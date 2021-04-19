Joe Marler has provided his own spin on the current social media campaign launched by Adidas.
Sportspeople across the world have joined the #ImpossibleIsNothing campaign on Instagram by posting various captions alongside close ups of their eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones posted “where some see failure, I see the motivation behind every champion,” CJ Stander posted “where some see a storybook ending, I see the first page of the next chapter,” and Finn Russell posted “where some see what’s been done, I see the possibilities of what’s never been imagined,” as examples of some of posts that are being shared on social media today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @alun.wyn.jones

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Kurtley Beale guests on The Offload:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJ Stander (@cjstander)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Finn Russell (@finnrussell92)

ADVERTISEMENT

Marler did not miss out on the action, however, and shared his own version:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Marler (@joemarler17)

ADVERTISEMENT

James Haskell also joined in with his David Brent-esque take, as did Jim Hamilton:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Haskell (@jameshaskell)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4)

Some of Marler’s Harlequins teammates are also part of the campaign. Marcus Smith shared the message “where some see the hype, I see the end game,” while Mike Brown posted “where some see age, I see the number on my jersey”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marcus Smith (@marcusmith10)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mikebrown_15 (@mikebrown_15)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Pacific pathway Moana Pasifika's genesis is the first step to helping Pasifika rugby thrive, but an important one nonetheless. Gregor Paul That winning feeling After a torrid year, the Chiefs have finally rediscovered the lost art of winning. Tom Vinicombe Midfield muddle More questions than answers continue to arise in the All Blacks’ quest to rebuild their midfield. Gregor Paul Rise from the ashes NZ were once unstoppable at Under 20s level but the landscape has changed over the last decade. Tom Vinicombe Nothing is impossible Passion and resilience underpin the MLR and make everyone confident the US competition will flourish. Gregor Paul

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now