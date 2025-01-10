Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Kurtley Beale handed career lifeline despite ongoing injury layoff

Kurtley Beale at Wallabies training in 2024 (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Western Force have taken a punt on injured utility back Kurtley Beale as the 36-year-old attempts yet again to revive his Wallabies career. Beale was a shock inclusion in the Wallabies’ 38-man squad last June for games against Wales and Georgia following a successful Super Rugby campaign with the Force.

A ruptured achilles tendon while playing in a Shute Shield fixture meant he didn’t have the chance to pull on the Wallabies gold again, with many predicting the door at international level had finally closed.

But in a surprise move on Friday, the Force announced Beale had returned to the club for 2025 with the hope he can play later in the season as an injury replacement. The 95-cap Wallaby has relocated to Perth with his wife and two children, and will continue his rehabilitation at the Force.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity the Force have offered myself and my family to continue on in my rugby career,” Beale said in a statement. “We loved our time at the Force last year and I feel I will be able to achieve my goals being back in a high-performance environment and highly motivated organisation.

“I’m motivated to be back playing rugby for the Force and helping them push towards a finals series. On a personal level, I want to return in the best possible shape to have the biggest impact on the team.

“Being in Perth is the perfect environment for me right now, allowing me to focus on my work within a strong high-performance program with great staff who will push me to get the best results to return as quickly as possible.”

Force general manager of rugby Chris Goodman said he was delighted to welcome back Beale following his major contribution on and off the field last season. “We know there is work for him to do to regain full fitness over the next few months, but he is highly motivated,” Goodman said.

“We want to give him the best environment to rehabilitate to get back to his best to help both the Force and his own Wallabies ambitions.”

TRENDING
TRENDING High-flying Bok faces biggest test yet against Faf de Klerk High-flying Bok faces biggest test yet against Faf de Klerk
Search