The province have stated that there is no timeline on a return date for Larmour, but confirmed he will be unavailable for Ireland’s internationals after dislocating a shoulder in the Pro14 win over Benetton on Saturday.

Baird, who was named in Farrell’s 35-man squad for Ireland’s two remaining Six Nations fixtures, was also forced off during the Benetton game with an adductor strain, and will be further assessed by the Leinster medical team this week.

Meanwhile Deegan will be out of action for a number of months after having a procedure on an ACL knee injury sustained against Dragons earlier this month.

Leinster have also confirmed that Tadhg Furlong will remain under the supervision of the Leinster Rugby S&C and medical team this week as he recovers from a calf issue.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton (hamstring), Rónan Kelleher (quad) and Andrew Porter (hamstring) will all be assessed by the IRFU medical team this week.