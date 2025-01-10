Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
35 - 15
FT
Today
12:00
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Super Rugby Pacific

'Great story': Ex-England 7s Jamie Adamson secures Super Rugby deal

Jamie Adamson in action for England 7s in 2022 (Photo by Alex Davidson/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Former England 7s player Jamie Adamson has bagged a surprise Super Rugby Pacific deal with Dan McKellar’s Waratahs. Having progressed to the Great Britain set-up, the 25-year-old last featured at the January 2024 HSBC event in Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He decided to stay on in Australia and switch into 15s with Eastern Suburbs, the Sydney-based Shute Shield club that went on to end a 55-year title drought with a win in the August final over Northern Suburbs. Now, five months later, Adamson has been unveiled as a new Super Rugby Pacific signing for the 2025 season.

A statement read: “The NSW Waratahs have strengthened their roster for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific competition by signing Shute Shield Premiership winner Jamie Adamson, who was a member of the Easts team last year.

Video Spacer

Wallabies – Noah Lolesio presser

Video Spacer

Wallabies – Noah Lolesio presser

“The flanker has been training with the Waratahs throughout their pre-season preparation at Daceyville ahead of round one on February 14 against the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium.

“Adamson hails from Durham. A former England 7s representative, he came to Australia last year for a change of pace in the 15s game with Easts. Playing for Waratahs was not on Adamson’s radar when he joined.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Waratahs
02:35
14 Feb 25
Highlanders
All Stats and Data

“After the Shute Shield final, he flew back to England and was considering a return to sevens rugby, but when Dan McKellar contacted him and invited him to train with the Waratahs, Adamson did not hesitate and accepted the opportunity.”

“I was back in the UK, then back out six (in Australia) weeks later,” explained Adamson. “I did the pre-season before Christmas and was offered the opportunity to stay on. It’s a nice pressure release to know that I’m here for 2025; but that just opens the door. The next pressure is to get selected and hopefully contribute to the team’s success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McKellar added: “Jamie is powerful, has good speed, good acceleration, and he was a standout player in the Shute Shield. It sends a good message to any young player out there playing club rugby in New South Wales, that if you perform then you are a chance to get picked up.

“Jamie’s is a great story, and I love a story of a player who hasn’t had the red carpet rolled out for them. In his career, he has had to fight and work hard for it and those players appreciate the opportunity. Jamie has already shown that through his training as well as his character.”

Related

Wallabies 'uninvite' Langi Gleeson after French club deal – report

The 14-cap 23-year-old featured off the bench in all four of his country’s recent Autumn Nations Series matches in the UK and Ireland.

Read Now

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

2

The top five Test matches in 2025

3

Stuart Hogg sentenced and fined in domestic violence case

4

Former Springboks Coach explains why Rassie Erasmus is such an 'Extraordinary Coach'

5

Sam Simmonds' Montpellier replacement a blow for Wallabies – report

6

Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

7

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

8

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 7 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Yeah. That. Now he’s in the conversation re: Ireland. Fickle human beings. And silly considering that he’s a defence expert.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 8 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Leinster aren't pretending to be great. Their performances have been low key. They didnt struggle to beat Clermont. The result was never in doubt. Clermonts only have chance got thema very dubious try. Leinsters lineout malfunctioned which must be fixed if they want to win trophies. La Rochelle are hit and miss and played poorly against a young Toulouse but stacked with talent. Toulouse play the same way all the way up so their seond teams can always step directly into that style. But I believe La Rochelle won that match?

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 minutes ago
Sharks vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I’m not sure what you mean?

3 Go to comments
P
PR 10 minutes ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

"I’m sure he didn’t intend to accuse Busby of anything as being up against 16 men." Of course he did. That's what "being up against 16 men" means. He was insinuating that Busby was either incompetent or biased.

3 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 11 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The disjointed Ireland AI matches are as a result of the imbalance between Leinsters style and Ireland's style in my opinion. Ireland probably should get Felix Jones in to work defence. With Nienaber in Leinster and Jones in Ireland, the International team would become incredibly difficult for anyone to beat. That situation is Ireland's problem now not Leinsters.

A fully loaded Toulouse team last year were saved by the width of a post from Frawleys drop and a decision not to take a scrum (Leinster were smashing Toulouse) probbaly gaining a penalty or minumim a drop attempt.

Leinster are concedeing 8 points less than last year and that is including 2 outlier matches (Edinburgh and Ulster) where high points were conceded in controlled wins.

Toulouse will have to be better than last year to beat Leinster.

I am amazed at your assessment that they are not favourites for the URC. They have a lot of clear ground leading the league. They will finish in first place and have home matches all the way. They lost last year away in Pretoria to an impressive Bulls performance. If a URC team wants to win the URC they will have to beat Leinster in the Aviva. Maybe, but Leinster are favourites surely?

Lastly you will see how the depth of Leinster is maturing. Last year the second team shipped points in SA. Its Bulls and Sharks for them this year. Lets see what happens there.

15 Go to comments
D
DC 16 minutes ago
The top five Test matches in 2025

Shouldn't it be Ireland v France if its played at the Aviva, rather than France v Ireland.


This isn't American Football where the away side comes first.

5 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

He wasn't roundly criticized at all, thats an exaggeration on your part. Some Leinster supporters and commentators lamented the bluntless of the once lethal attack.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Whatever about Rugby but for family situation its France or Ireland. His kids are Irish but with French schooling. I don't see 'wanting' the upheaval of an England move over the other two.

15 Go to comments
L
LE 27 minutes ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

in your examples Bailey was a dev player but the Smiths were full members of the squad. and no a development player is not a full squad member so doesnt take anyone elses spot

16 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

'Snuffing it out' is an exaggeration JW. Ireland still scored 3 tries in that WC QF and the style has shifted since then.

115 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 36 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Is Rugby exempt from politics or not?

Its not. The historical example from rugby is the correct ban of apartheid South Africa from International competition.

Does Russia's invasion of Ukraine with half a million deaths and 7 million refugees warrant a widespread response that include sporting organisations.

Should the ongoing genocide in Palestine also warrant similar sanction against Israel. 1,000,000 %.

Should the fact that it isn't mean that other restrictions (eg against are dropped by Europe?) No.

Is the removal of the Russian flag from European sporting Jersey's "Woke".

No, thats nonsense.

69 Go to comments
S
SC 46 minutes ago
Comment World Rugby compte réformer le niveau U20

Le Trophée U20 était déjà une compétition inter-régionale qui offrait des opportunités d'accéder au Championnat U20.


Harmonisation des structures de compétition veut dire : On empêche l'Ecosse ou n'importe quelle nation 6 Nations / TRC d'être relégué de nouveau au Trophée U20, mais avec des mots moins violents.

1 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 53 minutes ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

dear world rugby

3 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 53 minutes ago
Sharks vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Do you even comment on the team naming sections

3 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

World Rugby. SORT IT OUT.

3 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Wallabies 'uninvite' Langi Gleeson after French club deal – report

Actually it should have the opposite effect

The players stating are rewarded for loyalty and a quick decision like this ensures they are under no illusion

9 Go to comments
P
PR 1 hour ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

"...and lost to an undercooked Irish side twice last year." Might want to check your facts on this. Series was 1-1 and Ireland were at the end of their season and the Boks at the start of theirs. So, if anything, the Boks were undercooked.

33 Go to comments
S
SW 1 hour ago
England change captaincy ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

Isn't it Ellie Kildunne in the picture at the top? The current world player of the year?

4 Go to comments
W
WW 1 hour ago
Former Springboks Coach explains why Rassie Erasmus is such an 'Extraordinary Coach'

Yip, let's hope he leaves with a bang.

2 Go to comments
b
by 1 hour ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

He has an impressive track record

15 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row
Search