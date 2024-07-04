Jake White's Bulls bring Sintu Manjezi back to Pretoria

The Bulls have signed Sintu Manjezi – who returns to Loftus Versfeld with a contract extending until 2028.

The 29-year-old previously played for the Bulls from 2020 to 2021. The second row rejoins the team after two seasons with the freshly crowned URC champions Glasgow Warriors in Scotland. He previously for the now defunct EP Kings, as well as the Cheetahs.

The 6’6, 114kg second-row’s return is expected to bolster the Bulls’ forward pack, as Jake White recruitment drive continues as the South African URC finalists chase silverware once again next season.

“Coming back home was a definite easy decision, I have lots of good memories from my first stint at the club and now I look forward to working hard to create more,” comments the Ngqushwa native.

The NMMU alma mater adds: “Being abroad was good, getting to experience different cultures, people and a way of life. Glasgow is a wonderful club and I enjoyed being challenged and learning in a different environment. The identity there was speed of play and mauling which I’ve added to my game,”

“I hope I can use those learnings and others to help the club as we go into the new campaigns.”

The former St Andrew’s College captain says returning to the Vodacom Bulls is easier because the club participates in European-based competitions.

“I am looking forward to continuing to play in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and the Investec Champions Cup because both leagues are considered to be the best club competitions in professional rugby,”

“That has also made this move all the better because I have enjoyed both competitions, the quality of rugby in them and the calibre of players we get to play against and test our skills week in and week out. It will be good to get to do it once more with the daisy over my heart.”