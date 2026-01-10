Northern Edition
Investec Champions Cup

La Rochelle player ratings vs Leinster | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Jack Nowell of La Rochelle during the Investec Champions Cup match between Leinster and La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

La Rochelle player ratings: The Investec Champions Cup’s greatest rivalry in the modern era went the way of Leinster on Saturday, as they defeated La Rochelle 25-24 in an epic at the Aviva Stadium.

But like many contests between the two sides, things did not get off to the perfect start for Ronan O’Gara’s outfit, who were trailing 12-0 inside the opening quarter.

The power game of the double European champions came to the fore in the second half as the men in yellow and black took the lead. However, as a surge from Leinster in the final 20 minutes saw them reclaim the lead, before the visitors appeared to bite back at late through Ihaia West.

A Harry Byrne penalty at the death gave the hosts the win and broke French hearts.

Here’s how the players rated:

15. Dillyn Leyds – 6
A curious night for the full-back. On the plus side, he was a constant threat in broken field, making two clean line breaks and carrying for close to 80 metres. However, his influence waned. Could have benefited from better decision-making around exits and was fortunate not to be punished for some loose positioning early on.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
4
Tries
3
1
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
103
Carries
137
6
Line Breaks
12
16
Turnovers Lost
17
8
Turnovers Won
10

14. Jack Nowell – 7.5
A tireless display from the former England wing. Carried relentlessly (13 carries, 81 metres), beat five defenders and was heavily involved in La Rochelle’s best attacking sequences. His work rate never dipped, even as Leinster pressed late on. Not flawless, but typically abrasive and committed.

13. Jules Favre – 6
A stop-start evening for the centre, whose involvement was curtailed by a head knock and subsequent HIA. Before departing, he showed decent physicality but struggled to impose himself defensively, missing two tackles and offering limited attacking punch.

12. Simeli Daunivucu – 8.5
Outstanding. La Rochelle’s most dangerous back by some distance. Made three line breaks, beat an astonishing 11 defenders and carried for a game-high 87 metres. Time and again he punched holes in Leinster’s midfield and should really have finished with a try or assist. A genuine bright spark on a big European stage.

11. Davit Niniashvili – 7
Took his try superbly and remained a constant menace on the left edge. His acceleration caused Leinster problems, particularly off set-piece, and he made over 60 metres with ball in hand. Some defensive lapses and a couple of missed tackles stop him from rating higher.

10. Ihaia West – 7
A mixed but ultimately influential display. Missed touch from a restart and spilled ball under pressure, but his composure late on was excellent. Took his try well, popped up in the right places and chipped in with a turnover. Nearly the hero, until the final whistle swung Leinster’s way.

9. Nolann Le Garrec – 7.5
Controlled the tempo impressively, especially as La Rochelle began to dominate territory and possession in the second half. His goal-kicking was nerveless under pressure, including a huge conversion late on. Not everything stuck, but his confidence never wavered.

1. Reda Wardi – 6
Busy and involved, particularly in wider channels, where he ran some excellent support lines. However, he’ll rue a costly knock-on with the line begging and gave away a scrum infringement. Solid work rate, but key moments didn’t go his way.

2. Tolu Latu – 6
Typical Latu performance: impactful carries and a turnover won, but offset by lineout inaccuracies and a penalty conceded. His pop pass in the build-up to West’s try was sharp, yet discipline and execution remain a concern at this level.

3. Uini Atonio – 6
Held the upper hand at scrum time and contributed seven carries, but his influence waned before being replaced. Leinster found more joy once he departed.

4. Charles Kante-Samba – 6
Put in a hard shift defensively, making ten tackles, but struggled to make an impact with ball in hand. Worked industriously without ever really threatening the Leinster line.

5. Will Skelton – 6
Carried with intent early and was central to La Rochelle’s go-forward, but his night was littered with small errors. A couple of fumbles and a warning from the referee summed up a performance that promised more than it delivered.

6. Oscar Jegou – 8
A hugely impressive showing. Carried strongly, defended tirelessly (11 tackles) and was prominent in the breakdown battle. His offload to send La Rochelle surging forward prior to Leinster’s yellow card was pure quality. Continues to grow into a serious European operator.

7. Levani Botia – 9
Vintage Botia. A relentless menace at the breakdown, winning crucial turnovers and making 13 tackles to go with 84 metres carried. His offload in the build-up to the McCarthy sin-bin was sublime. One ill-judged kick with Leyds free outside was the only blot on an otherwise colossal display.

8. Gregory Alldritt – 7
Quiet by his lofty standards early on, but grew into the contest. Carried hard, beat defenders and made his tackles despite appearing to carry a shoulder issue. Led by example during La Rochelle’s second-half surge.

Replacements
16. Quentin Lespiaucq – 6
17. Louis Penverne – 4
18. Aleksandre Kuntelia – 5
19. Kane Douglas – NA
20. Kirill Fraindt – 5
21. Thomas Berjon – N/A

22. Antoine Hastoy – 7.5
Came on early and had a major positive influence on improving La Rochelle’s attack.

23. Nathan Bollengier – N/A

