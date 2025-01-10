'Great story': Ex-England 7s Jamie Adamson secures Super Rugby deal

Former England 7s player Jamie Adamson has bagged a surprise Super Rugby Pacific deal with Dan McKellar’s Waratahs. Having progressed to the Great Britain set-up, the 25-year-old last featured at the January 2024 HSBC event in Perth.

He decided to stay on in Australia and switch into 15s with Eastern Suburbs, the Sydney-based Shute Shield club that went on to end a 55-year title drought with a win in the August final over Northern Suburbs. Now, five months later, Adamson has been unveiled as a new Super Rugby Pacific signing for the 2025 season.

A statement read: “The NSW Waratahs have strengthened their roster for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific competition by signing Shute Shield Premiership winner Jamie Adamson, who was a member of the Easts team last year.

“The flanker has been training with the Waratahs throughout their pre-season preparation at Daceyville ahead of round one on February 14 against the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium.

“Adamson hails from Durham. A former England 7s representative, he came to Australia last year for a change of pace in the 15s game with Easts. Playing for Waratahs was not on Adamson’s radar when he joined.

“After the Shute Shield final, he flew back to England and was considering a return to sevens rugby, but when Dan McKellar contacted him and invited him to train with the Waratahs, Adamson did not hesitate and accepted the opportunity.”

“I was back in the UK, then back out six (in Australia) weeks later,” explained Adamson. “I did the pre-season before Christmas and was offered the opportunity to stay on. It’s a nice pressure release to know that I’m here for 2025; but that just opens the door. The next pressure is to get selected and hopefully contribute to the team’s success.”

McKellar added: “Jamie is powerful, has good speed, good acceleration, and he was a standout player in the Shute Shield. It sends a good message to any young player out there playing club rugby in New South Wales, that if you perform then you are a chance to get picked up.

“Jamie’s is a great story, and I love a story of a player who hasn’t had the red carpet rolled out for them. In his career, he has had to fight and work hard for it and those players appreciate the opportunity. Jamie has already shown that through his training as well as his character.”