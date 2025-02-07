Northern Edition

Six Nations

Ex-Antoine Dupont coach issues warning to England ahead of Le Crunch

By PA
(From L) France's center Antoine Dupont, France's fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and France's center Pierre-Louis Barassi take part in a training session of the French national rugby team ahead of their Six Nations international rugby union match against England, in Marcoussis, south of Paris, on February 5, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

England defence coach Joe El-Abd insists Antoine Dupont was destined for greatness from an early stage after working with France’s virtuoso scrum-half during his formative years.

El-Abd has warned England they must not lose concentration for even a moment as he devises a plan to shut down Dupont in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at Allianz Stadium.

The two were present together at Castres from 2015 to 2017, El-Abd as a forwards coach and Dupont as a young professional who was already showing flashes of the genius that has seen him become the greatest player of the current generation – and perhaps of all time.

“Is there a weakness? I’m not sure if we’re talking about weaknesses,” said El-Abd, who has played and coached in French rugby since 2009.

“It’s just about being ready at all moments and not switching off at any point. And if we can do that for 80 minutes, we’ll see what that gives us.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
20
30
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
80%

“We need to put him under as much pressure as possible so we don’t see one of those moments from him.

“At Castres we saw that the talent was there right away so he’s always had it, but aligned with the work that he puts in, it was always going to come to this moment.

“We knew where he was going to go. It was spoken about in the dressing room, even in France, that there was a player coming through who had something a bit different about him.

“I always remember him kicking with both feet, trying to kick with his left foot. And now, obviously, he’s got that in his locker as well.”

On top of containing Dupont, England must subdue the giant French pack, with prop Will Stuart ready for a thunderous collision at the scrum.

“France have a very heavy tight-five unit. They’re all extremely aggressive,” Stuart said.

“The French league is refereed slightly differently with scrums, they are allowed to be more aggressive and it is rewarded a bit more. They feed off that. As a prop, it’s a litmus test.”

Comments

7 Comments
R
RedWarrior 20 hours ago

England's defense targetted the space that the Irish receivers planned to run into. If they do that again and run into the 'Dupont line' what will the ref do. (Dupont line = backline standing there doing nothing but protecting Dupont).

Also note the England backs came sprinting out in the 5m zone to stop Ireland sending the ball out the back for a backline try. Unlike Ireland France are converting when the get <5m from the line. It will be interesting to see how they deal with that Sprint. They might send a beast out to tie up the fast guys and get them next phase.

If England give away penalties its as tries. If maul doesnt work, hooker breaks out and attacks. Then its Dupont up to his tricks on the line and he will find a way.

f
fl 19 hours ago

I feel like england's defence is either going to be extremely effective or not effective at all against France

B
Bull Shark 22 hours ago

I issued this warning ages ago already. This guy’s slow out the gates.

T
Tom 18 hours ago

I do recall the name Dupont. I feel like I have heard someone else saying he was good or something?

