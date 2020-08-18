11:26am, 18 August 2020

Gloucester head coach George Skivington says Jonny May could recover in time for Friday’s Gallagher Premiership clash with local rivals Bristol – but admits he is making contingency plans. May’s first game since returning to Kingsholm from Leicester Tigers lasted just 18 minutes last Saturday.

The winger failed a head injury assessment (HIA) following a high tackle from Melani Nanai during the Premiership thrashing of Worcester. Warriors full-back Nanai was sent off for the challenge by referee Christophe Ridley and later apologised to England wing May.

Skivington must wait to discover whether his player will be fit to feature in the derby clash with the second-placed Bears. “Jonny’s going through the protocols. He didn’t train today (Tuesday). There is certain HIA stuff he has got to go through with the medical team and I will get a report at the end of the day and find out where he is at.

“The protocol means he could turn it around and play, there is time. But obviously there are certain measures that the physio and him will go through and tick off. I’m not sure where he’s at but obviously we’re planning around it and what not. But, yeah, he can turn it around for the game.”

Tackled by Nanai in the opening quarter at Sixways, May was left injured on the ground following the collision. With play stopped, Gloucester physios rushed to his aid while referee Ridley checked the incident with his TMO, Keith Lewis.

Replays suggested that the shoulder of the full-back, the 27-year-old Samoan who came to the Premiership via the Super Rugby Blues in the summer of 2019, collided with May’s head, resulting in the red card decision. May was taken off for a HIA and didn’t return.

Nanai copped it on the chin on Twitter, later apologising for the botched tackle. “Just wanted to say sorry to Jonny May, my teammates, the staff at Worcester Warriors and all our fans. It wasn’t my intention to tackle that way and sending my best to Jonny and the Gloucester team for the rest of the season.”

