'It's a major advantage now to South Africa': Lions third Test preview

South Africa bounced back on Saturday from their loss in the first Test, levelling the series with the British & Irish Lions with a resounding 27-9 victory, setting up an epic finale which Warren Gatland has described as a “cup final”.

When, where and how to watch the match

The match will kick-off at 17:00 (BST) on Saturday August 7th at Cape Town Stadium.

It will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Supersport in South Africa, Stan Sport in Australia and Sky in New Zealand.

Head-to-head

The Springboks’ victory extended their winning record over the Lions to 23 wins and 17 losses, including six draws. Across the last twelve matches, which includes all tours dating back to 1980, South Africa lead with seven wins and five losses.

1980

South Africa 26-24 Lions

South Africa 26-19 Lions

South Africa 12-10 Lions

South Africa 13-17 Lions

1997

South Africa 16-25 Lions

South Africa 15-18 Lions

South Africa 35-16 Lions

2009

South Africa 26-21 Lions

South Africa 28-25 Lions

South Africa 9-28 Lions

2021

South Africa 17-22 Lions

South Africa 27-9 Lions

Prediction

Three-time Lions tourist and a member of the squad that lost to South Africa in 2009, Ronan O’Gara, is not confident about the visitors’ chances going into the final match of the series.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, the Irishman said: “I think it’s a major advantage now to South Africa.

“They have an established game plan that they have huge trust in. It’s one think knowing the ball is coming in the air, so what Lions need to do this week is, they don’t select wingers or back three people who are good at counter attack, I think they select people who are good in the air.

“[South Africa] ruled the air this afternoon and unless the Lions sort that out, it will be the same result again.

“Where I’m scratching my head a little bit is that the Lions don’t have an established style of play, so trust is huge when it comes to shoot-outs and finals, so for me it’s hard to see what style of play we’re going to have to beat the world champions at home.”

