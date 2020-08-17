9:55am, 17 August 2020

The RFU have confirmed that Worcester Warriors’ Melani Nanai will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his red card against Gloucester. Nanai was dismissed by referee Christophe Ridley for a dangerous tackle on Jonny May during Worcester’s 44-15 defeat on Saturday.

May’s first appearance in a Gloucester shirt since 2017 lasted less than 20 minutes at Sixways as the winger was forced off the field injured following Nanai’s tackle.

Replays suggested that the shoulder of Worcester full-back Nanai collided with May’s head, resulting in the red card decision. May was removed from the game for a HIA and didn’t return.

Nanai later took to Twitter to apologise for the tackle, writing: “Just wanted to say sorry to Jonny May, my teammates, the staff at Worcester Warriors and all our fans for yesterday. It wasn’t my intention to tackle that way and sending my best to Jonny and the Gloucester team for the rest of the season.”

The RFU have now announced that Nanai will go before a virtual disciplinary panel at 6pm tomorrow.

“Melani Nanai of Worcester Warriors is to appear before a virtual independent disciplinary panel at 18:00 on Tuesday 18 August 2020,” the RFU confirmed.

“Nanai was shown a red card by referee Christophe Ridley in the 19th minute of the match between Worcester Warriors and Gloucester on Saturday 15 August 2020.

“This was for a dangerous charge on Gloucester’s Jonny May, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.16.

“The independent panel will comprise Ian Unsworth QC (chair), with Mitch Read and Tony Wheat.”

Worcester are due to take on Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Friday night, before a home game against Harlequins next Wednesday.

