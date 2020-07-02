5:08am, 02 July 2020

England prop Kyle Sinckler has candidly revealed the full effect that the World pandemic has had on his high-profile move up to Bristol Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old prop revealed much of his thoughts and feelings from the latest season of rugby in Maro Itoje’s brand new podcast, Maro Itoje: Pearl Conversations.

Sinckler was Itoje’s very first guest on this new series, with the Lions prop speaking in-depth about life outside of rugby, the 2019 Rugby World Cup and his future in the sport.

Introducing… Pearl Conversations, @maroitoje‘s podcast series ?. Episode 1?? with Kyle Sinckler is out now so hit the link below. ? ? https://t.co/YRECmakQrP

#TogetherSaracens ??? pic.twitter.com/yJqpvL4e5M — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) June 30, 2020

Bristol Bears announced the capture of British and Irish Lion Kyle Sinckler earlier in the season, who arrives on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old– who joins from Harlequins in the summer of 2020 – has 31 caps for England and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal is reported to be worth in the region of £500,000 a year.

In the conversation with Itoje, Sinckler spoke about the logistical problems that Covid-19 has had on his move the Bristol.

Maro Itoje asked Sinckler, “How has this affected your move to Bristol, if at all?”.

‘It’s been a bit tricky really because my contract ends at the end of June and on the first of July I’m a Bristol player. With the uncertainty about what is going to happen with the Premiership, the situation could arise where there is one week where I am playing for Harlequins and then the next week playing a game for Bristol. It would be difficult from a logistical point of view, but life is about problem-solving and putting things in place.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Harlequins man appears to be well aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on the rugby world, especially on a domestic level.

The 26-year-old– who joins from Harlequins in the summer of 2020 – has 31 caps for England, representing his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/XIphuyCHmd — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 27, 2020