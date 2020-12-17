Gloucester have confirmed that England hooker Jack Singleton – on-loan since last summer from Saracens – has penned a permanent deal to remain at Kingsholm.
The 24-year-old initially joined the club for the 2020/21 campaign, but he also played a key part in the restarted 2019/20 campaign under George Skivington, scoring on his debut against Worcester Warriors in August.
Gloucester chief commercial officer Alex Brown said: “Jack is a player with significant Premiership, European and international experience under his belt, and he has already been a key player for us.
“He has significantly progressed his rugby over the last few years and is continuing to develop his game here at Kingsholm. We’re delighted that he has agreed to sign a permanent deal here.”
Singleton, who moved from Worcester to Saracens in summer 2019, added: “I’m really happy to commit my future to Gloucester. I’ve enjoyed my time here and I’m looking forward to the future with this club.”
Saracens agreed to loan out Singleton in the knowledge that they would not be playing in the 2020/21 Premiership following their automatic relegation last January for repeated salary cap breaches.
Singleton’s decision regarding season 2021/22 is the latest development in a busy week at Gloucester where the end-of-season signing of Adam Hastings and the immediate exit of Danny Cipriani dominated headlines.
