Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
31 - 20
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
Today
10:00
Today
10:00
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
12:45
Today
14:35
Today
15:00
Today
15:05
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
22:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
United Rugby Championship

'It’s definitely an ambition of mine to play international rugby'

By Simon Thomas
Francke Horn of the Fidelity ADT Lions during the Currie Cup, Premier Division match between Toyota Cheetahs and Fidelity ADT Lions at Toyota Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

When you consider the competition for back-row spots in the Springboks set-up, you would imagine it must be pretty daunting for an uncapped player with international ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just for starters, you’ve got the likes of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden and Ben Jason-Dixon who all figured in the recent Rugby Championship, plus breakaway forwards of the quality of Evan Roos, Phepsi Buthelezi and Cameron Hanekom.

Yet despite this long roster of rivals, Francke Horn is still dreaming of playing Test rugby for his country one day.

Video Spacer

Springbok Elrich Louw on the Cape Town’s All Blacks fanbase

Video Spacer

Springbok Elrich Louw on the Cape Town’s All Blacks fanbase

The Emirates Lions No.8 is certainly doing all he can to put himself in the mix. He was outstanding last season, scoring nine tries in all, and has carried that prolific form into the new URC campaign.

Handed the captaincy in the absence of the injured Marius Louw, he has led from the front with big try-scoring displays in the bonus point victories over Ulster Rugby (35-22) and Edinburgh Rugby (55-21).

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Dragons RFC
09:30
13 Oct 24
Lions
All Stats and Data

Next up, it’s a trip to Wales to take on Dragons RFC at Rodney Parade this Sunday as the Lions begin a three-week European tour.

Horn will once again be a main man for them. With his dynamic carrying, speed and support play, the 25-year-old is a real handful and makes no secret of the fact that he is aiming high.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s definitely an ambition of mine to play international rugby,” he said.

“I am still working hard to get there.

“Every young kid who takes up the sport in South Africa wants to do that.

“Seeing some of your mates who you have played with or good friends becoming Springboks is just a little bit extra motivation to get there.”

Outlining what he sees as his main strengths, he says: “Firstly, leadership in terms of helping guys out, keeping them calm and getting information through.

Francke Horn
ROSARIO, ARGENTINA – JUNE 04: Ewan Johnson of Scotland U20 is tackled by Francke Horn and Marnus Potgieter of South Africa U20 during Pool C match between South Africa U20 and Scotland U20 as part of World Rugby U20 Championship 2019 at Racecourse Stadium on June 4, 2019 in Rosario, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

“Then, as a player, I think I am a really good link between the forwards and the backs. I love playing with the backs in terms of creating two v ones, beating defenders, scoring tries. I really do enjoy the attacking part of rugby and also getting stuck in with the forwards, making some hits and stopping mauls.”

Born in the Western Cape town of Stellenbosch, Horn grew up in Bredasdorp in a rural area close to the most southern part of Africa.

As for when he first picked up a rugby ball, he says: “I was very young. My dad played a bit for Boland Cavaliers and Western Province B. So, since I can remember, he introduced me to rugby. I have a younger brother who is four years younger than me, so we had a back yard and we just kicked and played. I think that’s where the love for rugby grew.

“Because my dad was a 15 and a wing, I started as an inside centre, 15, fly-half. But, when I was 11, they moved me to No 8 and that day I scored three tries. Since then, I haven’t moved anywhere else!”

Emirates Lions v The British and Irish Lions - The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup - Emirates Airline Park
British & Irish Lions’ Maro Itoje is tackled by Emirates Lions’ Francke Horn and Reinhard Nothnagel during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Steve Haag/PA Images via Getty Images)

Horn went on to attend Paarl Boys High School, a renowned rugby academy which has produced the likes of Frans Malherbe, Corne Krige, Gurthro Steenkamp, Salmaan Moerat, Thomas du Toit and Evan Roos over the years.

After figuring in the famous Craven Week tournament in three different age sections, he was selected for the South Africa Schools A team.

“I always enjoyed the sport, but that’s when it really sunk in and just confirmed to me that it was what I wanted to do after school,” he said.

He progressed through the Western Province set-up before joining the Lions in 2019. He soon made his mark at the Johannesburg-based outfit and, within two years, he was captaining them against the touring British & Irish Lions, aged just 21.

“That was surreal and unreal. It only comes once every 12 years to South Africa, so to be that young and to be captain, it was just a privilege. It was a dream come true.

“It was sad it was during Covid and there couldn’t be spectators, but the occasion and everything was still really special.”

Reflecting on the Lions’ thrilling start to the BKT URC season, Horn said:

“The momentum is really picking up and giving us confidence. There’s a lot of competition which is keeping everyone sharp and on their toes. You have to deliver and be the best you can be. Otherwise, there is another guy that can fill that job.”

Related

Ex-Wallaby Rocky Elsom faces international arrest warrant

Former Wallabies captain Rocky Elsom has been found guilty on charges relating to forgery, and misuse of corporate assets by the Narbonne court.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

2

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

3

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

4

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez opens talks with Top 14 big boys

5

Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

6

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

7

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

8

Scotland's Alex Craig heading to Scarlets exit and back to roots

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

H
HW 32 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Really great article. Other coaches should take note.

12 Go to comments
R
RS 48 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

And yet there wasn't... So this conversation is happening.

12 Go to comments
B
BM 55 minutes ago
Clayton McMillan’s key update on NPC Final before All Blacks XV's tour

Dreaming of a second NPC title in three years for WELLINGTON LIONS as Clayton McMillan says all blacks concerned will still be here!

2 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 57 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

How about writing an article about the different leagues, their minutes and how it affects the different national setups? That would be a great article and current.

574 Go to comments
B
BM 59 minutes ago
Clayton McMillan’s key update on NPC Final before All Blacks XV's tour

THANK YOU CLAYTON FOR THE NPC UPDATE. However now that Taranaki (2) has lost to Waikato ( 7) in third quarterfinal there are no rules for who plays who in SEMIS? I did read last year that should a lower seeded team beat a higher seed as happened for Waikato tonight that they have to play top seed Wellington Lions(1) in the semis instead of BOP. Should Tasman(3) beat Canterbury (8) in the fourth quarterfinal tomorrow then they play BOP (4) in second semi next week in Tasman. however should Canterbury beat Tasman then semis would be Canterbury(8) playing W Lions (1) in first semi as highest seedings alway get home advantage. I BELIEVE THAT is confused but RIGHT if any one can confirm. GL all to aim for final BIG KUDOS!

2 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm sure there would be another country quick to jump on the URC band wagon if that should happen, but no, I don't see that happening. At least not yet. I don't think it was the organisations, it started as false rumours and went away and now it's back. The English seems to back off a bit from the idea for now. Besides, CVC have shares in both competitions and I can't see them merging the 2. It would be too big of a risk.

574 Go to comments
L
LW 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Pfft. One penalty the other way and ABs would hold the cup and these conversations would not be happening

12 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I agree. The change Willie makes to the Bulls team was and is immense. Rassie is just pure genius in his ways of thinking when it comes to rugby. He knows how to milk his players to get the best out of them.

574 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
WXV: Ireland come from behind to beat USA in Vancouver

Delighted to see the resurgence of Ireland, though still plenty to do. The USA repeated infringements hurt them badly and I think they need to be fitter. Ireland played with great energy though I thought them a touch fortunate to be awarded their second try which was one of the turning points.

1 Go to comments
M
MA 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I married one John and she got 2 kids out of me.

That takes a genius imo 😎🤣

136 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
Wales avoid relegation from WXV 2 with clinical win over Japan

Clinical is not a word I would use in relation to Wales women. One try from a charge down, the second from a suspicious forward pass and the third from an interception on their own goal line. Opportunistic more like. Still a win is a win.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You better not go into a pro changing shed and start suggesting midweek games as well JW. You would not get out alive!

574 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Jeez man. You just tried to blame LNR for 'withholding' players from seelction. They don't.


The Union [FFR] and the League org [LNR] agree on this policy together.


You may not like it, but it's the way rugby in France has evolved.


As they now have the most successful club/provincial comp anywhre on the planet, the model has to be worth examination - however much it sticks in your craw.

574 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The sad truth underlying this whole debate is that most unions cannot run rugby as a business - it's why private ownership got a foothold in the first place.

574 Go to comments
M
MA 2 hours ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Hi Hugh

Have you watched Tane's progress in the NPC..he's a much improved player from his Waratahs rime..and he's playing with CONFIDENCE.


Admittedly I only watched 5of his 9 game highlights in NPC, but playing with Shaun Stevenson and behind a decent pack has helped.


Whether he can now transfer that to Australia A level remains to be seen

6 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You're splitting hairs to mask a pretty obvious reality JD. Maybe you should try to write an article arguing for SC's positive impact on game in the RC. I'd love to read it but know it cannot be written!😅

574 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You could not run a full European league in tandem with Top 14 JW, not unless someone invents the 24 month year ofc😁

574 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Not just the biggest purse, but the most stable income. The English players in particular will appreciate that.

574 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

What final, pray?? NPC not a pro comp.

574 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Turn off that counter Bull!😲

574 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups? Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?
Search