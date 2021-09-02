Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
The Rugby Championship    

Kerevi re-call set to break Giteau Law

By AAP
Australia international Samu Kerevi

Samu Kerevi will start for the Wallabies on Sunday, two years after his last appearance and a move to Japan he feared would end his Test career.

The explosive tackle-buster will be named at inside centre against New Zealand in Perth, replacing Hunter Paisami who returned home for the birth of his child.

Former Queensland Reds captain Kerevi left Australian rugby in 2019 for a lucrative three-year deal with Japan’s Suntory Sungoliath.

He’s back in the Wallabies fold now thanks to a relaxation of the Giteau Law, the veteran of 33 Tests one of two overseas-based players allowed despite not meeting the 60-cap qualification.

It continues a busy off-season for the 27-year-old, who was a last-minute addition to Australia’s Olympic rugby sevens outfit.

He was arguably the side’s best player in Tokyo, reuniting with the Wallabies as soon as he exited quarantine on his return to Australia.

Kerevi has since done enough to earn a start under coach Dave Rennie for his first 15-a-side game since late May, Australia coming off back-to-back losses to the All Blacks in Auckland last month.

Former Reds lock Izack Rodda, who left for a season in France but will play for the Western Force next season, is eyeing his first Test since the 2019 World Cup.

The lock is likely to come into the 23 for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who also left camp to welcome a child, while Quade Cooper has been floated for a sensational return after four years in the international wilderness.

Cooper has placed selection pressure on 21-year-old five-eighth Noah Lolesio, who has worn the No.10 this year with fellow playmaker James O’Connor battling injury.

The Rugby Championship will move to Queensland after Sunday’s clash, with double headers on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Townsville and Gold Coast again also featuring South Africa and Argentina.

