Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
24 - 36
FT
35 - 25
FT
U20
73 - 14
FT
U20
69 - 22
FT
U20
36 - 33
FT
U20
19 - 19
FT
U20
52 - 26
FT
U20
Tomorrow
22:00
Tomorrow
23:30
WOMENS
Saturday
00:50
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
05:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
13:00
Saturday
14:40
World Rugby U20 Championship

Azzurrini bag shock double over Ireland U20 in sweltering Viadana

Players of Italy celebrates during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 between Ireland and Italy at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella on July 04, 2025 in Viadana, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Ireland U20s slumped to a second successive defeat to Italy in 2025, falling 18–16 loss in the World Rugby U20 Championship on a punishingly hot night at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a scrappy contest defined by handling errors, misfiring set-pieces and ill-discipline on both sides, Ireland never truly clicked and now face a daunting final pool game against New Zealand.

Just months after losing to the Azzurrini in the U20 Six Nations, Neil Doak’s side again came up short against a confident and composed Italian outfit who led from start to finish.

Tries from Nelson Casartelli in the 12th minute and Piero Gritti just before the hour mark, alongside eight points from the boot of Edoardo Todaro, kept Italy in front despite late Irish resistance.

Replacement front-rower Mikey Yarr dotted down from a slick lineout move on 63 minutes but suffered a worrying injury shortly after.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
Ireland U20
16 - 18
Full-time
Italy U20
All Stats and Data

Oisin Minogue crossed in the game’s final play, but a missed conversion meant Italy came away with a deserved victory.

Meanwhile, Argentina U20 held off a spirited Spanish side to claim a dramatic 33–30 comeback win in one of the most entertaining matches of the World Rugby U20 Championship so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain struck early through Beltran Ortega and dominated much of the first half – largely via the boot of Nicolas Infer – with Oriol Marsinyac crossing twice and Lucien Richardis adding a brilliant solo effort in a fast-paced first forty.

A yellow card for Pedro Coll didn’t help Argentina’s cause, as they were forced to dig deep to claw their way back into the game.

The South Americans came up with a penalty try, a post-sin bin try for Coll and two tries for Jeronimo Otano to bring them to within striking distance of their underdog tormentors.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
Argentina U20
33 - 30
Full-time
Spain U20
All Stats and Data

Tighthead Gael Galvan then finished off a brilliant passage to put Argentina ahead with 15 minutes left, a try converted by Pascal Senillosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Spain kept coming, Argentina held their nerve to take the win in a tense denouement.

Related

Ireland U20 player ratings vs Italy | World Rugby U20 Championship

Ireland U20 player ratings: Neil Doak's charges slumped to a frustrating 18-16 defeat in the Italian heat, undone by a fired-up Italy side and their own catalogue of errors.

Read Now


News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Wales given 2 days off to allow ‘time to grieve’

2

Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

3

'Constantly talking off the field': Andy Farrell singles out Lion after win

4

Five potential Lions replacements for Blair Kinghorn if he is ruled out

5

British & Irish Lions player ratings vs Brumbies | 2025 Lions series

6

All Blacks will thrash France on Saturday

7

Sexton credits Schmidt for 'saving' the British & Irish Lions tour

8

Record highs and lows as World Rugby Rankings get shaken up

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

How England's new coaches are giving Steve Borthwick food for thought

The fingerprints of Byron McGuigan and Lee Blackett were all over England's exceptional first Test victory in Argentina.

LONG READ

‘As things stand, the Lions are a flawed entity. They need to polish up their act’

There is a worrying feeling these Lions are not yet on top of their game, but the real business is yet to come.

LONG READ

Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

France produced a sterling performance in Dunedin which defied many ex-All Blacks' barbs about the strength of their touring squad.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 16 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

It’s to get game time for all in this series

QT was excellent and he surely gets a start or bench in test 3

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 17 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

They were not accurate enough in height or distance and either there was no chaser or they didn’t contest well


So quite a few issues

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 18 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

I think the tackle percentage was 93%? But I get you

A few galling defensive holes - which led to tries

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 20 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Kolbe at 31…hold my beer

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 22 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Rieko was top for line breaks for both sides and second for both sides metres run

No missed tackles


Facts matter

98 Go to comments
L
LW 39 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Razor said “he told us he could play both sides” i think this is about to turn into “this is the all blacks we need performance” and a way to slowly dump an 80 test player. Why they couldn't rip the bandaid off and just leave him out of the squad is beyond me. Maybe sponsorship pressure

6 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 41 minutes ago
Galthie backs yet more youth to topple All Blacks, dropping two 50-cap veterans

Using the opportunity to build depth wisely.


Imagine having a no consequence tour against NZ, to get some practice, against a full strength NZ team. It’s amazing he’s getting away with it.


😇

1 Go to comments
L
LW 41 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Sevu was in great form actually

6 Go to comments
L
LW 1 hour ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Good team apart from ioane

98 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Its really hard to work out where his allegiances lie.


He talks like an Englishman with a sneer in the background, but in that convo he was all about how Ireland were going to smash England and revelling in the prospect!


Then more recently he’s into trashing Leinster and the IRFU whenever he can… Go figure.

301 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

Well despite respect having nothing to do with it, rather player safety from over playing, you Kiwis should know that the second test team is a lot better than last week. Two international centres. Two excellent wings and a classy fast full back who’s not scared of high balls. A decent international 9 and a C team 10. The forwards are much more aligned for mobility and hand skills including the ruck. Bench is massive.

So yeah you might win, you might not.

But don’t think it’s a bad team.

13 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

I totally get the fact that test rugby, the RC cannot be compared to club rugby, although some teams come close to test level - the Leinster/Toulouse CC final was outstanding, as well this year’s Top14 final.

Just like you can hardly compare how harsh the CC and the Top14 are next to SuperRugby or the Japanese league, stacked with Springboks.


But still, even with travel, we’re talking about 13 games in 5 months, meaning 2,6/month, with bigger breaks in between.


If you’re fearing the ABs are too tired in November and the end of their Autumn tour is exhausting, then it’s exactly where most of the French players are when asked to go on tour.


So it’s not the SH always putting at disposal their best players for Autumn tours, it’s the calendar allowing them to do so.

Reverse the tour and have the NH tour in the SH during the Autumn tests! You’ll see the availability question will be solved.

The NH teams will be rusty for their first games of the season, but it’s the same for SH teams in the current tests, isn’t it?


The year after, have development teams from the SH come to the NH for the Summer Tour. That way everyone builds depth and there’s no disrespect.


And just alternate.

13 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
All Blacks will thrash France on Saturday

Gosh this article is going to age poorly.

75 Go to comments
t
takata 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Of course it’s a French development team and it surely doesn’t help for attracting heavy media coverage; but as it’s what they do for more than 20 years, everybody involved should already know that. Why would it be suddenly such an outrage in New Zealand and has not been every single year since… forever?

301 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Yeah, I guess he has. But I’m not feeling inspired by the selections or in key positions. The backline seems like constant fiddling moving current people around. Jordan at 14 then 15. Now Ioane. 13 and 14. Nothing happening at 10 other than shifting between BB and DMac. What happens if Jordie is out at 12?


The backline and selections in the backline seems a mess.

98 Go to comments
t
takata 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Please, tell me who exactly are all those millionaires owning the Top 14?


And, by the way, can you tell me who are also those that ever transformed a single French club into their cash cow?


It’s probably an old cliché comming from, some time ago in early pro time, the revival of both Ile-de-France clubs by private investors like J. Lorenzetti at Racing 92, or the rise of Toulon’s “Gallacticos” under Mourad Boudjellal, ending with the very noisy late Altrad investments into Montpellier-Hérault. Even if a few major titles were collected by those clubs, and that it would indeniably have helped to rise the fame of the whole Top 14, the global return on private investments simply didn’t ever pay back what they put in.


Another look into the last decade will show you that French clubs are not millionaires pet-projects either. From this season top 6, amongst Stade Toulousain (1st), Union Bordeaux-Bègles (2nd), Rugby Club Toulonnais (3rd), l’Aviron Bayonnais (4th), Clermont-Auvergne (5th) and Castres Olympique (6th), only the last two are backed by historical corporate entities: Michelin (tires) for Clermont and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre (pharma) for Castres.


That’s long term sponsorship from those city main industries and, with Stade Toulousain since 1907, Clermont and Castres (one of the lowest budget in Top 14), are also the oldest members of the French rugby club elite. This certainly prove some healthy stability in their management. They are in fact as far away from marketing “products” that they are from Paris.


But in Top 14, as reflected by their national team selection, club power is certainly measured by their success. The most successful of them all, Stade Toulousain, reached a 2023-2024 budget comparable with the lower end of a French elite football club (those not named PSG) and half of it’s income (€30 millions) was comming from merchandising sales only. Last monday, UBB sold out, in a matter of few hours, its 20K season ticket (out of their 32K seats stadium) and La Rochelle’s stadium was also sold out faster than I can type it for every single game of last season; and so on.


Now, take only those three clubs providing 90% of the national team and paying 100% of their wages. Tell them that the share of the limited game time allowed to their top players, will rise from 25% to 40% for the national team, without any further compensation for the club than allowing them to spend more in recruitment (of probably lesser quality substitutes).


See how it goes now with their board and Presidents, even if probably all of them are turning real profits.

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

You realize you are accusing Razor of breaking his word before he has actually done so.


Wait for the third test before accusing him of being misleading.


Of the HEALTHY players in the 33 squad, only Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Noah Hotham, ALB and Ruben Love have yet to be selected.


Luke Jacobson and Tyrel Lomax are still injured. No need to risk either veteran as you know what you get with both of them.


All of them could easily play in test 3 off the bench.

98 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Springboks' dominance of the world rankings comes under increased threat

Well I guess RugbyPass can worry about World Rankings which matters little to Rassie and the Boks. We know we are the best, we don't need random numbers to verify that

4 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

You frequently attempt to!

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

He has named a squad with 4 players with only 1 cap each and a fifth player is making his test debut.


No other AB coach has ever selected a squad with 5 rookies with almost no experience.


Hardly conservative or boring.

98 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Wales given 2 days off to allow ‘time to grieve’ Wales given 2 days off to alllow ‘time to grieve’
Search