Italy rookie Tommaso Di Bartolomeo pens new Zebre Parma deal

Zebre Parma have announced that Italy hooker Tommaso Di Bartolomeo has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 30 June 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although there has been much speculation over the future of the Italian URC side in recent month, it didn’t stop the rookie from penning a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joined Zebre ahead of the 2023/24 season and has since established himself as a key figure in the front row under head coach Gianluca Brunello.

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France. Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

His performances have also attracted the attention of Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada, who included him in national training camps ahead of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series and the 2025 Six Nations.

“I’m honoured to continue my journey with this club, which has given me so much over the past two years and helped me grow both as a player and as a person,” said Tommaso Di Bartolomeo.

“I believe deeply in Zebre’s technical project and feel fully aligned with the values and principles of this club.

“I’ve found an incredible environment here and a group of teammates with whom I’ve developed a unique bond. If anything, I’m even more motivated for the rest of this season and can’t wait to start the next one, ready to give everything for this jersey and for everyone who supports us. I truly believe we can build something special together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally from Padua, Di Bartolomeo is known for his gritty play and a nose for the tryline.

The CEO of Zebre Parma, Fabrizio Gaetaniello: “We’re pleased to announce a renewal that was strongly desired by both sides. Tommaso, as well as being an outstanding young man, has followed an impressive path – first establishing himself in Serie A Elite and then joining Zebre on a permit, which gave him the chance to prove his value at a higher level.

“His early performances with Zebre immediately stood out to us, showing the profile of an athlete who has grown in confidence year after year and become a key figure in the team during important matches in both the United Rugby Championship and the EPCR Challenge Cup. This renewal is a natural continuation of a relationship that continues to grow and gives us complete satisfaction.”