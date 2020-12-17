3:04pm, 17 December 2020

Gloucester have confirmed that England hooker Jack Singleton – on-loan since last summer from Saracens – has penned a permanent deal to remain at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old initially joined the club for the 2020/21 campaign, but he also played a key part in the restarted 2019/20 campaign under George Skivington, scoring on his debut against Worcester Warriors in August.

Gloucester chief commercial officer Alex Brown said: “Jack is a player with significant Premiership, European and international experience under his belt, and he has already been a key player for us.

The Burns brothers Freddie and Billy guest on the RugbyPass Offload

“He has significantly progressed his rugby over the last few years and is continuing to develop his game here at Kingsholm. We’re delighted that he has agreed to sign a permanent deal here.”

Singleton, who moved from Worcester to Saracens in summer 2019, added: “I’m really happy to commit my future to Gloucester. I’ve enjoyed my time here and I’m looking forward to the future with this club.”

"Something has gone badly wrong for Danny Cipriani to go from eulogising over George Skivington’s appointment to leaving Gloucester in such a short space of time" – @AndyGoode10 on this week's Danny Cipriani quits Gloucester drama #PremRugby

https://t.co/BuZMOJeliO — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 18, 2020

Saracens agreed to loan out Singleton in the knowledge that they would not be playing in the 2020/21 Premiership following their automatic relegation last January for repeated salary cap breaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singleton’s decision regarding season 2021/22 is the latest development in a busy week at Gloucester where the end-of-season signing of Adam Hastings and the immediate exit of Danny Cipriani dominated headlines.

Watch European Rugby on BT Sport. Click here to buy now

Stuck on a gift for a friend or family member who loves rugby this Christmas? ? We're here for you with our RugbyPass range which focuses on quality and comfort! RugbyPass Shop – https://t.co/Y0fXsC5LNb pic.twitter.com/odArRUINYB — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 17, 2020