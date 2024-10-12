When you consider the competition for back-row spots in the Springboks set-up, you would imagine it must be pretty daunting for an uncapped player with international ambitions.

Just for starters, you’ve got the likes of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden and Ben Jason-Dixon who all figured in the recent Rugby Championship, plus breakaway forwards of the quality of Evan Roos, Phepsi Buthelezi and Cameron Hanekom.

Yet despite this long roster of rivals, Francke Horn is still dreaming of playing Test rugby for his country one day.

The Emirates Lions No.8 is certainly doing all he can to put himself in the mix. He was outstanding last season, scoring nine tries in all, and has carried that prolific form into the new URC campaign.

Handed the captaincy in the absence of the injured Marius Louw, he has led from the front with big try-scoring displays in the bonus point victories over Ulster Rugby (35-22) and Edinburgh Rugby (55-21).

Next up, it’s a trip to Wales to take on Dragons RFC at Rodney Parade this Sunday as the Lions begin a three-week European tour.

Horn will once again be a main man for them. With his dynamic carrying, speed and support play, the 25-year-old is a real handful and makes no secret of the fact that he is aiming high.

“It’s definitely an ambition of mine to play international rugby,” he said.

“I am still working hard to get there.

“Every young kid who takes up the sport in South Africa wants to do that.

“Seeing some of your mates who you have played with or good friends becoming Springboks is just a little bit extra motivation to get there.”

Outlining what he sees as his main strengths, he says: “Firstly, leadership in terms of helping guys out, keeping them calm and getting information through.

“Then, as a player, I think I am a really good link between the forwards and the backs. I love playing with the backs in terms of creating two v ones, beating defenders, scoring tries. I really do enjoy the attacking part of rugby and also getting stuck in with the forwards, making some hits and stopping mauls.”

Born in the Western Cape town of Stellenbosch, Horn grew up in Bredasdorp in a rural area close to the most southern part of Africa.

As for when he first picked up a rugby ball, he says: “I was very young. My dad played a bit for Boland Cavaliers and Western Province B. So, since I can remember, he introduced me to rugby. I have a younger brother who is four years younger than me, so we had a back yard and we just kicked and played. I think that’s where the love for rugby grew.

“Because my dad was a 15 and a wing, I started as an inside centre, 15, fly-half. But, when I was 11, they moved me to No 8 and that day I scored three tries. Since then, I haven’t moved anywhere else!”

British & Irish Lions’ Maro Itoje is tackled by Emirates Lions’ Francke Horn and Reinhard Nothnagel during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Steve Haag/PA Images via Getty Images)

Horn went on to attend Paarl Boys High School, a renowned rugby academy which has produced the likes of Frans Malherbe, Corne Krige, Gurthro Steenkamp, Salmaan Moerat, Thomas du Toit and Evan Roos over the years.

After figuring in the famous Craven Week tournament in three different age sections, he was selected for the South Africa Schools A team.

“I always enjoyed the sport, but that’s when it really sunk in and just confirmed to me that it was what I wanted to do after school,” he said.

He progressed through the Western Province set-up before joining the Lions in 2019. He soon made his mark at the Johannesburg-based outfit and, within two years, he was captaining them against the touring British & Irish Lions, aged just 21.

“That was surreal and unreal. It only comes once every 12 years to South Africa, so to be that young and to be captain, it was just a privilege. It was a dream come true.

“It was sad it was during Covid and there couldn’t be spectators, but the occasion and everything was still really special.”

Reflecting on the Lions’ thrilling start to the BKT URC season, Horn said:

“The momentum is really picking up and giving us confidence. There’s a lot of competition which is keeping everyone sharp and on their toes. You have to deliver and be the best you can be. Otherwise, there is another guy that can fill that job.”