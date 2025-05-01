Northern Edition

International

Joe Schmidt 'a little bit intimidated' ahead of brutal 12-game Wallabies run

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

With much unfinished business to tend to, Joe Schmidt has detailed the immense challenges confronting the Wallabies as he plots to secure Australia an all-important top-six seeding for the 2027 home Rugby World Cup.

The Wallabies have 12 Test matches between July and November in which to claw their way from eighth in the international rankings to inside the top six before the World Cup draw takes place, likely in December.

A top-six seeding will ensure the Wallabies head up one of the six four-team pools for the quadrennial global showpiece in Australia.

Topping their group will be critical in ensuring the tournament hosts avoid the likes of defending champions South African or fellow heavyweights New Zealand, Ireland or France early in the 16-team knockout stages.

Rugby Australia’s director of high performance Peter Horne laid bare the importance of the Wallabies’ 2025 campaign, which starts against Fiji in Newcastle on July 6.

“We really have got a job to do now,” Horne said at RA’s unveiling of Les Kiss as Schmidt’s successor next year.

“We’ve got 18 Test matches, got a (British and Irish) Lions series, a TRC, a Bledisloe (Cup series), a really important spring tour.

“If we don’t get into the top six, it puts us in a difficult frame for a pool draw for ’27.

“So we’ve got such a heavy plan ahead that we’ve got to deliver on that.”

The Wallabies slumped to an all-time low of 10th in the world, behind even Italy and Fiji, after claiming last year’s Rugby Championship wooden spoon and being condemned to a record 67-27 loss to Argentina in Santa Fe.

But a rousing win over England at Twickenham and victory over Wales have since lifted Schmidt’s side back to eighth in the rankings.

Three matches against the Lions, after the Test opener against Fiji, won’t count towards world rankings points.

But any wins – or defeats – over the Springboks, All Blacks and Pumas during the Rugby Championship will be vital before Australia’s seeding fate will likely be determined during spring-tour Tests against Japan, England, Italy, Ireland and France.

Adding to the degree of difficulty in picking up precious rankings points are back-to-back Tests against the top-ranked Springboks in South Africa in six days.

“I’m a little bit intimidated by the challenges coming up – three Lions Tests and then you’re on a plane to play on the highvelt against South Africa,” Schmidt said.

“All that is a bit intimidating but, geez, what a great challenge.

“We’ve inched our way up those world rankings. Our challenge is to keep working our way up those rankings by being competitive and I don’t think we want to get distracted by outcomes.”

WALLABIES’ 2025 TEST PROGRAM:

v Fiji, Newcastle, July 6

v British and Irish Lions, Brisbane, July 19

v British and Irish Lions, Melbourne, July 26

v British and Irish Lions, Sydney, August 2

v South Africa, Johannesburg, August 17

v South Africa, Cape Town, August 23

v Argentina, Townsville, September 6

v Argentina, Sydney, September 13

v New Zealand, Auckland, September 27

v New Zealand, Perth, October 4

v Japan, Tokyo, October 25

v England, London, November 2

v Italy, November 9, venue TBC

v Ireland, Dublin, November 16

v France, November 23, venue TBC

Comments

14 Comments
R
RedWarriors 6 days ago

I flagged this issue before.


It is not just the danger of facing a big team in the round of 16: you might also get one of them in your pool. That would be two extra massive matches. No team in that scenario is winning any world cup. Its as simple as that.

Currently Argentina are 5th, England 6th, Scotland 7th and Australia 8th. With a spread of 3.5 ranking points between those 4.

Playing SA first in the Rugby Championships is not bad as it means losing points at the right time. They must beat Argentina twice in subsequent matches and will gain more there, assuming they lose in SA. They have England away and may need to win that and another high value win over: NZ in Perth, Ireland in Dublin or France in Paris will certainly help.


Some sympathy for 7th placed Scotland is required. Scotland were eliminated in Pool stage in 2019 and as rankings were frozen at end of RWC 2019 for RWC 2023 draw, Scotland were ranked 9th. They made massive progress to be ranked 5th before 2023 but it didn’t count and they were drawn in their group of death with Ireland and SA and more or less eliminated by the draw. Compare with England who were terrible between world cups but were top 4 ranked in 2019 which gave them a quarter final against Fiji in 2023 to make a semi final.

The swing in ranking points between Scotland to England before and after RWC 2023 was a massive 6.5

Scotland should be sitting comfortably in 5th but are now 7th and will struggle to make top6. If they don’t make top 6 and get an unlucky draw they could be out at the last 16 stage. In other words the farcical draw in 2023 means that Scotland are still being punished for their showing in RWC 2019 and this may last at least until 2027.

I hope for Justice sakes they make the top 6.

J
JW 5 days ago

What do you mean “flagged this issue”, there’s no issue in this article/situation. Trying to raise your seeding is not an issue, this is a really cool dynamic that most countries don’t pay attention to. It really should have had a much higher profile of engagement in the past.


I didn’t think you lose points against SA? This post is complete plop RW.

C
Chiefs Mana 6 days ago

Fair points…the seeding being a lot closer to the RWC this time should iron out some of those unfortunate match ups. There have always been pools of death though.


Be interesting to see how the new format goes with more pools and a round of 16. Might mean Ireland finally wins a knockout game too.

S
SC 6 days ago

Scotland does not deserve any sympathy. They played poorly in this seasons Six Nations. That’s on them.

Load More Comments

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Love him or hate him, Henry Pollock has got the rugby world talking.'

The Northampton and England backrow's confidence, verve and raw ability have raised eyebrows around the globe

LONG READ

‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

The form of Hurricanes 'facilitator' Billy Proctor could see Scott Robertson break up his established centre pairing.

LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'Leinster have the best-resourced squad in these islands but can’t make it pay.'

Leadership and clarity escaped Leinster at a crucial time as their dream of a fifth Champions Cup star went up in smoke, again

Comments on RugbyPass

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

My marriage of 19 years is about to be broken after remotely reading my wife WhatsApp messages with her Boyfriend, that was when I knew I married a smart cheat because she has been seeing this guy 4 years now!!! And I didn’t suspect anything not until I hired ( Zattechhacker AT gmail com ) who gave me 100% access into my wife phone, and all of this was done remotely. Thank you once again ( Zattechhacker AT g mail com )

42 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5)

Highly recommend!

If you're suspicious your partner is cheating and you feel stuck, I totally get it been there. What really helped me was reaching out to a mobile phone monitoring expert who knew exactly what to do. I contacted (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ), and honestly, they were a lifesaver. They remotely accessed my partner’s phone (discreetly and securely) and gave me a private link to track his live location and phone activity. That’s how I found out he was hooking up with someone at his office. I confronted him with all the evidence and he had nothing to say. The proof was undeniable. If you're in a tough spot and need real answers, don’t wait. Reach out to (Zattechhacker @ gmail com @ gmail com) or message them on Gmail (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ). They really know their stuff when it comes to tracking and monitoring phones.

42 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

LEE ULTIMATE HACKER is a team that specializes in recovering digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, stablecoins, and NFTs. They focus on helping clients who have been victims of crypto fraud. The team collaborates with industry experts, legal professionals, and crypto custodians to provide tailored, end-to-end recovery solutions, even for complex cases. Their ability to recover assets that are hidden or deliberately concealed is un beaten and has been a resounding success through years of experience .

I thought all hope was lost when i lost my crypto wallet ,my life changed in a spilt second as i witnessed all my investment vanish in thin air , I was devastated and confused, I really didn’t know which step to take after the horrifying incident happened , I quickly ran to my friends place who was also a crypto investor , I explained what had happened to him he was similarly shocked as well but he encouraged me to look for help and seek it from the experts , that’s when he introduced me to LEE ULTIMATE HACKER a company recovery experts that mainly deals with recovery problems , I quickly consulted them and they asked me some questions, after consultation they assured me they will be able to help me recovery my lost funds ,with such professionalism they handled my case using advanced blockchain tracking and forensic tools to trace my stolen assets , after only 72 hours I had gotten feedback from LEE ULTIMATE HACKER customer service that they had recovered my wallet .On top of it they helped me improve my security alerts, encrypted backups and anti - theft that was new to me, i learnt more about digital security for any recovery problem contact LEE ULTIMATE HACKER via:LEEULTIMATEHACKER @ AOL . COM

telegram: LEEULTIMATE

wh@tsapp +1 (715) 314 - 9248 for all your stolen or lost funds.

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

I remember the moment clearly staring at my empty wallet, heart sinking, hands clammy. My Bitcoin was gone. It had vanished into the digital void after I mistakenly clicked on a convincing phishing link. Weeks of saving, investing, and watching the market  gone in seconds. I tried everything contacted my wallet provider, scoured forums, filed reports. Nothing worked. Everyone told me the same thing: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”  I was on the verge of giving up when I came across a thread mentioning NanoAethosCoinRecovery. It sounded too good to be true like every other so called “recovery service”, but something about the way people described their professionalism gave me a sliver of hope. I reached out, expecting radio silence or empty promises. Instead, I got a prompt reply. They were direct, transparent, and cautious not promising miracles, but laying out a clear process. They asked for all relevant details, conducted a blockchain forensic analysis, and traced the stolen coins through layers of obfuscation and mixing. NanoAethosCoinRecovery didn’t just recover my Bitcoin they restored my faith in justice in the crypto world. I learned a hard lesson, but thanks to them, it didn’t end in defeat. Now, I triple-check every link I click, but I also know who to turn to if things go south again.

contact:

Whatsapp: +1 (570) 229-9724 Telegram:https://t.me/NanoAethos Email:  (NanoAethosCoinRecovery@engineer.com)

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
