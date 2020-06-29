4:20am, 29 June 2020

Leinster wing James Lowe has confirmed that he has signed up with the province for another three years. Lowe was one of 28 players confirmed to have agreed new deals with Leinster last week, but the length of his contract had not been specified.

But Lowe, who turns 28 on July 8, has now confirmed that he will be staying in Dublin for a further three years.

Lowe has become a firm fan favourite at Leinster since arriving from the Chiefs in 2017, winning two Guinness Pro14 titles and a European Champions Cup, scoring 28 tries in 43 appearances.

The New Zealand native will also become eligible to represent Ireland in November, through World Rugby’s three-year residency rule.

The residency rule was extended from three years to five in May 2017, two months after Lowe signed for Leinster.

The province generally do not tend to release the length of player contracts, but the former Maori All Black confirmed his new terms on social media.

“Excited to be staying in Dublin for another 3 years!” he tweeted.

Excited to be staying in Dublin for another 3 years! @leinsterrugby — James Lowe (@JamesLowe_03) June 29, 2020

Lowe missed Leinster’s return to training last week having returned home to New Zealand for compassionate reasons, and will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon his return to Ireland.

The province are set to return to Pro14 action on August 22, ahead of the resumption of the Champions Cup in September.

All four Irish provinces have been tested for Covid-19 ahead of their return to action.

Last week, 118 tests administered to players and staff in Connacht and Ulster returned no positive tests, while a week previously 140 tests came back negative from Leinster and Munster.