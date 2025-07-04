Azzurrini bag shock double over Ireland U20 in sweltering Viadana

Ireland U20s slumped to a second successive defeat to Italy in 2025, falling 18–16 loss in the World Rugby U20 Championship on a punishingly hot night at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana.

In a scrappy contest defined by handling errors, misfiring set-pieces and ill-discipline on both sides, Ireland never truly clicked and now face a daunting final pool game against New Zealand.

Just months after losing to the Azzurrini in the U20 Six Nations, Neil Doak’s side again came up short against a confident and composed Italian outfit who led from start to finish.

Tries from Nelson Casartelli in the 12th minute and Piero Gritti just before the hour mark, alongside eight points from the boot of Edoardo Todaro, kept Italy in front despite late Irish resistance.

Replacement front-rower Mikey Yarr dotted down from a slick lineout move on 63 minutes but suffered a worrying injury shortly after.

Oisin Minogue crossed in the game’s final play, but a missed conversion meant Italy came away with a deserved victory.

Meanwhile, Argentina U20 held off a spirited Spanish side to claim a dramatic 33–30 comeback win in one of the most entertaining matches of the World Rugby U20 Championship so far.

Spain struck early through Beltran Ortega and dominated much of the first half – largely via the boot of Nicolas Infer – with Oriol Marsinyac crossing twice and Lucien Richardis adding a brilliant solo effort in a fast-paced first forty.

A yellow card for Pedro Coll didn’t help Argentina’s cause, as they were forced to dig deep to claw their way back into the game.

The South Americans came up with a penalty try, a post-sin bin try for Coll and two tries for Jeronimo Otano to bring them to within striking distance of their underdog tormentors.

Tighthead Gael Galvan then finished off a brilliant passage to put Argentina ahead with 15 minutes left, a try converted by Pascal Senillosa.

Although Spain kept coming, Argentina held their nerve to take the win in a tense denouement.