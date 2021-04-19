11:12am, 19 April 2021

Joe Marler has provided his own spin on the current social media campaign launched by Adidas.

Sportspeople across the world have joined the #ImpossibleIsNothing campaign on Instagram by posting various captions alongside close ups of their eyes.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones posted “where some see failure, I see the motivation behind every champion,” CJ Stander posted “where some see a storybook ending, I see the first page of the next chapter,” and Finn Russell posted “where some see what’s been done, I see the possibilities of what’s never been imagined,” as examples of some of posts that are being shared on social media today.

Marler did not miss out on the action, however, and shared his own version:

James Haskell also joined in with his David Brent-esque take, as did Jim Hamilton:

Some of Marler’s Harlequins teammates are also part of the campaign. Marcus Smith shared the message “where some see the hype, I see the end game,” while Mike Brown posted “where some see age, I see the number on my jersey”.

