Six Nations

Landmark occasion for trio as Italy name team for Scotland

Juan Ignacio Brex (left) and Paolo Garbisi of Italy arrive at the stadium prior to the Quilter Nation Series 2025 match between Italy and Chile at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on November 22, 2025 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Simone Arveda - Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Italy captain Michele Lamaro, centre Juan Ignacio Brex and fly-half Paolo Garbisi will all earn their 50th caps against Scotland on Saturday in round one of the Guinness Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Lamaro will lead what is a settled Italian team named by Gonzalo Quesada, who will be looking to repeat the victory they earned over Scotland at home two years ago.

In the absence of Toulouse full-back Ange Capuozzo, who has broken his finger, Benetton’s Leonardo Marin will wear the No.15 shirt with Louis Lynagh and Monty Ioane on either wing.

Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello will reunite again to form their familiar centre partnership, playing outside Garbisi. With Martin Page-Relo and Stephen Varney injured, Zebre’s Alessandro Fusco will be Garbisi’s half-back partner.

Only one player in the pack, lock Andrea Zambonin, has fewer than 30 caps, with Lamaro joining Danilo Fischetti, Simone Ferrari and Niccolo Cannone as a half-centurion at the weekend.

Fixture
Six Nations
Italy
18 - 15
Full-time
Scotland
All Stats and Data

Italy XV
15. Leonardo Marin (Benetton Rugby, 17 caps)
14. Louis Lynagh (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps)
13. Juan Ignacio Brex (Toulon, 49 caps)
12. Tommaso Menoncello (Benetton Rugby, 34 caps)
11. Monty Ioane (Lyon, 42 caps)
10. Paolo Garbisi (Toulon, 49 caps)
9. Alessandro Fusco (Zebre Parma, 20 caps)
1. Danilo Fischetti (Northampton Saints, 58 caps)
2. Giacomo Nicotera (Stade Français, 36 caps)
3. Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby, 69 caps)
4. Niccolò Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 58 caps)
5. Andrea Zambonin (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps)
6. Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby, 49 caps) (c)
7. Manuel Zuliani (Benetton Rugby, 38 caps)
8. Lorenzo Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 33 caps)

Replacements
16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo (Zebre Parma, 6 caps)
17. Mirco Spagnolo (Benetton Rugby, 19 caps)
18. Muhamed Hasa (Zebre Parma, 4 caps)
19. Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby, 67 caps)
20. Riccardo Favretto (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)
21. Alessandro Garbisi (Benetton Rugby, 19 caps)
22. Giacomo Da Re (Zebre Parma, 6 caps)
23. Lorenzo Pani (Zebre Parma, 8 caps)

Related

Gregor Townsend backs Warriors as big guns miss out for Scotland

Gregor Townsend has selected 14 players from the in-form Glasgow Warriors to take on Italy in round one of the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday in Rome.

Read Now

1 Comment
N
NK 3 days ago

Beside Capuozzo and the two scrum halves, Seb Negri is a big absentee.

m
mh 17 minutes ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Can’t see Marcus Smith playing in the prem much longer, he’s not going to get selected while boring borthers has the reins which has been pretty clear for a while. His stats are much better than fin this season and he’s match fit.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 18 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

Marcus Smith is the Kiwi DMac.

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 32 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Finally!

47 Go to comments
A
Ace 36 minutes ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

Good point.

101 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 40 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Your point on Leinster consistently moving players to the other three provinces is seriously disingenuous and anyone who understands the dynamics involved knows this well!

47 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 50 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Giving them the same budget and resources as Leinster might help, just sayin…

47 Go to comments
f
fl 53 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

weird that this article is about Prendergast, but the headline is about Ford.

Prendergast is weak defensively, but better in attack than he gets credit for. He’s not the reason Ireland are on the decline.



...

3 Go to comments
f
fl 58 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

yeah things are trending in the right direction for south africa!

47 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

You stated this:

“Children around the world are told not to point fingers at others as three more point back in their own direction. It seems the lads at Virgin Media Sport never received this message….No, the blame for Ireland’s decline was being laid at the feet of a South African.”



...

47 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

You could… put him on the bench?

3 Go to comments
i
i m 1 hour ago
Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

Have you noticed injuries seem to occur in training too much!!

7 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hour ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Short of having a 10 that can do everything well, it comes back to the argument of are you picking a player for what he can do or not selecting them because of what they can’t?

Admittedly, there comes a point when a player could become a liability to a team, but I don’t think Pendergast is solely to blame for Ireland’s recent failings. Problem for 10s is they’re the team lightening rod; if the team plays well, the 10 invariably gets a fair amount of the credit, play bad and the 10s performance gets scrutinized.



...

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

So Leo Cullen with the wider, overarching director of rugby type role is beholden to the style of rugby his subordinates want to play?

47 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

You’re not getting that your facts are at odds with DT’s narrative.

47 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The pundits said ONLY that ONE issue is the clash of styles between Leinster and Ireland. IRFU could have pressured Leinster to not change their style. Or they could have hired Felix Jones to be Ireland’s rush defense coach.

Leinster also concentrate on defense on the early part of a season and attack after the 6N.



...

47 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I had the opposite thought!

141 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Not quite. Itoje yes but France have a bunch of multi-talented interchangeable players. Woki, Alldritt and Boudehent for instance not in. Ollivon and Jelonch are such intelligent, hardworking 1%er types going both ways and Cros is such a good defender.

I was taking 2nd and 3rd row btw. If you just talk 2nd it evens up.



...

141 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Below the magic 30 number at least!

47 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So the answer is simple. Leinster players must practice passing and catching.

141 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Multiple websites have the structure as follows:

Head Coach: Leo Cullen



...

47 Go to comments
