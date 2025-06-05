'It’s a big deal for me': Ross Moriarty seals Wales homecoming

Wales back-row Ross Moriarty has signed for the Ospreys ahead of next season, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons in France’s Pro D2 with Brive, who fell short in the pursuit of the Top 14 last week when they were shocked by Montauban in the promotion semi-final.

Moriarty earned the last of his 54 Wales caps in 2022, but this return to the United Rugby Championship could help revive his international career now that neither Wayne Pivac nor Warren Gatland, who both overlooked him, are no longer in charge of the national team.

Having grown up in Swansea, where his father Paul played during his career, the former Gloucester and Dragons forward said what an “honour” it will be to play for his hometown club.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Ospreys and playing in my hometown,” he said.

“I grew up watching rugby at St Helen’s as a child and it’s a massive honour for me to play on the same ground as my dad and my uncle did. It’s a big deal for me, and I look forward to giving my family the chance to watch me play more regularly.

“I want to bring some real physicality to the game. It’s been great to watch what Mark Jones is building at the Ospreys, and I can’t wait to be a part of it and bring my own flair to the team.”

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones added: “Ross is a proven international player who brings an edge to everything he does. His experience and competitiveness will be a huge asset to us, both on and off the pitch. We’re really pleased to bring in someone of his calibre as we continue to strengthen our squad and push the standards of this group.”

