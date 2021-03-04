8:02am, 04 March 2021

Sale forward Jono Ross will miss his team’s Gallagher Premiership game on Friday night at home to Newcastle after getting a one-match ban from the RFU for receiving three yellow cards this season. An RFU statement read: “Sale Sharks’ Jono Ross has received three yellow cards for foul play in the 2020/21 season, contrary to law 9.27.

“Gareth Graham, sitting as a single judicial officer, considered Ross’ case on papers and gave the player a one-week suspension. He is free to play again on March 9.”

The RFU short judgment form listed the referees’ reports from the three yellow cards sustained against Gloucester (tackle without a proper arm wrap), Leicester (playing a man illegally in the air) and Exeter (tackled a player in the air).

It stated: “The player has not sought to challenge any of the yellow cards and accepts the referees’ reports as being accurate reflections of the offences. He has accepted his culpability in full and has a good disciplinary record. He is entitled to the maximum reduction of 50 per cent by way of mitigation.”

The omission of Ross is one of two changes to the Sale XV to host the Falcons at the AJ Bell. Cobus Wiese comes in at blindside flanker for Ross, with the captaincy going to Faf de Klerk, while Sam Dugdale takes over from Cameron Neild at openside.

For Newcastle, Argentina 7s wing Mateo Carreras makes his first start having debuted from the bench during last Saturday’s victory over Harlequins. He takes the place of the injured Adam Radwan. John Hardie and Rob Farrar replace injured back row pair Sean Robinson and Philip van der Walt in the only other two personnel changes.

SALE: 15. Luke James; 14. Byron McGuigan, 13. Sam James, 12. Sam Hill, 11. Marland Yarde; 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Faf de Klerk (capt); 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Will Griff John, 4. Josh Beaumont, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Cobus Wiese, 7. Sam Dugdale, 8. Daniel du Preez. Reps: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Ross Harrison, 18. Coenie Oosthuizen, 19. Jean-Pierre du Preez, 20. Cameron Neild, 21. Raffi Quirke, 22. Robert du Preez, 23. Simon Hammersley.

NEWCASTLE: 15. Tom Penny; 14. Mateo Carreras, 13. Matias Orlando, 12. Luther Burrell, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10. Brett Connon, 9. Louis Schreuder; 1. Trevor Davison, 2. George McGuigan, 3. Logovi’i Mulipola, 4. Greg Peterson, 5. Marco Fuser, 6. Rob Farrar, 7. John Hardie, 8. Callum Chick (capt). Reps: 16. Jamie Blamire, 17. Adam Brocklebank, 18. Mark Tampin, 19. Darren Barry, 20. Connor Collett, 21. Michael Young, 22. Joel Matavesi, 23. Alex Tait.

